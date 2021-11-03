EXPLAINED: A Risk For Half Of Humanity. How Dengue Spreads And Why Patients Need To Avoid Mosquito Bites

Amid a rise in dengue cases ahead of the onset of winter, the Centre has dispatched experts to nine states to bolster efforts to contain the mosquito-borne disease. At a time when the fight against Covid-19 is still continuing, any surge in cases of dengue — which shares some symptoms with Covid-19 — would place an additional burden on health systems. Although the majority of dengue patients display only mild symptoms, the disease can cause severe illness leading to death. But effective vector control measures can provide sufficient protection against the disease. Here’s all you need to know.

Where Are Dengue Cases Spreading?

The Union Health Ministry has sent central teams to nine states and Union Territories (UTs) to help with management of an outbreak of dengue cases. These states and UTs — Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir — have reported a significant rise in dengue cases.

For example, Delhi reported about 1,200 cases of dengue in October this year, which represents the bulk of the more than 1,500 cases the national capital has counted so far this year. Reports said that this is the highest count for the month in the last four years.

According to data available with the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), more than 60,000 dengue cases were reported till September this year by the states and UTs with 30 deaths. In 2020, the country had seen more than 44,000 cases of dengue and 56 deaths due to the disease.

What Causes Dengue?

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cases of dengue have “grown dramatically" in recent decades and “about half of the world’s population is now at risk" with an estimated 100-400 million infections each year caused by the mosquito-borne viral infection. The disease is prevalent mostly in urban and semi-urban areas in tropical and sub-tropical climates.

India’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says that dengue outbreaks “are most likely to occur in post-monsoon period when the breeding of the mosquitoes is highest".

The dengue virus is mainly spread by female mosquitoes of the species Aedes aegypti, which are also the “vectors of chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika viruses". WHO says that risk factors for the disease are “influenced by rainfall, temperature, relative humidity and unplanned rapid urbanisation". The disease is now identified as being endemic in more than 100 countries in Africa, the Americas, South-East Asia and the Western Pacific with Asia accounting for about 70 per cent of the global burden of disease, the UN health agency says.

The dengue virus, or DENV, that causes the disease has four distinct but closely related, variants, known as DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3 and DENV-4. While recovery from infection with any one serotype is “believed to provide lifelong immunity against that serotype", it still leaves the patient susceptible to the remaining three variants, which means that an individual can potentially be infected four times with dengue. WHO adds that “subsequent infections by other serotypes increase the risk of developing severe dengue".

What Are The Symptoms?

NCDC says that dengue fever affects infants, young children and adults, but seldom causes death. Infants and young children may develop fever symptoms along with rash while older children and adults may have either a mild fever or

“classical disease with abrupt onset of high fever, severe headache, severe muscle and joint pain, rash and other haemorrhagic manifestation and leucopenia", the last of which is when there is a decrease in the number of white blood cells, putting a patient at risk of infection.

NCDC says that the incubation period of dengue fever is usually 5-6 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito although it may vary from 3-10 days. WHO adds that dengue symptoms may range from subclinical disease, where people “may not know they are even infected", to severe flu-like symptoms. It adds that “although less common, some people develop severe dengue, which can be any number of complications associated with severe bleeding, organ impairment and/or plasma leakage".

The Union heath ministry notes that only 10 per cent of dengue cases are complicated and mortality seldom crosses 1 per cent. WHO points out that severe dengue, or dengue haemhorragic fever (DHF), “has a higher risk of death when not managed appropriately". Severe dengue “has become a leading cause of hospitalisation and death among children and adults" in most Asian and Latin American countries.

How Is It Spread?

NCDC notes that mosquitoes “generally acquire the virus while feeding on the blood of an infected person" and, after an incubation period that lasts between 8-10 days, an infected mosquito can spread the virus to people for the rest of its life. Humans are the main host of the virus, although monkeys have been found to pick up the infection in some parts of the world.

As is highlighted in public awareness campaigns on dengue prevention, dengue mosquitoes can breed in standing water and community-based approaches on preventing needless accumulation of water and cleanliness can go a long way towards preventing dengue outbreaks.

WHO adds that patients who have tested positive for dengue should “avoid getting further mosquito bites during the first week of illness" as the virus may be circulating in the blood during this time such individuals “may transmit the virus to new uninfected mosquitoes, who may in turn infect other people".

What About Diagnosis And Treatment?

WHO notes that there are no specific treatments for dengue fever and symptoms can be addressed through the use of anti-fever medication and pain killers to provide relief from muscle aches and pains. “The best options to treat these symptoms are acetaminophen or paracetamol," it says, adding that non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, such as ibuprofen and aspirin, should be avoided.

NCDC says that symptomatic cases should be managed with bed rest and liberal fluid intake — for example, of juices, rice water, kanji, fruit juices, plain water or ORS solution — to prevent dehydration through excessive sweating, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea .

While the US CDC notes that a vaccine to prevent dengue, called Dengvaxia, is licensed and available in some countries for people aged between 9 to 45 years, WHO recommends that it be administered to those “with confirmed previous dengue virus infection". Sanofi Pasteur, the maker of the vaccine, said in 2017 that “people who receive the vaccine and have not been previously infected with a dengue virus may be at risk of developing severe dengue if they get dengue after being vaccinated".

