EXPLAINED: Afghanistan May Be Back To Square One, But Here's What's Changed In 20 Yrs Since 9/11

It was a sight that would’ve been unimaginable in the Kabul of 2000 and, now that the Taliban are back, appeared that much more dramatic: groups of Afghan women holding protest marches in the Afghan capital even as nervous-looking Taliban fighters kept a tight watch on them and asked them to disperse. The group has now said that protests can only be held after seeking permission from its officials. Though the refrain following the US exit has been that nothing has ultimately changed, 20 years of occupation by American forces means the Afghanistan that the Taliban have won again is not the same country that they lost to US and coalition forces 20 years ago. Although the goal of an inclusive and prosperous Afghanistan is still in need of a lot of work.

What Is The Size Of The Afghan GDP?

Any kind of data pertaining to Afghanistan is hard to come by, considering that the country has been caught in some kind of fighting since almost the end of the 1970s, when Soviet forces had rolled in to prop up a Communist government. The departure of the Soviets led to a civil war among the several armed militias in the country out of which the Taliban emerged on top, only to be ousted by the arrival of US troops in 2001 following the 9/11 attack.

In 2002, according to the World Bank, the Afghan GDP (current USD) stood at a little over $4 billion. In 2020, it was a little shy of $20 billion. But any growth was due only to an influx of foreign aid.

“With an influx of aid since 2002, Afghanistan sustained rapid economic growth and improvements against important social indicators for more than a decade. Annual growth averaged 9.4 per cent between 2003 and 2012, driven by a booming aid-driven services sector, and strong agricultural growth," the World Bank says. However, as the US and coalition troops marked time in Afghanistan and Taliban expanded its control, the flow of aid has tended to dry up.

“Aid flows decreased from around 100 per cent of GDP in 2009 to 42.9 per cent of GDP in 2020… Declining grants led to a protracted contraction of the services sector, with an associated deterioration in employment and incomes," it added.

Now, with Taliban back in power, the US and international agencies have frozen the Afghan government’s overseas funds and donors have also pulled the plug on funding commitments. That has raised the spectre of a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan even as the Taliban is seen as cosying up to the likes of China to fund the country’s reconstruction.

What Is The Unemployment Rate?

In 2000, the unemployment rate, per World Bank figures, was 11.65 per cent in Afghanistan and it stood at 11.73 per cent in 2020. That suggests that where jobs are concerned, the country has been in the same situation. There is no formal economy to speak of, with World Bank saying that labour is concentrated in “low-productivity agriculture (44 per cent of the total workforce works in agriculture and 60 per cent of households derive some income from agriculture)".

“Private sector development and diversification is constrained by insecurity, political instability, weak institutions, inadequate infrastructure, widespread corruption, and a difficult business environment," it notes.

An indication of the uphill task of growing the Afghan economy is provided by the the 2020 Doing Business Survey, which ranked Afghanistan at 173rd out of 190 countries. Further, World Bank says that weak institutions and property rights “constrain financial inclusion and access to finance, with credit to the private sector equal to only 3 per cent of GDP".

Meanwhile, the poverty rate has actually gone up with 54.5 per cent of people in the country living below the poverty line of about $30 a month in 2017, up from 38 per cent in 2011.

What Is The Literacy Rate?

It is one area where the country made visible strides under the US occupation. The Taliban virtually put a stop to women’s education after seizing power in the mid-1990s, but schools reopened to all after US forces arrived.

Literacy rate overall stood at 43 per cent in 2018, up from 31.4 per cent in 2011 (the earliest figure available with World Bank). Among women aged 15 years and older, the literacy rate went from 17 per cent in 2011 to 29.8 per cent in 2018.

According to BBC, about 3.5 million girls are now in school while “around a third of students at public and private universities are women". However, it cites Unicef to say that “more than 3.7 million children" are still out of school and 60 per cent of them are girls. This lack is due mainly to the constant fighting the country has witnessed and the resultant difficulties in creating the required infrastructure.

Following their takeover, the Taliban said they will allow girls and women to study but reports from the ground say that in may areas, Taloban commanders do not allow girls to attend school beyond puberty, although that could be attributed to the deeply conservative nature of Afghan society, too.

Under the US occupation and the democratically elected government that it had propped up, women also found themselves playing a more active role in politics, economy and society. The lower house of the now defunct Afghan parliament had 27 per cent reservation of seats for women and they also made up 20 per cent of Afghan civil servants. The newly announced Taliban government features no women.

What About Maternal/Child Mortality Rates?

Afghanistan also saw rapid improvements in the maternal and child mortality rate, although they are still among the highest in the world. In 2000, a year before the US invasion, maternal mortality rate (MMR), which is the number of women dying per 100,000 live births, was 1,450. In 2017, that had come down to 638. For comparison, the ratio was a little over 100 in India and a little less than 200 in neighbouring Pakistan in the same year.

It is a similar story with the under-5 mortality rate. The number of under-5 children dying per 1,000 live births was 128.7 in 2000 and had dropped to 60.3 in 2019. The U-5 mortality rate in 2019 in India was 34.3 while it was 67.2 in Pakistan.

How Many People Use Mobile Phones, Internet?

The World Bank says that in 2000, there was not a single mobile phone in Afghanistan. But in 2019, close to six out of every 10 Afghans had a mobile phone. Images of Taliban soldiers clicking photos and talking on the phone suggest that the group has moved on from its philosophy of not allowing television and banning most forms of entertainment

that it had when it was last in power.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here