Before Concert in India, Justin Bieber Gets Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. What's the Illness Linked to Chickenpox?

Famous American pop singer Justin Bieber announced on Friday that he will be taking a break from performing due to facial paralysis on one side.

In a video posted on his verified Instagram account, the singer explained that he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has left him unable to move half of his face and unable to perform on stage. The singer is due to perform in India in October this year. It is not known whether Bieber will make a full recovery by then.

“It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” he said in the video. “As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face; this nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face,” he said.

But what is the Ramsay Hunt syndrome? News18 explains:

Caused by Virus Which Also Leads to Chickenpox

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is characterised by a painful rash around the ear, on the face, or on the lips. It occurs when the varicella-zoster virus infects a nerve in the head, according to the Mount Sinai organisation.

The varicella-zoster virus also causes chickenpox and shingles.

The virus is thought to infect the facial nerve near the inner ear in people with this syndrome. This causes nerve irritation and swelling. Adults are primarily affected by the condition. It is seen in children in rare cases.

What are Its Symptoms?

According to the report by Mount Sinai, symptoms may include:

Severe pain in the ear

Painful rash on the eardrum, ear canal, earlobe, tongue, and roof of the mouth on the side with the affected nerve.

Hearing loss on one side.

Sensation of things spinning (vertigo).

Weakness on one side of the face that causes difficulty closing one eye, eating (food falls out of the weak corner of the mouth), making expressions, and making fine movements of the face, as well as facial droop and paralysis on one side of the face.

Diagnosis and Treatment

Blood tests for the varicella-zoster virus, an MRI of the head, and some skin tests are used to diagnose Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. Doctors may also perform a spinal tap, which involves pricking the spinal canal with a needle to collect cerebrospinal fluid for testing.

Patients are given anti-inflammatory and antiviral medications as treatment. They are advised to wear eye patches to prevent corneal damage.

