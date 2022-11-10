BJP Non-royal Vs Koti Scion, Once-struggling Journo Now Cong's 'CM Face': 5 Interesting Fights in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh is set to vote tomorrow. The hill state has seen an interesting mix of campaigning styles, issues (both national and local) and speculation on whether the hill state will buck its ‘riwaaz’ of anti-incumbency and bring BJP back to power.

While most opinion polls have predicted a win for BJP, experts are keen to watch whether the Congress’ pick of issues close to the people – old pension scheme for example- will help it grab the power seat in the state.

As the fight gets closer, News18 takes a look at some interesting poll fights the hill state will witness tomorrow:

SERAJ

Seraj Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) seat in Himachal Pradesh is said to be Jairam Thakur’s (Bhartiya Janata Party) turf, falling under Mandi district (BJP). Jai Ram Thakur was elected to the Seraj Seat in 2017. He defeated Congress candidate Chetram Thakur by 11,254 votes. He was the first legislator from the Mandi district to be elected as the hill state’s chief minister.

Though the seat is expected to be grabbed by the BJP or the Congress, the AAP has also fielded a candidate for the prestigious seat.

Kasauli (SC)

Rajiv Saizal, minister for family welfare, health, and Ayurveda, will run for re-election in Himachal Pradesh from Kasauli (SC), a seat he has previously won three times. Vinod Sultanpuri of the Congress Party is challenging him, as he did in 2017 and 2012. Prior to Saizal’s victory, Kasauli (SC) was a Congress stronghold, with Raghu Raj winning five consecutive elections.

Vinod Sultanpuri had emerged as the Congress’ best bet, but he is now facing opposition after the Block Congress Committee, which was led by a group opposed to him, was recently dissolved. The presence of AAP is likely to have an impact on both the BJP and the Congress’ electoral prospects, a report by Tribune states.

Kasumpti – A Non-royal Outsider Against Koti Scion

The ruling BJP in Himachal Pradesh is attempting a non-royal approach in Shimla’s Kasumpti Assembly Constituency by fielding State Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj in the race, with the goal of destabilising the Congress bastion, a report by UNI states. When the Kasumpti constituency is mentioned, the electoral swords are frequently drawn between members of the Koti and Junga royal families.

In a triangular contest on November 12, saffron heavyweight Bhardwaj will face Koti scion Anirudh Singh from the Koti royal estate for Congress and pro-farmer CPM candidate Dr Kuldeep Singh Tanwar (also a Koti dynasty descendant).

Struggling Journo Turns CM Candidate in Haroli

Mukesh Agnihotri, the Congress’ sitting MLA from Haroli, is the state’s opposition leader. He has represented the Haroli constituency since 2003 and is regarded as one of the Congress party’s CM faces. Former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh is said to have mentored the former journalist. Ram Kumar, the BJP’s state spokesperson, is challenging him, having lost to Agnihotri in the previous elections.

A report by Outlook states that Agnihotri had once struggled for his job as a journalist but steamrolled to power once joining politics.

Shahpur

Sarveen Chaudhary, the BJP’s social justice and empowerment minister, will face off against Congress’ Kewal Singh Pathania in Kangra’s Shahpur. Pathania finished third in the Himachal Pradesh elections in 2017, trailing Major Vijai Singh Mankotia (retd). Major Vijai Singh Mankotia (retd), a senior leader and former Congress minister, ran as an independent candidate in Shahpur in 2012 and 2017. Mankotia joined the BJP this time. The Congress could benefit from the fact that locals in the region are said to be angry about Mankotia’s decision to join the BJP and are likely to vote for Kewal Singh in protest.

