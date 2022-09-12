31 Years and Counting: Faith vs Fact Today as Varanasi Court to Decide on Gyanvapi Masjid Case | News18 Recap

Varanasi resembled a fortress on Monday morning as prohibitory orders were clamped and security tightened in the temple town Varanasi ahead of the district court order on the maintainability of the plea in the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case. Five women had filed the petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are said to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee has said the Gyanvapi mosque is a Waqf property and has questioned the maintainability of the plea.

The case is being heard by the district court following an apex court order. Earlier, a lower court had ordered a videography survey of the complex. The survey work was completed on May 16 and the report was presented in the court on May 19. The Hindu side had claimed in the lower court that a Shivling was found during the videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex but it was contested by the Muslim side.

News18 brings to you a recap of the communally sensitive issue:

The Timeline

The contest over the mosque can be traced back to 1194. On May 14, 1937, historian from Banaras Professor Paramatma Sharan gave a statement on behalf of the British Government in which he presented excerpts of ‘Ma Asire Alam Giri’, written by the historian of Aurangzeb’s time, which said Gyanvapit Mosque was a temple in the 16th century.

The issue subsided eventually but raised its head again in 1991 when a slew of petitions arrived before the Varanasi court with local priests seeking permission to worship in the Gyanvapi Masjid area.

One of these petitioners was Vijay Shankar Rastogi, a lawyer from Varanasi, who filed a plea in the lower court as the “next friend” of the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir’s presiding deity. In legal language, a “next friend” is someone who represents someone who is unable to represent themselves in court.

The petition was submitted in 1991 and Rastogi argued in his petition that Maharaja Vikramaditya built the temple where the current mosque stands roughly 2,050 years ago. He urged that the Gyanvapi mosque be demolished and that Hindus be granted ownership of the entire plot of land, as well as the right to worship inside the mosque.

Furthermore, the petitioner argued that because the Gyanvapi mosque was erected upon a partially ruined temple, the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 did not apply.

Following the proceedings in 1997, a trial court in Varanasi ruled that the petitioners’ redress was restricted by the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. Following that, revision petitions were filed, consolidated, and heard in Varanasi’s trial court, according to a report by Jagran Josh.

The AIM Committee filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court in 1998, claiming that the matter could not be resolved by a civil court and citing Section 4 of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. Following this, the Allahabad High Court issued a stay order on the civil court’s proceedings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lay the foundation stone for the Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor in March 2019. A contractor removed chabootra near gate number 4 of the Gyanvapi mosque as part of the corridor construction in October 2019, escalating communal tensions in the neighbourhood. The contractor, however, built the shattered building overnight after local Muslims protested, the report said.

Advocate Vijay Shankar Rastogi filed a new petition on behalf of the Swayambhu Jyotirlinga Bhagwan Vishweshwar seeking an archaeological assessment of the Gyanvapi mosque in December 2019, a month after the Supreme Court’s decision on the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi controversy. He noted that in 1998, it was ordered to gather evidence from the entire Gyanvapi complex in order to determine the site’s religious character, but the Allahabad High Court postponed the lower court’s decision.

In the current case, Rakhi Singh, Laxmi Devi, Sita Sahu, Manju Vyas, and Rekha Pathak of Delhi had filed a lawsuit on April 18, 2021, seeking permission to worship and perform rituals at Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, and Nandi on a daily basis, as well as preventing opponents from damaging the statues.

The Ayodhya verdict and the Gyanvapi case

During the 2019 historic judgment, the SC bench had referred to the The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. Now the law is up for discussion once again.

The Committee of Management of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, the organisation that has filed the appeal in the top court in the Gyanvapi case, contended that the order of the Varanasi civil court allowing a videography survey in the mosque complex violated the Act.

While the constitutional validity of the law was not challenged during the Ayodhya dispute, the SC made an observation backing it. “In providing a guarantee for the preservation of the religious character of places of public worship as they existed on 15 August 1947 and against the conversion of places of public worship, Parliament determined that independence from colonial rule furnishes a constitutional basis for healing the injustices of the past by providing the confidence to every religious community that their places of worship will be preserved and that their character will not be altered,” the court had said.

“The Places of Worship Act imposes a non-derogable obligation towards enforcing our commitment to secularism under the Indian Constitution. The law is hence a legislative instrument designed to protect the secular features of the Indian polity, which is one of the basic features of the Constitution,” it had observed.

What is the Places of Worship Act?

The Act, which has been in force since July 11, 1991, prohibits conversion of places of worship, and maintains “the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on the 15th day of August, 1947 and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto”.

Section 3 of the Act prohibits any conversion of places of worship. “No person shall convert any place of worship of any religious denomination or any section thereof into a place of worship of a different section of the same religious denomination or of a different religious denomination or any section thereof,” it says.

Section 2 states if any appeal or other proceeding in regards with the conversion of religious character of any place of worship existing on August 15, 1947, pending before any court, tribunal or other authority “shall abate. Any legal proceedings pending on the commencement of the Act “shall be disposed of”.

Section 4 (1) says “the religious character of a place of worship existing on the 15th day of August, 1947 shall continue to be the same as it existed on that day”.

Section 5 says the Act does not apply to Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case. “Nothing contained in this Act shall apply to the place or place of worship commonly known as Ram Janma Bhumi-Babri Masjid situated in Ayodhya in the State of Uttar Pradesh and to any suit, appeal or other proceeding relating to the said place or place of worship,” it reads.

How Was the Act Passed?

The then home minister in the PV Narasimha Rao Cabinet, Shankarrao Bhavrao Chavan, introduced the Bill to prevent communal flare-ups in the country amidst the Ram Janmabhoomi movement was gathering steam. BJP leader LK Advani’s Rath Yatra received massive support and he was later arrested in Bihar. Kar Sevaks were shot in Uttar Pradesh under the Mulayam Singh government.

The BJP had opposed the Bill. Former MP Uma Bharti had raised the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque dispute, and said, “Was not the intention of Aurangzeb behind leaving remnants of the temple (he destroyed) at the site of a mosque, to keep reminding Hindus of their historical fate and to remind coming generations of Muslims of their past glory and power?” as reported by The Indian Express.

