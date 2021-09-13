EXPLAINED: A Cryptocurrency For Everyday Use? What Is Stablecoin, That Has Attracted US Govt's Attention

Reports last week said that US Treasury Department officials met industry players to ascertain the risks and prospects posed by stablecoins, a variety of cryptocurrency that is nonetheless very different from the likes of Bitcoin. The stablecoin market is already worth more about $125 billion and US officials are looking to bring them under a regulatory framework. Here’s all you need to know.

What Is A Stablecoin?

The value of one Bitcoin — the first cryptocurrency — in mid-September 2021 is close to Rs 39 lakh, and it’s subject to wild fluctuations given that it is a speculative asset that has captured the imagination of digital enthusiasts the world over. Spending Bitcoins, therefore, is a tricky business. A rise in its value after spenders use it for a transaction may leave them regretting their losses.

The volatility in value thus remains a key reason why Bitcoins, and other cryptocurrencies, are seen as being less reliable than fiat, or normal, government-issued currency even though there are many advantages that they provide over traditional currencies, like instant transactions and the absence of any requirement to rely on a third-party verifier, like a bank, to validate transactions. Stablecoins combine the best of both worlds by addressing the volatility issues while providing the same digital advantage in transactions.

Basically, thus, a stablecoin is a cryptocurrency whose value is linked to another asset class — say, a fiat currency like the US dollar, precious metals like gold or silver, etc.

How Does It Work?

According to Coinbase, which runs a stablecoin called USDC, “the combination of traditional-asset stability with digital-asset flexibility has proven to be a wildly popular idea" and it has proven to be a “form of digital money that is better suited to everything from day-to-day commerce to making transfers between exchanges".

As already discussed, the stability derives from the state of being pegged to a reserve asset, like the US dollar, the euro, or the Japanese yen. The more popular stablecoins, like Tether, TrueUSD, etc. are what are described as fiat-collaterised currencies. That is, they are backed by dollar deposits held by the firm issuing the stablecoin. One stablecoin is worth one USD and the firm usually keeps audited reserves of US dollars to be able to cover all the stablecoin issued by it. So, if there is $1 million value of a particular stablecoin in circulation, its creator would need to hold $1 million in US dollars.

But there can be stablecoins that are pegged to another cryptocurrency or even to an algorithm, the latter known as non-collaterised stablecoins. As for the ones collaterised to another cryptocurrency, you may want to ask how they remain free of volatility. What these stablecoins do is usually embrace something called over-collateralisation. That is, they hold more of the cryptocurrency to which they are pegged than the stablecoins they issue. Which would mean, say, that they issue a stablecoin valued at $1 for every $2-3 they hold in cryptocurrency, the extra value acting as a buffer against price fluctuations.

What Are The Benefits?

Cryptocurrencies arose with an aim of making banking decentralised and expanding the reach and ease of spending money. However, the likes of Bitcoin and Ether have become more popular as an asset than tokens that people can actually spend, mainly due to their constantly fluctuating value. By being anchored to a stable currency like the USD — which is monitored by a central bank that can take steps to keep its value from witnessing wild swings — stablecoins offer a more reliable avenue of digital transactions.

Coinbase says that the advantages of stablecoins range from the lack of a need to have a bank account to undertake transactions to the ease of transferring money anywhere on Earth quckly and at a minute fraction of what it would cost via traditional banking and financial channels.

“Stablecoins’ value can be sent easily around the globe, including to places where the US dollar may be hard to obtain or where the local currency is unstable," says Coinbase, adding that “people have sent as much as a million dollars worth of USDC with transfer fees of less than a dollar".

Why Are US Officials Examining Stablecoins?

Stablecoins, like all cryptocurrencies, are seen as having the potential to improve financial inclusivity and bring down transaction costs and fees involved with the use of traditional banking systems. Everything from accessing loans to making transactions anfd sending and receiving money can be sped and reimagined with cryptocurrencies. But authorities also fear that given their very nature, cryptocurrencies — that are run by private firms — can contribute to amplifying systemic risks, promoting financial crime, and hurting investors.

When it comes to stablecoins, reports said that US officials engaged with the industry players to understand the need for oversight and also analysed what it would mean if a lot of users simultaneously sought to convert their stablecoins back to US dollars. Further, with many countries planning to launch their own central bank-backed digital currencies — including the Reserve Bank of India — there are ramifications vis-a-vis stablecoins that officials would be keen to assess.

