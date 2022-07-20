As Lanka Burns, Many Economies Are Sitting on a Ticking Time Bomb of Financial Anarchy | News18 Explains

For a tottering Sri Lanka, problems are far from over. As the parliament votes on Wednesday for a president to replace Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled abroad last week after his palace was stormed by angry protesters now bracing for a crackdown from his likely successor, rebuilding the island nation will be a herculean task. The winner of the three-way contest to succeed Gotabaya Rajapaksa will take charge of a bankrupt nation that is in bailout talks with the IMF, with its 22 million people enduring severe shortages of food, fuel and medicine.

Rajapaksa’s departure wounds a once-powerful ruling clan that has dominated Sri Lankan politics for most of the past two decades, after his brothers also quit their posts as premier and finance minister earlier this year.

What started as an economic crisis — compounded by the Easter bombings and the Covid-19 pandemic draining the country of its tourism revenue — soon spiralled into political chaos and a civil uprising that the country had not seen in recent times.

But is Lanka alone in this mess? A careful look at several economies around the world reveals that one nudge is all it would take to come crashing down. The war in Ukraine and its fallout has had a ripple effect across the globe. Add to it the rising dollar and depleting foreign exchange reserves, we may just be sitting on a ticking time bomb. News18 analyses other countries that may face a fate similar to that of the island nation:

Pakistan: It’s no surprise that India’s neighbour figures on top of the list of troubled economies. Last week, Pakistan finalised an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to restart its loan programme. Like Lanka, Pakistan’s over-dependence on China has cost it heavily. Investments under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) have dealt a blow to the country’s economy and Pakistan has leased some of its big industrial projects to Chinese firms, trapping it in a vicious debt cycle. The rise in the cost of energy imports means the nation could face a balance of payments crisis. According to a Reuters report, the country’s foreign exchange reserves have dwindled to only $9.8 billion, just enough for five weeks’ worth of imports. Apart from sky-high rates of petrol and diesel, Pakistan is reeling under a severe electricity crisis. Add to it the political unrest and you have the perfect recipe for disaster.

