EXPLAINED: All Eyes On Its Promise As Booster, Impact On Omicron, Here's What You Need To Know About Covovax

After US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker announced they had tested positive for Covid-19 — both are double jabbed and boosted with vaccines — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw of Biocon tweeted that it “looks like mRNA boosters can’t prevent breakthroughs with new variants". She also said it will be “interesting to see how Novavax performs as a booster", referring to the US firm whose vaccine the Pune-based Serum Institute in India (SII) is manufacturing under the brand name Covovax. An expert on a Covid advisory body in India has said that the protein subunit vaccine would be a better choice for a booster compared with a third dose of Covishield for those who have received two shots of the vaccine. Here’s what you need to know about the latest shot to have got an emergency nod from the WHO.

Who Is Making Covovax?

Located in Maryland, US, the biotech company Novavax says it develops “next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases". When the pandemic broke, the company got to work configuring its nanoparticle-based approach for creating vaccines to come up with a shot against the novel coronavirus, the pathogen that causes Covid-19.

In August last year, when its vaccine candidate was in mid-stage trials, the company had announced that it would be partnering with SII to produce a minimum of one billion doses of its vaccine for low- and middle-income countries, including India.

On December 17, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) issued an emergency use listing for Covovax, which is also known as NVX-CoV2373, saying the clearance was “a much-needed boost to ongoing efforts to vaccinate more people in lower-income countries".

WHO said that Covovax was assessed “based on the review of data on quality, safety and efficacy, a risk management plan, programmatic suitability, and manufacturing site inspections carried out by the Drugs Controller General of India". It was deemed by the WHO experts’ group on emergency listing “that the benefit of the vaccine far outweighs any risks, and that the vaccine can be used globally".

Reports at the end of November this year had said that India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO)’s Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on Covid-19 has sought more data from SII for Covovax with the company having filed an application with DCGI to obtain emergency authorisation for the shot. The reports had cited sources as saying that the SEC “noted that the vaccine is technology transfer of Novavax vaccine and is not yet approved in the country of origin", that is, the US.”

What Kind Of Vaccine Is The Novovax Shot?

Covovax is a “recombinant nanoparticle" vaccine with Novavax saying it is the “first protein-based option" to have sought a green light for launch from any regulatory agency.

Vaccines against Covid-19 mostly all target the spike protein of the novel coronavirus, which it uses to infect human cells. The idea is to train the immune system to recognise the spike protein — should infection happen — and ward off the pathogen. There are different methods by which vaccines achieve this objective of introducing a spike protein to the immune system. There are some — like Covishield and Sputnik V — which use a separate virus to carry a weakened spike protein into human cells, which triggers an immune response as a result.

Then there are nucleic acid, or genetic, vaccines that insert genetic information from the novel coronavirus to prompt the body to produce the spike protein which the immune system in turn targets by producing antibodies. The Pfizer and Moderna mRNA shots and a DNA vaccine, ZyCoV-D, being created by Zydus Cadila in India belong to this category.

Inactivated virus vaccines look to inject a harmless version of the novel coronavirus into the body to elicit an immune response. Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is an example of this type of vaccine.

Protein subunit vaccines contain fragments of the novel coronavirus’s spike protein, but none of its genetic material. The spike protein can nudge the immune system into mounting a response against the virus. To produce its Covid-19 vaccine, Novavax scientists first isolated the spike gene and then used another virus to carry the gene into moth cells, where it went ahead and formed the spikes of the kind that stud the novel coronavirus’s surface. These spike were then harvested and arranged as nanoparticles that are injected into the arm muscle.

Since they contain no live components of the virus, they are considered to be very safe and are also relatively easy to produce. However, since they only contain the protein and no genetic information of the target virus, the immune response can be weaker than with other types of vaccines. To amplify the immune response, therefore, these vaccines may require the use of adjuvants, which is a sort of booster given along with the vaccine to enhance the immune response.

SII said that Covovax uses an adjuvant patented by Novavax — called Matrix-M — “to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralising antibodies". The dosage is for two 0.5ml shots given intramuscularly 21 days apart. WHO said that Covovax requires two doses and is stable upon refrigeration at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius.

What About Its Impact Against Variants?

Covovax had obtained promising results in clinical trials, reporting an overall efficacy rate of 89.7 per cent. Novavax had said in August this year that its vaccine has been “engineered from the genetic sequence of the first strain of Sars-CoV-2" and has a high 96.4 per cent efficacy against it.

As to the Variants of Concern (VoC) designated by WHO, the vaccine had an efficacy rate of 86.3 per cent against Alpha, but was only 49 per cent effective against the Beta variant that was first reported in South Africa and is reportedly working on a separate version of the shot to tackle it.

Against the Delta variant — still seen as being behind the majority of cases worlwide amid the rise of Omicron infections — the company said in August 2021 that a third, booster dose of its vaccine given six months after the initial two-dose regimen resulted in a 4.6-fold increase in the antibody count while the response against the Delta variant was more than six-times higher.

As countries scramble to contain Omicron, Novavax said it is evaluating the vaccine against the newest VoC and has “initiated development of an Omicron-specific vaccine construct".

“The initial steps required to manufacture an Omicron-specific spike are underway… Lab-based assessment of a new strain-matched nanoparticle vaccine will begin within a few weeks," it said in a statement on December 2, 2021.

(An earlier version of this article was published on August 8, 2021)

