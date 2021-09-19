EXPLAINED: As Canada Votes 2 Yrs Before Time, Here's All You Need To Know About Trudeau's Snap Polls

Canadians are headed back to polling stations on September 20, two years before schedule, to cast their vote in snap elections called by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is looking to capitalise on his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic to win a decisive mandate. However, while it may have appeared to be a foregone conclusion, the result could still throw up a surprise as opposition parties have gained ground in the weeks since the polls were announced.

Why Did Trudeau Call Snap Elections?

Trudeau had first come to power in 2015, when his Liberal Party had won a majority with 184 seats in the 338-member Canadian parliament. The first instance of the son of a former PM going on to occupy the chair — his father Pierre was four-time PM of Canada — Trudeau won a second term in 2019, but was reduced to running a minority government after his party managed to win only 155 seats.

Leading a minority government meant he had to constantly rely on support from opposition parties on all government policies and actions — although reports say the Liberal Party did not have such a hard time in finding backing in parliament for their key moves.

The rule in Canada is for the parliament to have a term of not more than five years, but reports note that elections are known to be held at a shorter interval if there is a minority government in power. So, while it may not be surprising that Trudeau called a snap election, the timing still raised eyebrows given the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, it is to capitalise on his handling of the Covid-19 crisis that Trudeau called the elections in the first place. Political commentators say that Canadians have a generally favourable view of Trudeau’s handling of the Covid-19 situation and the country is seen as having managed to largely recover from its impact, although the polls come amid a rise in cases.

Trudeau is said to have remarked that the pandemic was akin to World War II in its impact and that Canadians need to choose who will lead them as the country takes steps to emerge from its shadows.

“In this pivotal, consequential moment, who wouldn’t want a say? Who wouldn’t want a chance to help decide where our country goes from here? Canadians need to choose how we finish the fight against Covid-19 and build back better," Trudeau said while announcing the elections.

But his August 15 decision to call snap polls would also have been influenced by what was then perceived to be a lack of cohesion in the main opposition Conservative Party, although it is now being seen as a strong challenger.

What Are The Key Issues?

One of the bigger issues dominating the campaigning has been the timing of the polls itself with most opposition parties slamming Trudeau’s move to call Canadians into election booths at a time when the pandemic is far from over.

Erin O’Toole, the leader of the Conservative Party, has said that early elections have shown Trudeau to be a selfish leader who has put his own interest ahead of the health and safety of Canadian citizens. “My biggest concern right now is a potential fourth wave of Covid-19… We shouldn’t be rushing to an election,” O’Toole had said days before the announcement of the polls, adding that “Mr Trudeau always seems to put his own self-interest ahead of the interests of Canadians".

Covid-19 and the Canadian federal government’s response to it are expected to be top on voters’ minds with issues like a massive debt incurred to fight the pandemic, the job losses caused by it and vaccine mandates having been highlighted by the opposition parties.

Reports say that the Liberal government has taken on a debt of more USD 750 billion to fund its response against the pandemic and budget deficits are at their highest level since World War II. The Conservatives have said they’ll pare back the debt without introducing any spending cuts.

Vaccine mandates, which make getting jabbed compulsory for accessing public places, have had their share of critics among the Canadian public, including O’Toole, who opposes compulsory vaccination, saying that he instead prefers frequent testing.

Loss of employment, especially among women, is a major issue and the Liberals have promised to spend up billions of dollars to set up a national childcare programme that would enable women to return to work. The Conservatives have opposed such a policy and said they will offer tax cuts instead to allow families to pay for childcare.

The Liberals and Conservatives have, expectedly, strakly different stands on everything from gun control to climate change actions, which are the other prominent issues in these elections. The Liberals are batting for greater gun control and emission cuts, while the Conservatives are seen as being more lenient on these issues.

Who Are The Main Contenders?

At the time when polls were announced, Trudeau’s party had a meaty edge over its rivals in popularity surveys but that advantage has become eroded in the weeks leading up to the polls. The CBC News Poll Tracker’s average of opinion polls had in mid-August shown the Liberals with a 35.6 per cent approval rating as against 28.8 per cent for the Conservatives.

But on the eve of the elections, the two parties are neck and neck in the surveys. On September 18, support for the Liberal Party stood at 31.6 per cent while the Conservatives had 31.1 per cent of the respondents backing them. However, Trudeau is still as being a favourite for the PM’s post although his objective of winning majority in parliament may be more in doubt.

“Though the Liberals and Conservatives are effectively tied in national support with a small edge given to the Liberals, Justin Trudeau’s party is favoured to win the most seats and has roughly a three-in-five chance of being re-elected with a minority government," CBC said.

The Conservatives were said to be trailing in “some key battlegrounds" while the New Democratic Party (NDP), led by Indian-origin Jagmeet Singh is tipped to “see a big increase in its seat count".

But it is not expected to be a cakewalk for Trudeau with a report in Al Jazeera saying that “the party will face stiff challenges in the western province of British Columbia, where the left-leaning NDP… has strong backing… while in the francophone province of Quebec, the separatist Bloc Quebecois enjoys rising support".

What Is The Form Of Government In Canada?

Canada has a parliamentary form of government with the prime minister at the head of the executive branch. There are two houses of parliament. The lower house has 338 seats — which means a party needs to win 170 seats, or ridings, as they are referred to in Canada, to secure majority — while the upper house, or Senate, is not elected and is made up of 105 appointed members.

The elections are based on the ‘first past the post’ system, which means that the candidate with the most votes is elected to a seat. Parties fight the election (although individuals, too, can contest) and the leader of the party with the most seats in the lower house is invited to form the government.

The British monarch, at present Queen Elizabeth II, is the head of state and has her representative in the Governor General.

How Many Indian-Origin People Are Contesting The Polls?

The NRI community in Canada is known to have a strong political presence and, in the elections in 2019, 20 Indo-Canadians, including 19 Punjabis, were elected to the Parliament, of which four became Cabinet ministers in the second Trudeau government.

This time, reports say that as many as 49 Indian-origin candidates are contesting the polls, including defence minister Harjit S Sajjan, minister of diversity, inclusion and youth Bardish Chagger, and minister of public services and procurement Anita Anand.

Of the 49 Indian-origin candidates, 16 are from the Conservative Party, 15 from Liberal Party, 12 from NDP and six from the far right-wing People’s Party of Canada.

Normally, results of the polls are out on the same day, but Canadian media said that this time there may be a wait before the winner is announced because of a large number of people opting to mail in their votes, preferring not to visit polling stations physically due to Covid-19.

“Canadians might go to bed Monday night without knowing the final results of the federal election. They might not even know who won by Tuesday morning," CBC said, adding that mailed votes would not be counted until Tuesday.

