EXPLAINED: Another Antiviral For Covid Fight. What Is Pfizer's New Pill, How It Compares With Molnupiravir

Close to two years after the first cases of Covid-19 were reported in China, there are two new antiviral pills that have been readied to boost the fight against the disease. Though vaccines are regarded as being the best bet against infection, those who have received their full doses may still catch Covid-19. That makes the development of a medicine for treating the disease an important milestone. While Merck was the first to roll out its anti-Covid therapy, called molnupiravir, Pfizer has announced promising results of its own pill, called Paxlovid. Here’s all you need to know.

How Has The Pfizer Pill Performed In Trials?

The US-based Pfizer said on November 5 that Paxlovid “significantly reduced hospitalisation and death" among non-hospitalised adult Covid-19 patients who are at high risk of developing severe symptoms.

The company said so successful were the initial findings — the antiviral is said to have displayed “overwhelming efficacy" — that it was recommended by US authorities that it cease further enrolment into the study. It now plans to submit the trial data to the US drugs regulator for an emergency use authorization (EUA) for Paxlovid.

How Does It Compare With The Molnupiravir?

Just the day before Pfizer announced the Paxlovid trial data, the molnupiravir pill created by Merck, which is also based in the US, secured approval for launch from drug regulators in the UK.

Both pills — which are in the investigational stage since their final trial results are yet to be released — have claims to being path-breaking medications in their own right. Merck says that molnupiravir is the “first oral antiviral medicine authorised for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Covid-19" while Pfizer states that Paxlovid “would be the first oral antiviral of its kind" based on the strategy it deploys to counter the disease.

As for trial findings, the Pfizer drug reduced the risk of hospitalisation or death by 89 per cent in non-hospitalised high-risk adults as compared with the placebo group. The company said that the overall study showed that over a period of 28 days, no deaths were reported in patients who received Paxlovid as compared to 10 deaths in patients who received a placebo.

The molnupiravir trial showed the pill reduced the risk of hospitalisation or death by about 50 per cent as compared to the placebo group. The company said that through Day 29, no deaths were reported in patients who received molnupiravir, as compared to eight deaths in patients who received placebo. Merck, too, was advised by US regulators to halt trials thanks to its “positive results".

How Do The Pills Work?

The regimen for Molnupiravir involves a patient taking an 800mg pill twice daily for five days. Three pills of Paxlovid, reports say, need to be taken twice a day for five days. Pfizer said that combining Paxlovid with a low dose of another antiviral, ritonavir, serves to keep the impact of the medication “active in the body for longer periods of time at higher concentrations to help combat the virus".

Although both antivirals target the way the novel coronavirus replicates in the body, they achieve their effect in slightly different ways. Molnupiravir works by introducing errors in the mechanism, involving RNA replication, by which the virus makes copies of itself once it has infected an individual, eventually rendering it unable to reproduce. The Pfizer pill, on the other hand, is designed to block the activity of a protease enzyme that the novel coronavirus needs to replicate.

Both pills are needed to be administered with the immediate onset of symptoms for being properly effective. Pfizer said that Paxlovid has to be prescribed “at the first sign of infection or at first awareness of an exposure" while regulators in the UK — where molnupiravir will be marketed under the trademark Lagevrio — said while clearing molnupiravir that it is most effective when taken during the early stages of infection and, hence, is recommended for use “as soon as possible following a positive Covid-19 test and within five days of symptoms onset".

Both pills are being seen as “game changers" in the fight against Covid as they can be taken to treat symptoms without requiring patients to visit the hospital. While fully vaccinated individuals have been known to contract the disease, therapies against Covid-19 are mostly all are based on intravenous medication.

When Will The Drugs Be Available In India?

After molnupiravir received the green light in UK, Merck said it has been producing the pill at risk in anticipation of positive results and expects to produce 10 million courses by the end of 2021, with at least 20 million courses lined up for 2022. It has already agreed to supply 1.7 million courses of the pill to the US government after it receives the go-ahead from American regulators and said it “has entered into supply and advance purchase agreements for molnupiravir with governments worldwide".

Merck has also said that it has entered into non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreements for molnupiravir with established Indian generic manufacturers to increase availability of the poll in more than 100 low- and middle-income countries following approvals by local agencies. Reports said the company has tied up with eight Indian firms to produce the pill in India, including Cipla, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Sun Pharma, Hetero Labs and Emcure Pharmaceuticals.

Cipla, Dr Reddy’s, Emcure, Sun and Torrent are collaborating with Merck for clinical trials of molnupiravir in India and each company would independently seek approvals for producing the drug in India.

Pfizer, too, has committed to ensuring equitable access to Paxlovid for all people at an affordable price. Pending regulatory approval, it said, “high and upper-middle income countries will pay more than lower income countries" and that it has entered into advance purchase agreements with multiple countries and is in negotiations with several others.

