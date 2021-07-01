5 Things You Need To Know About The Week That Was For Covid-19 Vaccines

About 13% of all eligible Indians had received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by June 4 with only a little over 3% of them having got their two shots so far. With supply constraints dragging down the pace of vaccinations, welcome news arrived in the form of the US’ decision to share jabs with India. Here are the top developments in India’s vaccine landscape this week.

1. US Shares From Its Stockpile

US President Joe Biden’s administration announced on June 3 that it will send out 80 million vaccines from its surplus stock to countries across the world as part of efforts to aid the Covid fight. An initial tranche of 25 million doses will be dispatched first while the plan to distribute the rest of the vaccines will be thrashed out by June-end.

About 75% of the first 25 million vaccines will be shared through Covax, the international vaccine alliance although it is understood that the US will have a say in where the vaccines are headed. The remaining 6 million vaccines are intended for regional and international partners like Canada, Haiti, Mexico, Kosovo, South Korea, Ukraine, the West Bank and Gaza. Egypt, Georgia, Iraq, Jordan, and Yemen, too, will receive shots from this stock as will UN front-line workers.

While it was not confirmed how many doses India will receive immediately, reports said the initial shipment could be of 2-3 million doses. According to the plan shared by White House, of the 19 million doses Covax will distribute, approximately 7 million will be coming to Asia. India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Maldives, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, Papua New Guinea, Taiwan, and the Pacific Islands will be the beneficiaries from this lot of shots.

The White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said in a press brief on June 3, that “the 25 million (first tranche) will be comprised of… some combination of Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and Moderna”.

New Delhi had given the green light for these vaccines to launch in India but supply and regulatory issues have held up their arrival.

2. India Discussing Indemnity For Foreign Vaccines

Led by Pfizer, the makers of Covid-19 vaccines approved in the US have sought indemnity for their jabs from Indian authorities as a prerequisite for their rollout here. However, that has proven to be a sticky issue as the government has not granted a similar waiver to the the vaccines that are already in use in India.

Reports last week suggested that the government is actively discussing the issue with the US vaccine companies, which have pointed out that they have got indemnity in all the countries where they are supplying their vaccines.

The ‘indemnity clause’ implies that the vaccine maker will be shielded from legal action and claims over any adverse events related to the use of the vaccine. NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr VK Paul was quoted by PTI as saying that , on the question of indemnity, “particular companies have requested and we are in negotiation with them but there is no decision at the moment”.

The Pune-based Serum Institute of India, too, has sought indemnity for the Covishield vaccine it is making in partnership with Oxford-AstraZeneca and Paul said that “on the issue of indemnity for local manufacturers who have done such a great patriotic service, the government has a watch but there is no decision”.

“These decisions are to be taken in totality in the interest of the nation and in the interest of people,” he added.

3. Foreign, or homegrown, which vaccine for Indian kids?

The Pfizer vaccine, which is based on the mRNA platform, has been cleared for use among the 12-15 age group in several countries across the world. No wonder then that there is speculation whether this vaccine will be okayed for children in India once, and if, it launches in the country.

Responding to questions on vaccines for children, Niti Aayog member Paul this week said that Indian manufacturers, too, are pursuing one.

“Child cohort is not a small cohort. My rough guess is that if it is between 12 to 18 years, this itself is about 13 to 14 crore population and for which we will need about 25-26 crore doses.

“We cannot have some people getting and others not getting. So we will have to take this into account when we strategise and make a decision based on how many doses of which vaccines are available,” he said.

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Zydus Cadila’s vaccines are being tested on children, Paul said, adding that “when Zydus comes for licensure, hopefully in the next two weeks, maybe we have enough data to take a view whether the vaccine can be given to children”.

4. On Its Way: Another Made in India shot

In a matter of months, a new pipeline of vaccines is set to be available for India thanks to an advance order for 30 crore jabs that the Centre has placed with the Hyderabad-based Biological-E.

An indigenous vaccine like Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Biological-E’s Corbevax is in Phase III clinical trials after promising results in Phases I and II. The Centre will reportedly make an advance payment of Rs 1,500 crore to Biological-E for the vaccines that it is looking to manufacture and stockpile between August and December this year.

Biological-E had received clearance in April for the Phase III trials of the vaccine that it is developing in association with Baylor College of Medicine, US. The vaccine is a recombinant protein sub-unit vaccine.

5. Zydus Cadila To Seek Emergency Nod For DNA Vax

Ahmedabad-based drug maker Zydus Cadila is reportedly lining up an application for emergency use of its Covid-19 vaccine, called ZyCoV-D, and would be approaching the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) in two weeks.

If cleared, it will be India’s second indigenous vaccine after Covaxin and its first DNA vaccine. The Centre’s National Biopharma Mission is chipping in with help for the development of this vaccine.

ZyCoV-D is designed to be a three-dose vaccine and can be stored at 2-4 degrees celsius, which means that it will be easy to transport and store. According to reports, Zydus Cadila is looking to produce more than 20 crore doses of ZyCoV-D a year.

The company is also conducting trials of its vaccine on 12 to 18-year-old children with plans to also hold tests for the 5 to 12 age group.

