EXPLAINED: $2 Trillion Spent, Over 1 Lakh Dead. What 20 Yrs Of War With Taliban Cost US, Afghanistan

The last US troops were to have left Afghanistan by the end of August. Now, Washington has had to deploy close to 7,000 troops back to the country after its sudden collapse and the Taliban takeover. The end of the war in Afghanistan — the longest the US has fought anywhere — has come in a jumble of hurried evacuations and sharp criticism as the US is accused of leaving the country to its fate after spending close to 20 years trying to push its stated goal of bringing peace and stability. All it may have to show for it now may be a massive bill and a tally of scores of thousands dead.

How Much Has The Afghan War Cost For US?

There is no exact figure. Or, to put it another way, there are several figures, depending how one calculates it. The latest quarterly report of the US Special Inspector General for Afghan Reconstruction (SIGAR), dated July 30, 2021, says US Department of Defence (DoD) data states that Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel — which mark two phases of the US military involvement in Afghanistan — have cumulatively cost $837.3 billion.

The SIGAR report adds that other US state and civilian agencies, including USAID, have reported “cumulative obligations" of $132.9 billion for Afghan reconstruction. Added together, this would represent an official spending bill of close to $1 trillion for the US, although SIGAR said that the “cost of reconstruction amount is also included in DoD-reported cost of war amount".

A BBC report said that most of the money spent by the US DoD in Afghanistan was on “counter-insurgency operations, and on the needs of troops such as food, clothing, medical care, special pay and benefits". In fact, the periods of highest annual spending coincide with the years of peak US troop deployment in Afghanistan.

All the same, it also notes that “a nongovernmental estimate of US costs for the 20-year war in Afghanistan is more than double DoD’s calculation". That would mean, the country, and its taxpayers, may have spent close to $2 trillion to fund US’ goals in Afghanistan. News agency Associated Press (AP) adds that “because the US borrowed most of the money to pay for it, generations of Americans will be burdened by the cost of paying it off", noting that the estimated interest costs of these loans by 2050 could go up to $6.5 trillion.

What Has Been The Human Toll Of 20 Years Of Conflict?

The overwhelming tragedy of the war in Afghanistan is the cost it has extracted on the Afghan people. More than 47,000 civilian fatalities have been recorded since US troops first stepped foot in Afghanistan in 2001, along with hundres of aid workers and journalists killed.

A report by the Watson Institute at US-based Brown University also points to threats like land mines for civilians. “Afghan land is contaminated with unexploded ordnance, which kills and injures tens of thousands of Afghans, especially children, as they travel and go about their daily chores," it said.

The Afghan military and police fatalities stand at 66,000 while the US had till April this year lost 2,448 military personnel and its NATO allies have counted more than 1,000 dead. The number of US defence contractors killed in Afghanistan is 3,846, AP said. The US withdrawal and the swift capitulation of Kabul — likened to the fall of Saigon — has seen parallels drawn with the Vietnam War of the last century, which lasted for a little less than 20 years and left more than 58,000 US personnel dead.

The casualties suffered by Taliban and other groups was at a little more than 50,000 fighters.

As It Passes Into Taliban Hands Again, Where Does Afghanistan Stand?

As the war against the Taliban dragged on, various international agencies, and the US itself, poured in billions of dollars in reconstruction money into Afghanistan. The country is noted to have made progress in areas like health, women’s education, etc. “Over the years, continued international aid… has resulted in significant development progress to improve the living condition of millions of Afghans," the World Bank says.

It points to a drop in the newborn mortality rate, from 53 to 23 per 1,000 live births between 2003 and 2018, a 32 per cent slide. The World Bank adds that the “number of functioning health facilities increased from 496 in 2002 to more than 2,800 in 2018… and births attended by skilled health personnel among the lowest income quintile increased from 14.9 per cent to 58.8 per cent".

On the education front, the World Bank says that the literacy rate for the Afghan population aged 15 years and above has risen from 31.5 per cent in 2011 to 43 per cent in 2018. Among women aged 15 years or more, the literacy rate has gone from 17 per cent in 2011 to close to 30 per cent in 2030. Among the 15-24 age group, women’s education has seen an even bigger jump, from 32 per cent in 2011 to 56 per cent in 2018, clearly suggesting that more girls have taken advantage of access to schools across Afghanistan, gains that experts fear will be lost if the Taliban reimpose their harsh regime based on a rigid interpretation of Islamic laws.

In 2002, just after the US had invaded Afghanistan, the country’s GDP (current) was at $4 billion. In 2020, that had gone up to nearly $20 billion, with the per capita GDP having changed from $179 in 2002 to $508 in 2020.

What Has India Spent In Afghanistan?

Its ties with the US and the strategic importance of Afghanistan had seen India pitch in to the Afghan reconstruction process. In a reply in Rajya Sabha earlier this month, the External Affairs Ministry said that India “has committed humanitarian and development assistance of over US $3 billion to Afghanistan" since 2001. Funds have gone towards more than 500 infrastructure and development projects, including the construction of the Afghan Parliament Building and an over 200-km long highway from Zaranj to Delaram in Nimroz province.

India has taken up power projects and also completed the construction of the Salma Dam. It has also provided educational and food assistance and has extended training and medical treatment in India for personnel of Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.

