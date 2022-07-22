Did Kali Bein Stunt Land Punjab CM Mann in Hospital? All You Need to Know About Sikhism's Holy Rivulet

Days after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted to a private hospital in New Delhi after complaints of stomach ache, a video has gone viral on social media showing the AAP leader drinking a glass of water directly from the Kali Bein rivulet in Sultanpur Lodhi city of Kapurthala district in the state.

Reports say Mann was discharged from hospital on Thursday morning and made a quick recovery, holding a meeting with top police officials later that night to congratulate them on the operation against singer Sidhu Moosewala’s alleged assassins. The CM also released a video message promising a crime and drug-free Punjab.

However, with the video of Mann drinking water from the Kali Bein surfacing online, it has been speculated that the CM’s hospitalization could be linked to the quality of the water in the rivulet.

Mann had on July 17 announced the launch of a state-wide campaign to clean rivers and drains in Punjab. The announcement itself was made at a function to mark the 22nd anniversary of cleaning of the holy Kali Bein rivulet. Mann reportedly drank a glass of water directly from the Bein at the event.

Noted environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal, who is known for his efforts to clean the 160-km long holy rivulet in 2000s, is an AAP MLA now.

The Kali Bein

The Kali Bein, meaning black stream, originates from a spring in Dhanoa village of Hoshiarpur district in Punjab. The rivulet gets its name from the colour of its water, polluted by the waste flowing in from villages and towns surrounding it along with industrial discharge. After a 160-km journey across four districts, the Kali Bein pours into the confluence of Beas and Sutlej rivers at Harike Pattan.

Significance in Sikhism

The rivulet holds immense respect and significance for Sikhs as Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, is believed to have gained enlightenment after taking a dip in the Kali Bein. It is said that the Guru did not resurface from the Bein for more than a day and when he did reappear, the first thing he said was Ik Onkar, the moolmantra of Sikhism. He is also thought to have meditated under a ber tree located on Kali Bein’s banks where the Gurudwara Ber Sahib stands today.

Pollution and Clean-Up

During the Green Revolution, the use of chemicals and the exploitation of ground water reportedly dried up the Kali Bein and contaminated the ground water, resulting in ecological damage.

A campaign to clean up the rivulet was undertaken by Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal and his followers between 2000 and 2003, and involved the clearing of water hyacinths and other weeds, educating the nearby public and the building of a road next to the Bein.

Then President APJ Abdul Kalam visited the Kali Bein in 2006 and praised the efforts of Seechewal’s conservation team. Successive governments announced projects to ensure the Bein water is not polluted or contaminated but progress remains slow on the front.

Nevertheless, the incredible progress made by Seechewal in ridding the water body of its pre-2000 condition has served as the blueprint for other river clean-up projects, most notably the central government’s ambitious Rs 20,000 crore Clean Ganga mission.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.