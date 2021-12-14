EXPLAINED: Amid Series Of Questions Over CBSE Papers, Here's How Board Sets Tests, Who Is Tasked With Job

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been forced to drop a question from its Class 10 English exam and announce full marks for it to all candidates in the wake of strong criticism that it was misogynistic and regressive. This is not the first instance in this exam season of issues being flagged with papers set by the board with the Class 12 sociology and the mathematics papers, too, drawing flak for inappropriate and tough questions. With the board saying that it is setting up an expert committee to “thoroughly review and strengthen the question paper setting processes", a look at how question papers are drawn up.

What Are The Factors That Govern How CBSE Prepares Question Papers?

To begin with, not one but multiple sets of question papers are drawn up for each exam and a single centre can have candidates receive different question papers for a test on the same subject.

But in setting separate question papers for a subject, the board says that those preparing the questions and the officials appointed to review them shall both “ensure that all sets of question papers are comparable, as far as possible, with regard to the concepts tested, cognitive operation required, the

scope of the answer, difficulty level, time limit and conformity with the syllabus".

Questions being “out of syllabus" is a plaint often heard among exam-takers, but CBSE says that paper-setters and moderators are tasked with ensuring that “each question paper has been set according to the syllabus of the subject, blueprint, design and text books/recommended books".

As the controversy erupted over the Class 10 English paper, CBSE had issued a statement clarifying that “if the experts opine that the passage elicits multiple interpretations, appropriate action will be taken to protect the interests of the students".

The guidelines for paper-setters lay down that they have to “ensure that no question is erroneously or ambiguously worded, leading to an interpretation different from the question intends to convey". The board further prescribes that “each question should linguistically be unambiguous, clear, accurate and free from all limitations".

Who Sets The CBSE Question Papers?

The setting of a question paper involves two sets of experts, the ones doing the actual compiling of questions — that is, the paper-setters — and the moderators tasked with reviewing the question paper.

But as the board notes, a moderator, or team of moderators, “may also be required to prepare additional sets of question papers" if instructed to do so.

The paper-setters and the moderators are appointed by the CBSE chair and meet the same set of requirements, which call for them to have a post graduate degree in the subject in question or an allied subject. Further, they need to have at least 10 years’ experience of teaching the said subject at the

secondary, senior secondary or college level. Such persons may also be those working in state- or national-level education agencies functioning under the government.

The guidelines say that CBSE may also appoint “other persons in the profession related to the subject as paper-setter in that subject if in the opinion of the chairman such appointment is desirable".

As to a moderator, he or she has to be a person “other than the paper-setter".

Was There A Change In The Approach To Setting Questions?

The Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry, now renamed the Ministry of Education, had told Parliament in December 2019 that changes introduced by CBSE in the examination pattern to be effective from the session 2019-20 are designed to “discourage students from rote learning and to develop critical thinking and reasoning abilities"

To that extent, the ministry said, CBSE has “curtailed the number of questions asked in the examination for all major subjects" so as to “ensure that students don’t find the paper to be too lengthy to complete in the stipulated time of 3 hours".

The ministry also said there will be an increase in the number of objective type questions and reduction in descriptive, or subjective questions. “Objective type questions, which are

essentially 1 mark questions, will be around 25 per cent in all major subjects from 2020 examination," the ministry said, adding that it will “reduce subjectivity on the part of

examiner".

But it also said that “in order to promote creativity, the marking schemes of CBSE specially directs all evaluators to award full marks to alternative innovative descriptive answers that are otherwise correct".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.