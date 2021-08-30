EXPLAINED: As First Woman CJI, Justice Nagarathna Is Set To Make History. Here's Why It Took So Long

By the time the Supreme Court of India gets its first woman Chief Justice, it would have completed 77 years as a one of the three pillars of independent and democratic India. Not just the absence of a woman CJI, the conspicuous lack of adequate representation to women in the higher judiciary has been widely noted. While it has been slow in coming, here’s why there is more to be done to ensure an equal presence of women in the corridors of justice.

Why Justice Nagarathna Is At The Top Of A Select Club?

After its creation in 1950, the Supreme Court has had 48 CJIs so far, including the incumbent NV Ramana. The grand total of women judges that the apex court has had during all this time is eight out of the all-time list of close to 250 judges, or just about 3 per cent. Of course, there have been no women CJIs. However, that is set to change with the swearing in of nine judges on August 31, 2021, among whom will be three women judges, one whom, significantly, will go on to become India’s first woman CJI in 2027, on the principle of seniority.

There are three women judges among the nine to be sworn in after their names were cleared by the Centre. The trio of Justices Hima Kohli, Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, and Bela Trivedi of Gujarat High Court and BV Nagarathna of Karnataka High Court will make it the largest appointment of women to the top court ever since its inception.

In fact, the first woman judge in SC received appointment only in 1989. Justice M Fathima Beevi has been followed by seven judges, but instances are rare when the apex court has had more than one woman judge. Before the latest round of induction of judges, Justice Indira Banerjee has been the lone woman judge in SC following the retirement of Justice Indu Malhotra in March this year.

Justice Nagarthna is reportedly in line to become CJI in September 2027, albeit for a period of only 36 days, which would make hers the third shortest stint as CJI in SC history. Her scheduled elevation would also mark the second time that a child has followed in the father’s footsteps to the top of the Indian judiciary. Justice Nagarathna’s father ES Venkataramiah was CJI for a six-month duration in 1989. When Justice DY Chandrachud becomes CJI in November 2022, he will be the first CJI whose father, too, had occupied that seat, in this case Justice YV Chandrachud, who had become CJI in the late 1970s.

The Supreme Court has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges, including the CJI. The nine new judges to join will take the total working strength to 33, with one vacancy remaining. The retirement age is 65 years for Supreme Court judges and 62 years for High Court judges.

How Many Women Judges Do The High Courts Have?

The same paucity of women judges as seen in the apex court affects the High Courts and lower judiciary across the country. Data provided to Parliament by the Union Law Ministry in September 2020 showed that there were only about 80 women judges across the 25 High Courts in India, which represented about 7 per cent of their total sanctioned strength of more than 1,100 judges. Of these, six had only one woman judge each while five others had none.

A 2018 report by the think tank Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy said that less than 30 per cent of all judges in the subordinate courts were women, noting that there is a lack of data on women in the lower judiciary. The report said that, till November 2017, women had “occupied the post of a High Court judge only 86 times since the elevation of the first woman judge to the Kerala High Court in 1959".

According to the Law Ministry, as of August 1, 2021, only the Telangana High Court had a woman Chief Justice, Hima Kohli, who is, however, now on her way to the Supreme Court. That would again return the number of women chief justices at High Courts to zero.

How Are HC, SC Judges Appointed?

Judges of the High Courts are appointed under Articles 217 and 224 of the Indian Constitution while the CJI is chosen per the provisions of Article 124. These articles do not envisage any form of quota or reservation for women or members from any other socio-economic group. But the Law Ministry told Parliament that the “government has… been requesting the chief justices of the High Courts that while sending proposals for appointment of judges, due consideration be given to suitable candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, minorities and Women".

However, when it comes to the subordinate judiciary, reservation for women is provided in some states in consultation with the High Courts concerned.

In 2017, the then Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had told Parliament that while the Collegium system of appointment of judges to the higher judiciary did not give the Union executive much say, the Centre was seized of the need for more equitable representation. “There is a Collegium system, where we have limited role. But as law minister, I continue to sensitise (about gender justice) in the appointment process," he had said.

Article 124 of the Constitution says that the President of India shall appoint judges to the Supreme Court after consulting with the CJI and other SC and HC judges as he considers necessary. Over the years, a Collegium system has taken shape, which mandates that a panel led by the CJI and composed of four other senior-most SC judges will make recommendations to the President for the naming of SC and HC judges.

There is no procedure laid down for the appointment of the CJI, but the convention that has come to be accepted is for the outgoing CJI to name his successor, which is strictly expected to be the senior-most judge in terms of years served as an SC judge. However, there have been two occasions, in the 1970s, when the senior-most judge was superseded for the top post.

The Vidhi paper had noted that among the factors that are “conventionally highlighted as reasons for the gender

imbalance in the judiciary [is the] disproportionately low number of women lawyers and the challenges they face on entering litigation". The 2018 paper had said that only about 10 per cent of advocates in the country were women “and when it comes to senior advocates in the Supreme Court, the percentage drops to 2.9".

The same report said that “prominent women lawyers… have spoken up about discrimination that women litigators encounter and an entrenched ‘old boys’ club mentality’ that makes it harder for women to lobby for judicial posts".

