After Bizarre 'Peeing' Incidents in Indian Flights, News18 Explains What Can Land You on a No-Fly List

Ten days after the shocking November 26 incident on a New York-Delhi Air India flight, another episode of a drunk male passenger allegedly urinating on a female passenger’s blanket was reported on the Paris-Delhi sector but there was no penal action after he gave a written apology, reports said. This incident happened on December 6 on Air India flight 142 and the pilot of the aircraft reported the matter to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport about it, following which the male passenger was apprehended.

ALSO READ | ‘Unprofessional Conduct’: Aviation Regulator Takes Air India to Task Over ‘Peeing’ Incident

And in the November 26 incident, Tata Group-owned Air India on Thursday told aviation sector regulator DGCA that its staff had not complained to law enforcement about the Mumbai businessman who allegedly urinated on a female passenger on a New York-Delhi flight in November as the aggrieved lady had “rescinded" an initial request for action after the two “appeared" to have sorted out the issue. It further stated that the unnamed business class offender has been banned from flying on Air India for 30 days, pending a report of its Internal Committee.

What are the Rules?

In 2017, the government issued rules to prevent disruptive passenger behaviour on flights, as well as detailed guidelines for a no-fly list.

If an airline finds an unruly passenger, the pilot-in-command must file a complaint, which is then investigated by an internal panel. During the investigation, the airline may suspend the flyer for up to 30 days, a report by Deccan Herald explains. The committee must make a decision within 30 days and specify how long the flyer can be prevented from travelling. If the panel does not reach a decision within the time frame specified, the passenger is free to fly.

A retired district and session judge must chair the committee, along with a representative from a different scheduled airline and a passenger or consumer association.

What About the No-fly List?

The report further explains that Unruly behaviour onboard a plane is a punishable offence, according to the DGCA’s Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR). “Although unruly passengers represent only a miniscule proportion of passengers as a whole, even one unruly passenger can jeopardise safety on board. Unruly passengers have an impact on all personnel involved in the process of a flight operation, ultimately affecting the flight’s operation," according to the CAR.

What Can Land You on a No-Fly List?

Anyone who disrupts the airline’s normal operations in any way may be placed on a no-fly list.

Airlines have been directed to develop standard operating procedures (SOPs) for situations in which a passenger may become problematic. Unruly behaviour could be the result of a single event of poor service or a condition or effect of a series of such events.