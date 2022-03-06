BSEB Inter Result 2022: Last Date to Challenge Answer Key Today, Expected Result Date

The Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) had earlier released the answer key for the inter or class 12 board exam at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Today is the last day to raise objections, if any. Almost 13.45 lakh students had registered for Bihar board class 12 exams this year.

The Bihar Board class 12 exams were held in the offline mode from February 1 to 14. The exam featured objective-type questions constituting of 50 per cent of the total marks in the exams. It was taken on OMR sheets.

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Answer Key: How to raise objection

Step 1: Log onto BSEB’s official portal

Step 2: Click on the ‘Answer Key & Feedback Portal of Intermediate Annual Exams 2022’ link available on the home page.

Step 3: Or you can directly initiate the process of raising an objection.

Step 4: Enter your Bihar board class 12 roll number before submitting the request.

Step 5: The answer key will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Cross-check your response before raising an objection (if any) by selecting the question number.

Step 7: You may choose to download a copy of the answer key for future use and reference.

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Exam 2022: Expected Result Date

Bihar board class 12 exam evaluation began on February 26 and will conclude on March 8 across various centres identified by the board. Like CBSE, the Bihar board had divided the academic year into two parts with each covering 50 per cent of the syllabus.

The results are expected to be announced this month. In 2021, the exam was held from February 2 to 13 while the inter results were announced on March 26. Since the exams were conducted from February 1 to 14 this year, the results are likely to announced in March, as per past year’s trend. Last year, the total pass percentage was 77.97 per cent.

