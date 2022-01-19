The “precaution dose" of Covid-19 vaccines that India has started handing out involves eligible people receiving a third shot of the same vaccine with which they were jabbed twice previously as part of their primary series inoculation. While several countries have allowed mixing of vaccines for the booster dose, India decided against such a policy at the outset with experts saying more data was needed to support such a move. Now, a trial is set to get underway in which volunteers who have received either Covishield or Covaxin for their primary series will be jabbed with Corbevax, one of the latest vaccines to receive emergency nod from Indian regulators.

What Kind Of Vaccine Is Corbevax?

The Hyderabad-based Biological E. Ltd, which describes itself as “one of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers", says that the vaccine it has developed in collaboration with the Texas Children’s Hospital Centre for Vaccine Development and Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, is “India’s first indigenously developed protein subunit vaccine against Covid-19". The vaccine received the nod for rollout in the country in end-December 2021.

Labelled a “recombinant protein subunit vaccine", Corbevax stands on the same platform as the hepatitis shot, meaning it’s a tried and tested vaccine, unlike the likes of mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna) and non-replicating viral vector (Covishield, Sputnik V) vaccines, which have been rolled out for public use for the first time during the Covid-19 pandemic as vaccine development was pursued at an unprecedented scale to address the global crisis.

According to Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, a global health partnership aimed at increasing access to immunisation in poor countries, “all vaccines work by exposing the body to molecules from the target pathogen to trigger an immune response – but the method of exposure varies". So, while an mRNA vaccine inserts only the genetic code from the pathogen to trigger an immune response, a subunit vaccine achieves that effect by relying only on a part of the virus which, in this case, is its spike protein.

The novel coronovirus uses the spike proteins, which also give it its name, to latch on to human cells. Corbevax works by inserting only this spike protein from the virus into the human body with the goal of invoking an immune response. If you’re worried about the safety of this vaccine given it uses an actual portion of the virus, it has to be remembered that it relies only on the spike protein and not the rest of the virus. Further, experts say that “because these fragments are incapable of causing disease, subunit vaccines are considered very safe".

Because subunit vaccines use only a part of the virus, they may result in a weaker immune response and, hence, may require “adjuvants (agents that stimulate the immune system) and booster doses" to supplement the shot. Corbevax uses an adjuvant made by the US-based Dynavax.

In Phase-III human trials, Corbevax “demonstrated superior immune response in comparison with Covishield… against the ancestral-Wuhan strain and the globally dominant Delta variant", Biological E said. The vaccine had an effectiveness of over 90 per cent against the original Wuhan strain of the novel coronavirus and was more than 80 pre cent effective in preventing symptomatic infections with the Delta variant. Reports said that its effectiveness is being assessed against the Omicron variant.

Biological E said that “the vaccine will be effective both in scale and affordability, providing sustainable access to low-and middle-income countries" with reports saying that it could be the cheapest vaccine available in India with its two shots expected to be cumulatively priced at below Rs 400. Covishield costs about Rs 300-Rs 400 for a single dose while the Russian Sputik V costs around Rs 1,000. Covaxin costs about Rs 1,400 for its two doses.

What Kind Of Vaccines Are Covishield, Covaxin?

Covishield, the vaccine developed by Oxford University and pharma major AstraZeneca — it is being manufactured under licence in the country by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India — is based on the viral-vectored platform. In such vaccines, a virus harmless to humans is used to introduce into the human body the target antigen which, in the case of the novel coronavirus, is the spike protein that studs its surface and which it uses to invade and enter human cells.

Covishield uses a chimpanzee adenovirus (AZD1222 or ChAdOx1) to carry the Sars-CoV-2 spike protein into the human body. Health expert Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, writing in News18, said that “the chimpanzee adenovirus has been used because humans will not have pre-existing antibodies to this adenovirus". He added that the adenoviruses currently being used in Covid-19 vaccines are non-replicating, “meaning that the virus given in the vaccine does not multiply".

Covaxin, which has been jointly developed by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), is an inactivated vaccine. According to the US-based think tank Milken Institute, in these vaccines the “disease-causing virus… has been killed (with heat or chemicals), so it won’t make you sick, and can be used in people that may not be able to use a live attenuated virus vaccine", like those who may be immunocompromised.

It is pointed out that additional doses may be needed with inactivated vaccines as they “do not provide as strong an immune response as live attenuated virus vaccines" with Dr Lahariya explaining that that is because “inactivated viruses or bacteria do not multiply". He says that “we may need to use multiple doses of the vaccine and also give another substance to improve the immune response", known as an adjuvant.

What’s The Outlook On Mixing Vaccines?

Ahead of the rollout of the third shot, experts weighing in on the best booster strategy for India had opined that recourse should be taken to a vaccine different from that used for the two initial shots so as to ensure a more robust immune response.

Anurag Agrawal, the Director of CSIR Institute Of Genomics and Integrative Biology, and a member of the national genomic surveillance panel, Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium, had said that Covovax — a protein subunit vaccine — has greater efficacy as a booster dose than Covishield, an adenovirus-based viral vector shot.

Agrawal said in a series of tweets that Covovax is “better than a third dose AstraZeneca/Covishield as a booster (sic)" although he clarified, amid the rise of Omicron, that he does not think “the approved version, based on ancestral spike protein, will be directly very effective against Omicron".

Citing a trial held in the UK, he said that “the immune boost, after two doses of AZ/Covishield, was far better for this than inactivated virus vaccine… Also, rapid modification of protein is possible for variant-specific immune response".

Another expert, Dr Gagandeep Kang, noted “data from study that shows Covishield booster on top of Covishield (vaccination) gives immune response" but pointed out that “according to the global data (available till now), mRNA vaccines have proven to be the best boosters". She had averred, therefore, that “either the Indian government should figure out how to bring these mRNA boosters in India or we can wait for the launch of Gennova’s mRNA vaccine".

Dr VK Paul, Member (Health) in NITI Aayog, had said while announcing the country’s booster policy that even though there was no issue in principle in going for a separate vaccine for the third dose, there was not enough data available at the moment in India on the viability of such an approach.

The WHO, too, has noted the limitation of data on booster doses, including of follow-up time, given that the earliest country to introduce these doses, Israel, did so only in July this year. Which means that less than six months have passed since a third dose was first administered anywhere in the world.

But WHO says that “all studies to date" show a strong immune response triggered by such doses “achieving or improving upon the peak antibody levels following the primary immunisation series". It also said that “both homologous and heterologous booster regimens are immunologically effective". Homologous is a third dose of the same vaccine that was used for the first two doses while a heterologous booster implies one different from that used in the primary series.

The US, which has authorised boosters for its 18 and above population, has said that people can get a third shot of any of the vaccines that are being used in the country and need not stick to the one with which they were initially jabbed.

Another factor in mixing boosters in India could be linked to vaccine availability itself. The vast majority of people in India have been jabbed with the Covishield vaccine, of which more than 1.32 billion doses have been administered. Mixing of boosters would mean that these people would have to be given a shot of either Covaxin or Sputnik V for their third dose. But supply-side issues may crop up in sourcing these vaccines for the booster campaign — of which less than 200 million doses have been cumulatively administered.

Biological E said in December 2021 that it expects to hit production of “100+ million doses per month from February 2022" and “soon… plans to deliver more than one billion additional doses globally". It was reported in July last year that the Centre had placed an advance order for 30 crore Corbevax doses while extending the nod for its Phase-III clinical trials.

