Home » News » Entertainment » Yami Gautam Embraces Her Himachali Side on Vacation, Shares Glimpses From Her Farm
2-MIN READ

Yami Gautam Embraces Her Himachali Side on Vacation, Shares Glimpses From Her Farm

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Yatamanyu Narain

News18.com

Last Updated: December 29, 2022, 13:32 IST

Mumbai, India

Yami Gautam is having a great time in Himachal Pradesh.

Yami Gautam shares sneak peeks from her vacation in Himachal Pradesh ahead of her New Year celebrations.

Yami Gautam enjoyed a good run in 2022 with two of her films earning praise for her performances from the critics and the audience. While the first film Dasvi has shown the actress essaying the role of an IPS officer alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Ninrat Kaur, her second film ‘A Thursday’ was a vigilante thriller film in which she played a playschool teacher who takes 16 students hostage. With the year coming to an end, Yani Gautam has gone back to Himachal Pradesh for a vacation and seems to be thoroughly rejuvenated by the wonders of her organic farm.

On Wednesday, the Vicky Donor actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a bunch of pictures from her leisurely escapade. In the first clip, Yami Gautam holds a cup of tea in her hands and pans her camera to show the mountainous terrain, clear blue sky and vast expanse of greenery. Showcasing the breathtaking glimpse with her fans, Yami said, “Good morning, I am in my most favourite place, Kohar in Himachal Pradesh and I am going to take you through my farm, hum log kya ugaate hai, kya karte hai (what do we grow, what do we do here), pretty soon. I am really excited to share with you guys, Happy health and happy holidays to everyone."

Yami Gautam showing her farm in Himachal Pradesh.

Another picture of the actress showed her against the glistening backdrop of the sun with flares accentuating her natural sun-kissed makeup look. With a wide smile on her face and donning a black-coloured jacket and a light blue T-shirt, Yami used the hashtags ‘no-filter’, ‘Himachal’ and ‘asli winter morning’. The selfie naturally showed Yami making the best of her vacation in the hills.

RELATED NEWS
Yami Gautam’s sun-kissed selfie.

Meanwhile, in the last snap, Yami Gautam holds a glass of turmeric water with the hood of her jacket covering her head. This selfie also captures her pretty smile as she wrote, “Mere khet ki haldi ka paani (This is turmeric water from my farm). (smiling face emoji) Start my day with this organic haldi (yellow heart emoji).”

Yami Gautam flaunting a glass of turmeric water.

On the work front, Yami Gautam is looking forward to a glorious 2023 with films like Lost and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga under her kitty. Additionally, she would also star in the much awaited sequel OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 that will feature her alongside Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govil.

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. Yami Gautam
first published:December 29, 2022, 13:32 IST
last updated:December 29, 2022, 13:32 IST
