EXPLAINED: As Centre Hikes Payment For Farmers, All You Need To Know About Sugarcane Pricing In India

The Centre has announced a hike of Rs 5 in the minimum price that sugar mills are supposed to pay farmers, raising the per quintal cost of raw sugarcane to Rs 290 per quintal effective from October this year, when the next marketing season commences. The move is significant as it comes ahead of the Assembly polls next year in Uttar Pradesh, the largest sugarcane producer in the country. Here’s a look at pricing of sugar and what politics has to do with it.

How Are Sugarcane Prices Decided?

While the Centre fixes the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for a bunch of crops, sugarcane farmers are assured what is known as the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP), which is what was hiked by Rs 5 on August 25, 2021.

The system of MSP was introduced in the mid-1960s, during the Green Revolution, to protect farmers from drastic drop in prices in bumper harvest years. Around the same time, the Centre had brought in the concept of Statutory Minimum Price (SMP) for sugarcane, which laid down that sugar mills and sugarcane growers would share profits on a 50:50 basis.

However, in 2009, the SMP was replaced with the ‘Fair and Remunerative Price‘ (FRP), which is set on the basis of the recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) in consultation with the state governments and in light of feedback from associations of sugar industry. The introduction of FRP is linked to the recommendations of the Rangarajan Committee, which had concluded that the ratio between the inputs in sugar production stood at 70:30 between sugarcane growers and the millers.

According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, among the key factors assessed while setting the FRP are the cost of production of sugarcane, the return to growers from alternative crops and the general trend of prices of farm produce, the availability of sugar to consumers at a fair price, the price at which mills offload sugar, etc. It also takes into account the “recovery rate" of mills, which is the amount of sugar that is produced from a fixed input of raw sugarcane.

The minimum threshold for the recovery rate is 10 per cent; the government rewards recovery above 10 per cent with a premium and anything below 10 per cent with a reduction in FRP. However, recovery below 9.5 per cent has a fixed remuneration, which has been set at Rs 275.50 per quintal in the latest hike that has been announced.

The FRP system calls for direct payment to farmers and “does not require them to wait till the end of the season or for any announcement of the profits by sugar mills or the government".

Why Do States Set Their Own Prices?

According to the industry body, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), some states declare state-specific sugarcane prices called State Advised Prices (SAP), which are as much a result of “differences in cost of production, productivity levels" as also “a result of pressure from farmers’ groups". The SAP is “usually higher" than the SMP/FRP.

SAP for sugarcane started being set in the 1970s in states like UP, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana, etc. In fact, while the Centre raised the FRP to Rs 290, the Congress government in Punjab which, too, is facing polls next year, announced that it is hiking the SAP for sugarcane by Rs 50 per quintal to Rs 360. Sugarcane farmers in Punjab had been agitating for an increase in the SAP and reports said that at least one group had lifted a blockade of highways and rail tracks following the announcement.

How Is The Selling Price Of Sugar Regulated?

When it comes to sugar, ‘MSP’ can be said to stand for Minimum Selling Price. This is something that was introduced in 2018 to prevent the under-selling of sugar to the detriment of farmers in years of glut — something that is becoming increasingly common.

The Consumer Affairs Ministry says that while the price of sugar is “market driven and depends on demand and supply", the concept of Minimum Selling Price (MSP) of sugar has been introduced “with a view to protect the interests of farmers" and ensure that the “industry may get at least the minimum cost of production of sugar, so as to enable them to clear cane price dues of farmers". The Centre had set MSP Of sugar on the basis of “the components of FRP… and minimum conversion cost of the most efficient mills".

Earlier this year, the Consumer Affairs Ministry had to come out with guidelines for sugar mills that warned against sale of sugar below the Minimum Selling Price of Rs 3,100 per quintal. It was found that since mills are mandated to pay the FRP to farmers within 14 days, in order to clear farmers’ dues, they are in a hurry to offload their stocks, even at lower prices. Given the glut in sugarcane production in recent years, mills — which also have to meet a sales quota — sell at lower prices than the sugar MSP to ensure uptake of their produce.

What Is The Arrears Problem?

Sugar production in India in the past few years has outstripped the domestic demand, leading to losses for millers, which in turn has resulted in accumulation of dues owed by them to sugarcane farmers. According to a report by Swarajya, the total dues stand at Rs 193 crore, Rs 403 crore and Rs 142 crore for 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20, respectively".

It added that for the 2020-21 sugar season, which runs from October to September, “sugarcane worth about Rs 90,872 crore has been purchased by sugar mills which is the record highest, against which about Rs 81,963 crore cane dues have been paid to farmers and Rs 8,909 crore cane arrears are pending, as on 16 August 2021".

Outstanding payments are a constant issue in states like Maharashtra and the poll-bound UP, but mill-owners put the blame squarely on the FRP and SAP for rising arrears. Millers point out that while FRP gets revised periodically, there has been no increase in the sugar MSP since February 2019, when it was set at Rs 3,100 per quintal.

The basic problem, experts say, is that price protections and government intervention has made sugarcane cultivation a profitable pursuit, something that has led to a situation now when India produces more sugar than what it consumes annually. Further, the hike in support prices has made Indian sugar uncompetitive and imported sugar is often cheaper than domestic sugar. In fact, the government also providing price assistance for the export of India sugar as it competes with cheaper foreign produce.

The Centre is encouraging the diversion of excess sugar to ethanol production, especially in light of its move to encourage ethanol-blending with petrol with an eye on cutting down emissions. However, capacities for ethanol blending are yet to be adequately developed in the country.

Why Are Sugar Prices Such A Political Issue?

According to ISMA, 5 crore farmers are directly involved in the cultivation of sugar while sugar mills employ another 5 lakh people. The country is also the world’s largest consumer of sugar and is one of its largest producers.

The two leading states in sugar cultivation and production — UP and Maharashtra — between them send more than a fifth of all the MPs in Lok Sabha and, furthermore, several political leaders in these two states are themselves mill owners. Commentators, in fact, say that sugarcane is more intertwined with Indian politics than any other crop.

A BBC report ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections had cited studies that claimed “almost half a dozen ministers in Maharashtra… own sugar mills". According to a study on by Sandip Sukhtankar of the University of Virginia, “101 of the 183 mills — for which data was available — in Maharashtra had chairmen who competed for state or national elections between 1993 and 2005", BBC said. The report said that such mills hold on to arrears and pay them only ahead of elections to derive political mileage.

