EXPLAINED: A Recruitment Pipeline For Judges Like IAS? Why Centre Is Pushing For All India Judicial Service

Reports say that the Centre is renewing attempts for the setting up of an All India Judicial Service (AIJS) on the lines of IAS and IPS for central recruitment of officers of the lower judiciary. The proposal, though decades old, has not found wide favour even as the grave backlog of cases across the judiciary and the large number of vacancies of judicial posts is regularly flagged as issues that need urgent solution. Here’s a look at what the AIJS would entail and the hurdles towards its creation.

How Will AIJS Help?

Data from earlier this year said the backlog in the lower judiciary comprising the district and subordinate courts stood at 3.8 crore cases, thus accounting for the bulk of the more than 4.4 crore cases pending across the Indian judiciary. The lower judiciary — which has a sanctioned strength of more than 22,000 judges — is also staring at more than 5,000 vacancies in judicial officers’ posts as of July this year.

Reports have also noted that the judge-to-population ratio in India is about 19 judges per 10 lakh population even though the Law Commission had recommended that it should be at least 50 per 10 lakh people. All this points to an urgent need to ensure swift filling up of vacancies and ramping up of recruitment to the lower judiciary, for which the Centre has long proposed the creation of the AIJS.

The Union Law Ministry had told Parliament in March last year that a “properly framed All India Judicial Service is

important to strengthen overall justice delivery system" and would pave the way for the “induction of suitably qualified fresh legal talent selected through a proper all-India merit selection system".

An all-India recruitment system would also “address the issue of social inclusion by enabling suitable representation to marginalised and deprived sections of society", it had added. It was reported in 2018 shows that Other Backward Classes (OBC) accounted for only 12 per cent of the judges in the lower judiciary in 12 states that had shared data with the Law Ministry. That is far below the estimated share of OBCs in the Indian population — the decennial Census in India does not compile caste numbers — which is believed to be more than 40 per cent.

As for Dalits and tribals, the Law Ministry had said they made up less than 14 per cent and about 12 per cent, respectively, of the judges in the lower judiciary. Per Census 2011 figures, Dalits accounted for more than 16 per cent of the population with the share of tribal communities at a little under 9 per cent.

How Will It Work?

The proposal for AIJS — which the Law Ministry says would serve to attract “some of the best talent in the country" — was first recommended by the Law Commission in 1958 and it had reiterated the need for the same in reports submitted in 1978 and 1986. The Supreme Court, too, has recommended that the Centre “should examine the feasibility of implementing the recommendations of the Law Commission for setting up of All India Judicial Service".

Article 312 of the Indian Constitution, which deals with ‘All-India Services’, says that Parliament may, among other things, provide for the creation of one or more all India services, including an all-India judicial service, common to the Union and the states.

Article 312 also lays down that such a service may be created if the Rajya Sabha declares “by resolution supported by not less than two-thirds of the members present and voting that it is necessary or expedient in the national interest so to do". It adds that no law providing for the creation of AIJS — which “shall not include any post inferior to that of a district judge" — “shall be deemed to be an amendment of this Constitution".

What this implies is that a parliamentary Bill would have to brought in to set up an all-India judicial service, where recruitment would likely be along the format followed for other all-India services like IAS, IPS, etc., that is, via an entrance test.

What Are The Issues Related To The Creation Of AIJS?

The selection and appointment of judges in subordinate courts is done by the high courts and the government in the states they serve. The Law Ministry has said that while a comprehensive proposal was formulated for setting up an AIJS in 2012 and the matter has been pursued at the level of chief ministers and high court chief justices, “it was decided that the issue needs further deliberation and consideration".

The ministry notes that there was divergence of opinion among the state governments and among the high courts regarding the formation of AIJS. “While some state governments and high courts favoured the proposal, some were not in favour of creation of AIJS while some others wanted changes in the proposal formulated by the central government," the ministry told Parliament.

Reports say that while some state governments have said that taking away their power of making appointments to the lower judiciary would take away from the principle of federalism, it has also been pointed out that there is the language factor to be considered since lower courts use state languages and an all-India service would face the issue of finding judges who can function with equal ease in, say, courts in UP and Tamil Nadu.

In fact, the Law Ministry notes that “most of the high courts want the administrative control over the subordinate judiciary to remain with the respective high courts". It had told Parliament last year that “in view of the existing divergence of opinion amongst the stakeholders the government is engaged in a consultative process with the stakeholders to arrive at a common ground".

