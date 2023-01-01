As 2023 Begins, A Glance at What Happened a 100 Years Ago: Time Travel to 1923

It’s 2023! The new year has begun, and the past three years have been marked historic events - a pandemic, a war, major global developments, technological innovations and more. But even a hundred years ago, equally ‘historic’ events were taking place. Here are some of them, as listed in a report by Historic Newspapers:

The Soviet Union is founded on January 1, 1917.

Britain’s railways are divided into four sections on January 1: the Great Western Railway, the London, Midland and Scottish Railway, the London North Eastern Railway, and the Southern Railway.

India’s Swaraj party is founded on January 9.

Juan de la Cievra makes the first gyroplane flight in Spain on January 9.

The last US troops leave Germany on January 10, 1945.

On January 11, French and Belgian troops occupy Ruhr to collect reparations.

January 13: The United Kingdom and the United States reach an agreement to spread the repayment of their war debt over 62 years.

The Fascist Voluntary Militia is formed on February 1st.

On February 2, the United States and Central American countries sign a treaty.

Communists and socialists are arrested in Italy on February 5.

On February 8, a coal mine explosion in New Mexico kills 120 people.

On February 10, for the first time, ink paste is manufactured.

Tutankhamun’s burial chamber is opened on February 16, and the sarcophagus is discovered.

Time magazine publishes its first issue on March 3rd.

The United States withdraws its membership in the International Court of Justice on March 3.

Lenin’s final article appears in Pravda on March 4.

Montana and Nevada introduce pension legislation on March 5.

The taxi drivers’ strike in Amsterdam ends on March 9.

Lee de Forest screens sound-on-film moving pictures in New York City on March 13.

Vladimir Lenin suffers his third stroke on March 15, 1917.

March 21: US Foreign Minister Charles Hughes refuses to recognise the USSR.

April 7: The first operation under local anaesthesia on a brain tumour is performed.

Insulin becomes widely available for the treatment of diabetes on April 15.

Poland annexes central Lithuania on April 18.

April 19: A new Egyptian law grants men the right to vote, but only if they are soldiers.

The general harbour strike in New York City begins on April 24.

Wembley Stadium opens on April 28 in Wembley, London.

May 1: Adolf Hitler, Ernst Rohm, and other Nazis attempt to disperse May Day protests.

New York repeals prohibition on May 4.

Belgian miners go on strike on May 7.

Women wearing trousers are now legal in the United States as of May 28.

Tommy Milton wins the Indianapolis 500 on May 30.

The USSR and China exchange diplomats on May 31.

The South Africa Indian Congress is founded on May 31.

On June 9, Bulgarian King Boris III and Premier Stamboeliski are deposed.

Harry Houdini escapes from a straight jacket while hanging upside down on June 12.

The song ‘Little Old Log Cabin in the Lane’ is recorded on June 14.

Belgium’s government falls on June 14.

Arthur Havers wins the British Men’s Golf Open on June 15.

On June 16, China establishes the Sun Yat Sen Military Academy.

Large hailstones kill 23 people in Russia on July 10.

On July 10, all non-fascist political parties in Italy are dissolved.

On July 11, Harry Frazee sells the Red Sox for $1 million.

July 13: The Hollywood Sign is dedicated, and it currently reads Hollywoodland.

On July 13, Roy Chapman Andrews becomes the first person to discover dinosaur eggs.

Bobby Jones wins the US Men’s Golf Open on July 15.

The Italian parliament approves the new constitution on July 15.

The House of Lords in the United Kingdom approves a new divorce law on July 18.

After Warren Harding’s death on August 3, Calvin Coolidge becomes President of the United States.

Henry Sullivan is the first American and only the third person in history to swim the English Channel.

Gustav Stresemann is appointed Chancellor and Foreign Minister of Germany on August 6.

On August 15, the United States and Mexico reach an agreement on oil.

Mussolini demands an apology from Greece for the death of an Italian general and his staff on their border on August 31.

On September 1, 142,000 people are killed in Japan by an earthquake.

Bill Johnson wins the International Lawn Tennis Challenge on September 2.

The first US airship takes to the skies on September 4th.

Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands celebrates her silver jubilee on September 6.

Interpol is established on September 7.

Mary Katherine Campbell is crowned Miss America on September 7.

The British army departs Constantinople on October 2.

Edward Hubble discovers the Cepheid star on October 5.

The USSR adopts an experimental calendar on October 6.

October 11: The German Mark falls further in value: four billion Marks equal one dollar.

The Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio is established on October 16, 1923.

John Harwood patents the self-winding watch on October 16.

Ministers under Gustav Stresemann resign on November 2nd.

The USSR adopts five-day weeks on November 6.

The Beer Hall Putsch begins in Munich on November 8.

On the second day of the Beer Hall Putsch, November 9, 16 people are killed, and Hitler flees.

The eternal flame for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is lit beneath the Arc de Triomphe on November 11.

Hitler is arrested on November 12 for attempting to seize power.

Dr. Hjalmar Schacht is tasked with resolving Germany’s currency crisis on November 12.

Kentaro Suzuki summits Mount Lizuna on November 14.

Garrett Morgan receives a patent for his traffic signal design on November 20.

The Rentenmark becomes Germany’s new official currency on November 20.

President Calvin Coolidge pardons Lothar Witzke on November 22.

Gustav Stresemann’s government in Germany falls on November 23.

The Dawes Commission is established on November 29 to discuss Germany’s economic situation and how it relates to reparations owed to the US.

The presidential address is broadcast on the radio for the first time in the United States on December 6, 1923.

On December 8, the United States and Germany sign a friendship treaty.

In Britain, a coalition of the Labour and Liberal parties wins on December 8.

Germany implements a price and salary freeze on December 8.

The Canton Bulldogs win the National Football League championship on December 16.

Greece’s King George II is deposed on December 17.

Tangier International Zone is established in Morocco on December 18.

Nepal declares independence on December 21.

The first transatlantic radio broadcast takes place on December 31.

Read all the Latest Explainers here