Yash Starrer K.G.F: Chapter 2 Tops The List Of Highest-Selling Movie Of The Year 2022 On This Site

Post two years of the COVID-19 pandemic gap, 2022 has been full of surprises for the film industry. While the Bollywood industry treated us to some magnum opus, our country also observed the dominance of pan-India films. In addition to mesmerizing movie-goers with the plot and the visuals, south films bagged millions. While the Hindi film Kashmir Files maintained its prominence the entire year, pan-India movies like RRR, K.G.F: Chapter 2, and Kantara emerged as box-office blockbusters. As 2022 is coming to an end, let's take a look at the highest-earning and the most-watched Indian film of this year, as per entertainment portal BookMyShow.

The second installment of Prashanth Neel's period thriller K.G.F: Chapter 2 turned out to be the most-watched and highest-selling film of this year. The film starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj among others garnered about Rs 1,200 to 1,250 crores worldwide with a domestic net collection of a whopping Rs 872.6 crores. According to BookMyShow’s Best of 2022’s reports, the Kannada film managed to sell 2.14 million tickets on April 14, the first day of its release. The film, both helmed and penned by Prashanth Neel, topped the charts for the highest number of advance bookings. Moreover, it emerged as the best-selling film on the platform and sold 34% (17.7 million) tickets on the weekends of this year, surpassing S.S. Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

List Of 2022 Box Office Number-One Films:

Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files, ranked as the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022 with a box office collection, of around Rs. 250 crores in India and earned almost Rs.340 crore internationally. After its release, the film became a topic of national discussion, which depicts the tragic flight of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990.

RRR

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR grossed Rs.1,200 crores worldwide with a domestic box office collection of Rs.784.2 crores.

The superhit film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, won the top spot in IMDb's list of the top 10 popular Indian films of the year 2022.

Kantara

This Kannada film gained enormous fame and became a hit at the box office. The domestic collection of this film is the third highest of 2022 with Rs.305.5cr. Whereas, the worldwide gross collection is around Rs.393.3 crores. Rishab Shetty's film Kantara, is about to begin its production for the sequel too.

Drishyam 2

It’s yet another massive achievement for the Bollywood industry. The recently released film, Drishyam 2 is doing excellent business with huge earnings of Rs. 298 crore globally and with a domestic collection of over Rs.220 crore (still running). This blockbuster has found itself on the list of highest-grossing Hindi films post-pandemic.

