EXPLAINED: As Nagaland Civilian Killings Amplify Calls For AFSPA Repeal, Here’s All About the Law

The alleged botched security operation near Oting village in Nagaland’s Mon district that left 14 civilians and one jawan dead has reignited calls for the repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958. Meant to be a tool for facilitating the maintenance of law and order, critics point out that it has ended up being a much-abused carte blanche to security forces. While AFSPA has been removed from many areas in the northeast, its continuance is one of the bones of contention between armed groups and the government as they hold talks to bring peace to the region. Here’s what you need to know.

Why Was AFSPA Enacted?

A note on AFSPA on the Union Home Ministry website says that its enactment in 1958 was necessitated by the law order situation in the northeastern states where state governments and local authorities were found to be “incapable" of dealing with disturbances in the region. “Violence became the way of life in northeastern states of India," the note says, adding that under the law thus brought in “some special powers have been given to the members of the armed forces in disturbed areas".

The law, first introduced as an ordinance in May 1958, was passed by both the Houses of Parliament and received its presidential assent in September, 1958, entering the statute book as the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958. Initially enacted to cover the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura, it has since undergone several amendments with some states and areas having been removed from its purview.

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) says that AFSPA is based on a 1942 British colonial-era ordinance directed at curbing the Indian independence movement. It was initially aimed at containing an armed rebellion by Naga militants but a 1972 amendment extended it to each all of the seven northeastern states while similar laws were put in place to counter militancy in Punjab, from 1985 to 1994, and Jammu and Kashmir in 1990.

What Powers Does It Grant?

Under AFSPA, armed forces are defined as any military troops and “the air forces operating as land forces, and includes other armed forces of the Union so operating".

A “disturbed area’ per AFSPA is any area in a state or Union Territory to which this Act extends where the governor of the administrator “is of the opinion that the whole or any part of such state or UT… is in such a disturbed or dangerous condition that the use of armed forces in aid of the civil power is necessary".

The governor or the administrator, Section 3 of AFSPA 1958 says, may “declare the whole or such part of such state or UT to be a disturbed area". Sec.4 of AFSPA says that “any commissioned officer, warrant officer, non-commissioned officer or any other person of equivalent rank in the armed forces may", among other things, “fire upon or otherwise use force, even to the causing of death" against any person who violates law or order in a disturbed area.

Further, officers stipulated under AFSPA can arrest without warrant any person in connection with the commission of a cognisable offence or even on the “reasonable suspicion… that he has committed or is about to commit a cognisable offence". The Act allows such officers to “use such force as may be necessary to effect the arrest".

AFSPA also permits officers — based on the “opinion that it is necessary so to do" — to “destroy" any structure or shelter from which armed attacks are made or are likely to be made or are attempted to be made. Armed forces are also allowed to “enter and search without warrant any premises".

Sec.6 of the Act says that grants immunity from prosecution for actions carried out in “disturbed areas" by security forces. “No prosecution, suit or other legal proceeding shall be instituted, except with the previous sanction of the Central Government, against any person in respect of anything done or purported to be done in exercise of the powers conferred by this Act," it says.

Where Is AFSPA In Force In The Northeast?

The Union Home Ministry had told Parliament in January 2019 that AFSPA was operational throughout the states of Assam and Nagaland and in Manipur with the exception only of the municipal area of its capital city Imphal.

The Act was also said to be in force in three districts — Tirap, Changlang, Longding — of Arunachal Pradesh and the areas under the jurisdiction of eight police stations in the districts of Arunachal Pradesh bordering Assam.

The ministry had added that while the notification declaring “disturbed areas" in Manipur and Assam had been issued by the respective state governments, the government of Nagaland had “not supported extension of notification declaring Nagaland as ‘disturbed area’ under AFSPA, 1958".

AFSPA has been withdrawn from Mizoram, Tripura and Meghalaya. The Union Home Ministry has told Parliament that the decision to notify any area as a “disturbed area" under AFSPA “is taken periodically after making an objective assessment of the ground situation in consultation with security agencies and the concerned state governments (sic)".

Why Is AFSPA Criticised?

Civil society groups and political players in the northeastern states, all of which are now either led by BJP or have parties in power that it counts as allies, have long called for the withdrawal of AFSPA as a “draconian" measure that fuels human rights violations and discontent among the people.

Following the Nagaland civilian killings, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma Monday said in a tweet that “AFSPA should be repealed" while the Naga Mothers’ Association (NMA), an important rights organisation in Nagaland, again spoke out “against the continuing militarisation and killings under the AFSPA".

HRW says that AFSPA provides “wide powers to shoot to kill, arrest on flimsy pretext, conduct warrantless searches, and demolish structures" and that these special powers have led to cases of abuse, rape, torture and forced disappearances involving the armed forces “without fear of being held accountable".

It says that the Act “violates provisions of international human rights law, including the right to life, the right to be protected from arbitrary arrest and detention, and the right to be free from torture and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment". The protection from prosection for members of the armed forces further “denies the victims of the abuses the right to a remedy".

What Does The Centre Say?

Following the civilian killings in Oting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a tweet that “a high-level SIT constituted by the state govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families" with Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, too, saying that the “highly condemnable" incident will be investigated and “justice delivered as per the law of the land".

Reports also said that Nagaland Police has registered a murder case against the 21st Para Special Force of the Army for its alleged involvement in the firing on civilians.

Although the Centre had acknowledged that “representations have been received from time to time from different organisations/NGOs from Nagaland and Manipur for withdrawal", it had said in January 2019 that “at present, there is no proposal to repeal" AFSPA.

Asked about “the number of cases of human rights violations by the security forces" in areas where AFSPA is in force along with details regarding “the number of cases disposed of, pending and the number of victims given compensation" in the previous three years, the Centre had told Parliament in 2019 that “information is being collected" regarding the same.

But the Centre told Parliament that to prevent human rights violations under the AFSPA, “guidelines containing ‘Dos & Don’ts’ have been issued for the armed forces… as per the direction of the Supreme Court in Naga People’s Movement of Human Rights Versus Union of India" in 1998.

“Violation of these guidelines by members of the armed forces makes them liable for prosecution under the Army Act and the respective Acts of the Central Armed Police Forces," Parliament was told, with the Union Home Ministry adding that human rights cells “at various levels of army and the central armed police forces regularly monitor alleged human rights violations by the members of the armed forces".

It also said that the troops are “sensitised at regular intervals regarding the importance of upholding human rights".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.