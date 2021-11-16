The Centre has brought in two ordinances to facilitate the continuance of the chiefs of the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation in their posts for a maximum period of five years. Apart from their mandated term of two years, the move — which has drawn criticism from the Opposition parties — allows each ro now receive three year-long extensions “in public interest". Here’s what you need to know.

How Is The CBI Chief Appointed?

The procedure for the appointment of the CBI chief is laid down in the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act of 1946. Section 4A of the Act says that any director of a special police force or establishment, including the CBI chief, is to be appointed by the central government, which has to go by the recommendation in that regard of a a committee comprising the Prime Minister as its chairperson, along with the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha or the leader of the single-largest Opposition party in the Lower House along with the Chief Justice of India or any judge of the Supreme Court nominated by him.

For filling the post of CBI chief, the committee is mandated to recommend a panel of officers “on the basis of seniority, integrity and experience in the investigation of anti-corruption cases" who are to be chosen from amongst officers belonging to the Indian Police Service (IPS).

Section 4B of the DSPE Act provides that persons appointed as directors under it shall “continue to hold office for a period of not less than two years from the date on which he assumes office".

What’s The Process Of Appointment Of The ED Chief?

The appointment of the ED chief is governed by the Central Vigilance Commission Act of 2003. Article 25 of the Act lays down that the Centre shall appoint the ED Director on the recommendation of a panel that will have the Central Vigilance Commissioner as its chairperson and include vigilance commissioners as its members along with the Union home secretary, the secretary of the central Ministry of Personnel, and the revenue secretary.

This panel “shall take into consideration the integrity and experience of the officers eligible for appointment", with no person below the rank of an additional secretary at the Centre to be eligible for appointment as ED director. The ED director, like the CBI chief, has a mandated tenure of two years.

What Do The Amendments In Laws On Tenures Say?

The Centre has come up with ordinances that allow it to award an extension of up to a maximum of three years to the CBI and ED chiefs after the completion of their normal run of two years in office.

The two ordinances, which have been signed by President Ram Nath Kovind, amend the DSPE Act and the CVC Act with the Centre also having effected corresponding changes in the Fundamental Rules, 1922, that govern the service conditions of public servants except those in the armed forces.

The two ordinances state that while the Parliament is not in session, the President “is satisfied that circumstances exist which render it necessary for him to take immediate action". Thus, the DSPE (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, inserts a provision in Section 4B of the DSPE Act, 1946, which says that the period for which the director holds office upon initial appointment may “in public interest" and upon the recommendation of the committee mandated to clear such appointment, “be extended up to one year at a time".

However, the reasons for grant of such extension are “to be recorded in writing" and that such extension shall not “be granted after the completion of a period of five years in total including the period mentioned in the initial appointment", which is to say that after the lapse of the mandated two years, an incumbent can receive a maximum of three such extensions.

A similar provision was brought into the CVC Act by the CVC (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021. Both ordinances come into force with immediate effect.

Why The Controversy?

Reports said that the issuance of these ordinances with the the winter session of Parliament just around the corner, may have to do with the Centre seeking to grant an extension to current ED chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra, whose term is set to lapse on November 19 after three years in the post, including an extension of one year.

Mishra, an Indian Revenue Service officer, was appointed as the ED chief for a period of two years on November 19, 2018. Days before he was to step down from the post in November 2020, his appointment letter itself was amended to effect a change in the term of the initial tenure to three years, meaning that he could continue in the post till November 19, 2020.

When the retrospective amendment in his appointment letter was challenged in the Supreme Court, a two-judge bench said that it did not “intend to interfere with the extension of tenure… for the reason that his tenure is coming to an end in November, 2021". It had also held that the proviso for the appointment of the ED chief for a tenure of “not less than two years" offered “no scope for reading the words to mean not more than two years", adding that the ED director can be appointed for a period of more than two years by following the relevant procedure.

But for Mishra’s case, the court said it was making it “clear that no further extension shall be granted" even as it noted that “extension of tenure granted to officers who have attained the age of superannuation should be done only in rare and exceptional cases".

A change in the CVC Act itself, as has been effected via the ordinance, which the Centre will seek to get passed in Parliament during the winter session, now paves the way for Mishra — who reached the age of retirement in May last year — to continue in the post for the maximum period envisaged under the new provision.

The Centre had told the top court that under Mishra, the ED was pursuing high-profile cases involving the likes of fugitive businessmen Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi and the court upheld the need for granting an extension for a reasonable period to enable the completion of ongoing investigations. However, it had also said that “any extension of tenure granted to persons holding the post of Director of Enforcement after attaining the age of superannuation should be for a short period".

The present CBI chief is Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, who was appointed to the post on May 25 this year, and completes his fixed two-year term in May 2023.

