Attack on Imran Underscores Pakistan’s Deepening Crisis, with Political Class in Firing Line

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was injured on Thursday when unidentified gunmen fired during one of his rallies. According to local media, shots were fired on the container-mounted-truck carrying the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief in the country’s Punjab province.

Imran Khan was leading a protest march to Islamabad to demand snap elections.

Mounting problems

The attack further underscores the crippling political crisis that has gripped Pakistan in recent months against the backdrop of its mounting economic woes.

Recently, the country’s election commission banned Imran Khan from contesting polls for five years for making false statements pertaining to the sale of some gifts that he received while he was the prime minister.

Imran Khan has also been in a war of words with the country’s powerful military establishment and spy agency ISI, with allegations and counter-allegations being thrown around.

Imran’s ouster

Khan was removed from office in April, after he faced defeat in a vote of no-confidence brought by a coalition of rival political parties.

He has been demanding resignation of the new central government following his ouster reportedly after losing the army establishment’s confidence.

The new government, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has found itself amid a sea of challenges. And, not unpredictably, Sharif is now looking at ‘all-weather friend’ China for support.

Flood of challenges

Pakistan is currently struggling with a spiralling economy, food shortages and the aftermath of unprecedented floods this summer that killed 1,725 people, displaced hundreds of thousands and triggered a surge in malaria and other flood-related diseases.

But the political uncertainty in the country has drawn focus away from the plight of the flood victims. Analysts say it may also discourage foreign aid and investment that the country is in desperate need of, and was looking forward to after its recent removal from the global terrorism financing grey list.

Elections when?

Imran Khan has been demanding early elections, leading his long march towards Islamabad to force his demands. The term of the National Assembly will end in August 2023 and fresh elections should be held within 60 days.

Sharif’s government has said that there would be no early vote and that the next elections will be held according to schedule, in 2023.

(With agency inputs)

Read all the Latest Explainers here