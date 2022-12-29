Yami Gautam Embraces Her Himachali Side on Vacation, Shares Glimpses From Her Farm

Yami Gautam enjoyed a good run in 2022 with two of her films earning praise for her performances from the critics and the audience. While the first film Dasvi has shown the actress essaying the role of an IPS officer alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Ninrat Kaur, her second film ‘A Thursday’ was a vigilante thriller film in which she played a playschool teacher who takes 16 students hostage. With the year coming to an end, Yani Gautam has gone back to Himachal Pradesh for a vacation and seems to be thoroughly rejuvenated by the wonders of her organic farm.

On Wednesday, the Vicky Donor actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a bunch of pictures from her leisurely escapade. In the first clip, Yami Gautam holds a cup of tea in her hands and pans her camera to show the mountainous terrain, clear blue sky and vast expanse of greenery. Showcasing the breathtaking glimpse with her fans, Yami said, “Good morning, I am in my most favourite place, Kohar in Himachal Pradesh and I am going to take you through my farm, hum log kya ugaate hai, kya karte hai (what do we grow, what do we do here), pretty soon. I am really excited to share with you guys, Happy health and happy holidays to everyone."

Another picture of the actress showed her against the glistening backdrop of the sun with flares accentuating her natural sun-kissed makeup look. With a wide smile on her face and donning a black-coloured jacket and a light blue T-shirt, Yami used the hashtags ‘no-filter’, ‘Himachal’ and ‘asli winter morning’. The selfie naturally showed Yami making the best of her vacation in the hills.

Meanwhile, in the last snap, Yami Gautam holds a glass of turmeric water with the hood of her jacket covering her head. This selfie also captures her pretty smile as she wrote, “Mere khet ki haldi ka paani (This is turmeric water from my farm). (smiling face emoji) Start my day with this organic haldi (yellow heart emoji).”

On the work front, Yami Gautam is looking forward to a glorious 2023 with films like Lost and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga under her kitty. Additionally, she would also star in the much awaited sequel OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 that will feature her alongside Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govil.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here