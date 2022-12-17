Year Ender 2022: A Year of Love, Laughter and Fun for Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most popular couples in the entertainment industry. Bigg Boss Season 15 saw their love and friendship bloom. Called ‘TejRan’ by their fans, the couple grabbed many eyeballs for their crackling chemistry inside the Bigg Boss house. The two started off as good friends, but Karan gradually fell in love with Tejasswi, who was earlier hesitant to confess her feelings for the actor. However, she later declared her love for him on national television.

On January 30, show host Salman Khan announced Tejasswi as the winner of Bigg Boss 15. While Pratik Sehajpal was declared the first runner-up, Karan was the top 3 finalists.

Tejasswi and Karan friendship bloomed even after the show was over. Initially, many thought that they are closing up for the game, but throughout the year, the couple proved that what they saw was for real, and not just for cameras. After Tejasswi was declared winner, the couple’s family threw a surprise party for the ‘Swaragini’ actress.

As we come to year-end, here’s a look at times the couple made fans go awe with their adorable moments.

THE ROMEO AND JULIET MOMENT

A day after celebrating Tejasswi’s Bigg Boss 15 win, Karan visited at her Mumbai residence. As Karan stepped out of his car, Tejasswi was seen waiting for him on the balcony of her home. Karan added the song Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh from Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai as the background music. Their ‘Romeo and Juliet’ moment sent TejRan fans into a meltdown, who couldn’t stop gushing over the couple.

KARAN WELCOMES TEJASSWI WITH AN ‘AARTI KI THALI’

In February, a video went viral where Tejasswi can be seen entering Karan’s house, but was left stunned with an ‘aarti ki thali’. While Karan can be seen recording the video, he later takes over the aarti and welcomes Tejasswi to his apartment. It ends with Karan kissing on Tejasswi’s cheeks.

FIRST HOLI TOGETHER AS A COUPLE

In March, Tejasswi and Karan celebrated their first Holi together at Ankita Lokhande’s star-studded Holi party. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Tejasswi posted an adorable pic with Karan, wherein their faces are covered in gulaal.

Karan then shared a couple of posts in which the couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other. With Karan showering Tejasswi with kisses and Tejas showing her love with a goofy bit, the couple had a romantic Holi.

Earlier they also shot for a Holi special video for Colors TV. They treated their fans to a fun video, wherein the couple is playing Holi while sharing some mushy moments.

THE PROTECTIVE KARAN

In April, Tejasswi and Karan were spotted on a dinner date in Mumbai.

In the viral video, a cameraman requested ‘bhabhi’ Tejasswi to pose, which left Karan smiling. The actor was then trying to teach Tejasswi a new hand pose when the Naagin actress noticed something fall on her.

The Naagin 6 star was evidently terrified and grabbed Karan. The actor’s protective boyfriend mode kicked in as he was seen comforting Tejasswi while helping her come to one side.

ENGAGED? NOT YET

Karan and Tejasswi’s Roka (engagement) rumours made the headlines throughout the year. It all started after the actor was spotted outside Tejasswi’s house along with his parents with a tilak on his forehead. It was later revealed that the two families had gathered only to celebrate Karan’s parents’ wedding anniversary.

Infact, when they met actor Ranbir Kapoor at an event, he too tried to pull their legs by congratulating them. In a viral video, Ranbir can be heard congratulating them, but Karan cuts him off by saying that they are still not married.

THE BIKE RIDE

In June, the couple ditched the car and opted to reach the sets of Dance Deewane Junior on a bike. Karan was the host of the show, while Tejasswi appeared as a celebrity guest. In the viral video, Tejasswi was seen seated behind Karan on the bike.

KARAN-TEJASSWI KISS ON MOVING ELEVATORS

In September, Karan and Tejasswi won everyone’s hearts after their adorable PDA moment went viral. Karan shared a series of pictures in which he can and Tejasswi can be seen standing on two different elevators.

In the first picture, the lovebirds can be seen making goofy faces, whereas, in another picture, they look into each others’ eyes adorably. In the third click, Karan and Tejasswi finally share a kiss. Sharing the pictures, Karan wrote, “the moment that broke the Internet."

DREAM HOUSE IN DUBAI

TejRan fans were excited in November after the couple announced to have purchased their first house together in Dubai. For an event in Dubai, the duo posed for the photographers while holding a huge dummy key of their new apartment. Tejasswi even called it her “sapno ka mahal (dream house)."

MUSIC VIDEOS TOGETHER

In March, Karan and Tejasswi appeared in a music video ‘Rula Deti Hai’. In the first music video together, the couple impressed fans with their performance.

In July, they were again seen together in a music video, Baarish Aayi Hai. For fans, the video was like Tejran’s real life chemistry translated to the screen as-it-.

ROMANCE ON SETS OF TV SHOWS

NAAGIN 6: In February, Karan visited the sets of Naagin 6 to meet Tejasswi. They were spotted by paparazzi as they stepped out of Tejasswi’s vanity van. In a viral video, Karan can be seen kissing Tejasswi Prakash on her cheek. “Yeh jodi hit hai," one of the paparazzi can also be heard saying in the video.

DANCE DEEWANE JUNIORS: In April, Tejasswi gave a special surprise to her beau by visiting him on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors. Karan was host for the show. In the video, we can see Karan looking at her watch, again and again, to keep the track of time as the shooting was going on inside the sets. After striking some poses for the camera, the couple rushed inside.

LOCK UPP: In May, Tejasswi and Karan reunited as warden and jailor for a special episode of Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp. The couple set the stage on fire with their dance performance on Humma song. After the performance Kangana congratulated the two, and hoped that they stay ‘#arrested’ together for life.

Tejasswi had a complaint against Karan. She revealed that the actor’s first love is his phone and that he is always hooked to it, even when he is spending time with the Naagin actress.

Teja also told Kangana that she uses her phone too, but not when she is with Karan. The Dolly Aur Kitty Ke Chamakte Sitaare actor revealed that even on his phone, he is looking at Tejasswi!

KHATRA KHATRA SHOW: Karan and Tejasswi were seen dancing happily to “Samjhawan”, from the Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania, in an episode of Khatra Khatra Show hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa along with Farah Khan. Viewers in the live audience whistled and cheered for the couple as they danced gracefully across the stage.

Tejasswi and Karan have set a benchmark for themselves. The loved couple have their fans’ hearts, and they want to see the couple together on and off the screen more often.

If a report by Telly Chakkar is to be believed, after music videos, the couple are now planning to make their Bollywood debut together for director Mukesh Chhabra’s next movie.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here