After a 13-year-old victim of sexual assault passed away from a snakebite on July 25 in a hamlet in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district, a 78-year-old man has been detained. The girl’s sexual assault by the elderly man three months prior was only discovered after her death when a video of the abuse surfaced.

According to reports, some rural teenagers secretly recorded the old man’s abusive act.

However, they decided to disseminate it immediately since they thought the girl might have been murdered. Moreover, police detained at least eight youths on suspicion of spreading obscene material, and they later detained the elderly man on suspicion of sexually abusing the teen girl. Earlier, the girl attended a government school and was in 4th grade. According to the police, her parents passed away within five years of her birth, and she was raised by her uncle’s family, who work in the village’s brick kiln.

On July 25 evening, after the girl’s final rites were performed, some youngsters in the hamlet were observed circulating a video among themselves that appeared to show the elderly man assaulting the minor girl. It was reported that when a young man visited his friend three months prior, he is said to have taped the video.

Apparently, a police officer claimed that the video showed the elderly man sexually assaulting the girl, even as she was trying to push him away. However, the officer also claimed that the girl’s death was caused by snakebite. Subsequently, five teenagers who had posted the video on several WhatsApp groups were found by cops. The young people may have used the video to extort money and intimidate the old man, according to the police. As of the latest update, a case was registered against all of them and they were produced in the court and imprisoned.

