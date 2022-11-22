As Shinde, Bommai 'Ramp Up' Tussle, Genesis of the Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Row Explained

Just days after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said he would protect the interest of ‘Marathi-speaking’ populace residing in the border areas in Karnataka, his Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai hit back saying he was ‘seriously considering’ laying a claim on the Jath Taluk in the neighbouring state.

Shinde had recently appointed Cabinet ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai for the legal tussle between the border states. The hearing in the Supreme Court over the inclusion of 865 villages in bordering districts in Maharashtra is expected to be held soon, and the state government had decided to request the apex court to expedite proceedings, report have said.

A high-level 19-member committee consisting of leaders from all parties met in Mumbai and decided to request the apex court to expedite the hearing, a report by Hindustan Times stated.

Meanwhile, Karnataka hit back on Tuesday. “All gram panchayats there have resolved that the Jath taluk should join Karnataka," Bommai said. Sources said the state was contemplating providing grants to Kannada-medium schools in Maharashtra, and to also provide pension to Kannadiga freedom fighters and people who have fought for unification of Karnataka and are currently residing in Maharashtra. The sources added that Karnataka is shoring up its legal team if the neighbour decides to escalate legal battle in the Supreme Court.

What is the Border Dispute?

Belgaum was originally part of the multilingual Bombay Presidency. Districts in Karnataka such as Vijayapura, Belagavi, Dharwad, and Uttara Kannada were previously part of the Bombay Presidency. Belgaum became a part of Bombay State after India’s independence in 1947. According to the 1881 census, 64.39 percent of people in Belgaum spoke Kannada, while 26.04 percent spoke Marathi.

However, in the 1940s, Marathi-speaking politicians dominated Belgaum and requested that the district be included in the proposed Samyukta Maharashtra state.

Despite their protests, the States Reorganisation Act of 1956 incorporated Belgaum and ten talukas from Bombay State into the then Mysore State, which was renamed Karnataka in 1973. The Act divided states along linguistic and administrative lines.

The Mahajan Commission Report

The Bombay government filed a protest with the Centre, which resulted in the formation of the Mahajan Commission in 1966, led by former Chief Justice Mehr Chand Mahajan.

In its 1967 report, the Commission granted Maharashtra 264 villages in the disputed region and Karnataka 247 villages. However, the commission decided that the Belgaum should remain in Karnataka. While Maharashtra rejected the report, Karnataka demanded status quo.

The Maharashtra government filed a petition in the Supreme Court in 2006, claiming ownership of Belgaum. According to the state government, there has been a “feeling of insecurity among the Marathi speaking people living in Karnataka in recent days." Meanwhile, the Belgaum district, as well as the city of Belgaum, remain a part of Karnataka.

