EXPLAINED: Amid Delay In SW Monsoon Withdrawal, Here's What Has Unleashed Rain Fury In Kerala

It is the state from where each year, southwest monsoon clouds commence their journey across India. This year, as the withdrawal of monsoon is delayed, Kerala has been exposed to a heavy spell of battering by the rain, leading to damage to life and property. Torrential downpours in south and central Kerala triggered flash floods and landslides in many parts of the state, with authorities scrambling to launch relief and rescue operations even as fresh forecasts of a let up in showers has sparked optimism. But here’s how the southwest monsoon managed to pack a sting in its tail on its way out.

What Has The Forecast Said?

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had said in its weather bulletin on October 10 that a cyclonic circulation over east-central Arabian Sea had made “isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Kerala and Mahe during 12th-14th October". The forecast was issued amid the withdrawal of southwest monsoon from the northwestern regions of the country.

An alert had been issued for six Kerala districts: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad and Thrissur. As south and central Kerala were pounded by rain, Kottayam and Idukki were among the ones most badly hit.

But an IMD bulletin on October 17 morning said that the low pressure area over southeast Arabian sea and Kerala had become “less marked", although a trough of low pressue lies over east-central Arabian Sea off north Kerala-Karnataka coasts. Under its influence, a possibility of light to moderate rainfall at many places was forecast “with only isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala during next 24 hours and further decrease thereafter".

What Was The Flash Flood Alert?

According to the US National Weather Service, a sudden surge of waters caused by heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time, generally less than 6 hours, of rainfall is known as a flash flood. It adds that flash floods are “usually characterised by raging torrents after heavy rains that rip through river beds, urban streets, or mountain canyons sweeping everything before them" and can occur within minutes or a few hours of excessive rainfall.

IMD, in a flash flood bulletin on October 17, had identified a low to moderate threat over “few watersheds and neighbourhood of Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Palakkad districts of Kerala and Mahe subdivision", flagging regions in coastal and central part of Kerala and Mahe subdivision as Areas of Concern (AoC).

It had said that surface runoff, or inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils and low-lying areas in the AoC due to expected rainfall, adding that it had recorded up to 270mm rainfall in the last 24 hours over few watersheds and neighbourhood of Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada regions.

Is This Linked To Withdrawal Of SW Monsoon?

IMD had last week said that the southwest monsoon was witnessing a delayed retreat this year and its withdrawal from the Indian landmass began on October 6, against the expected date of September 17. Which in turn means that monsoon clouds would remain active a little past their usual recession date of October 15, the weatherman had said.

IMD had said that while the onset of the southwest monsoon may be gradual, its withdrawal is normally completed in a matter of days, and is considered to have been effected by October 12 or by October 15 at most. Reports had quoted the IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mahapatra as saying that “low-pressure systems bringing in rains over Kerala, Tamil Nadu and another over Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coast… had delayed this process". He had said that “it will be at least five days before the withdrawal process is complete".

To declare the end of the southwest monsoon season over the country as a whole, IMD looks to criteria like “reduction in moisture as seen in the water vapour imageries and prevalence of dry weather for 5 days" continuous.

The southwest monsoon is followed by the start of the northeast monsoon, which brings rains mainly to Tamil Nadu, parts of Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

How Has The SW Monsoon Performed in 2021?

The southwest monsoon plays a crucial role in the farm sector with reports saying that close to 60 per cent of Indian farmers are dependent on rain clouds for cultivation. However, the 2021 monsoon has been unlike previous years. Discussing the highlights of the 2021 southwest monsoon season, IMD said on October 1 that “the season is very uniquely placed in the historical record for its distinct and contrasting month to month variation".

According to reports, the 2021 season saw both an abrupt stop and sudden increases in rainfall, making for a situation where surplus showers were recorded for a brief period amid the fear of deficit rainfall.

But the IMD concluded that the southwest monsoon rainfall during June to September “as a whole has been normal" with the definition of normal rainfall being anything that ranges within 96-104 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA), which is the average rainfall as calculated over a 50-year period. The LPA for the southwest monsoon for India is approximately 88cm.

IMD said that the all India monsoon rainfall during June 1 to September 30, 2021, has been 87cm as against an LPA of 88cm based on data for the 1961-2010 period. The 2021 southwest monsoon rainfall is, therefore, about 99 per cent of the LPA. Of the four regions into which the country is divided, the IMD reported normal rainfall over Northwest India (96 per cent) and central India (104 per cent) while it eastern and northeastern India clocked below normal (88 per cent) rainfall. Rainfall was reported to be above normal over South Peninsula India (111 per cent).

