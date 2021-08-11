EXPLAINED: As Govt Frowns On Plastic Flags, Here's What Sets The Gold Standard For The Indian Tricolour

August 15 this year will mark India’s 75th Independence Day. Ahead of the landmark, the Union Home Ministry has asked states to make sure they do not use plastic tricolours at any function, as that takes away from the dignity of the flag. It is one of the most visible symbols of India’s national pride, and there are elaborate rules and guidelines for what the tricolour should look like and how it should be made, at least when it comes to official use.

What Is The Perfect Indian Tricolour?

There are multiple laws concerning the proper display and suitable form of the Indian flag, like the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act of 1950 and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. All the relevant provisions have been further compiled in the Flag Code of India, the latest version of which was released in 2002.

Part I of the Code provides a general description of the national flag. Among other things, it says that the tricolour “shall be made of hand spun and hand woven wool/cotton/silk khadi bunting" and should comprise three rectangular panels — for the three colours of saffron, white and green — of equal width.

“The national flag shall be rectangular in shape. The ratio of the length to the height (width) of the flag shall be 3:2," the Code adds.

Why Has MHA Issued Advisory Against Plastic Flags?

In its advisory in early August, the Home Ministry (MHA) told the states and the Union Territories to ensure that only flags made of paper are used by the public at “important national, cultural and sports events… in terms of the provisions of the Flag Code of India, 2002".

While the Code asks for the national flag to conform to the specifications in Part I “to the extent possible", the main factor behind the advisory against plastic flags was issues with their disposal. As with their display, there are also strict rules for the disposal of the tricolour and plastic flags pose problems in that regard.

The MHA advisory said that “plastic flags are not biodegradable like paper flags, these do not get decomposed for a long time and ensuring appropriate disposal of national flags made of plastic commensurate with dignity of the flag, is a practical problem".

The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act says that flags “made of paper may be waved by people at public functions and important occasions. But it also lays down rules for how these flags are to be disposed off after such events.

“Such paper flags should not be discarded or thrown on the ground after the event. As far as possible, it should be disposed of in private consistent with the dignity of the Flag," it says, adding in another section that “when the flag is in a damaged or soiled condition, it shall be destroyed as a whole in private, preferably by burning or by any other method consistent" with its dignity.

Who Makes The Official Indian Flag?

Interestingly, all Indian flags used for official display are made solely by one organisation, which ensures that the strictest standards are maintained in their design and production.

Section II of the Flag Code says that when it comes to official display, “on all occasions… only the flag

conforming to specifications laid down by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and bearing their standard mark shall be used".

The Karnataka Khadi Gramodyog Samyukta Sangh (Federation), based at Bengeri in Dharwar district of Karnataka, “is the only centre to produce the national flags of all sizes under BIS certification".

“National flag has been reserved for the khadi sector for supply to various government agencies… for official use," the organisation says, adding that the “production of national flags as per strict guidelines of BIS is not an easy task, because, any defect in the flags such as colour, size, thread count, strength of yarn, fastness of the colours used for dyeing etc., will be considered as a serious offence and is liable for a fine or imprisonment or both, as per the provisions of Flag Code".

What Are Other Specific Rules For Its Display?

As with its production and disposal, there are extensive rules also for the display of the Indian tricolour. While the flag can be displayed by any person or organisation “on all days and occasions, ceremonial or otherwise", care has to be taken to see that it is “consistent with the dignity and honour" of the tricolour.

Among the basic stipulations for its correct display are that the flag should not be damaged or dishevelled and it should not be used as a “festoon, rosette or bunting or in any other manner for decoration". Further, it cannot be used as a covering on desks or as a drape and “shall not be allowed to touch the ground or the floor or trail in water".

At any place where the tricolour is to be displayed with other flags in a straight line, it has to be positioned “on the extreme right".

