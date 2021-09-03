EXPLAINED: As North Korea Stirs Nuclear Pot Again, Here's What We Know About Its Weapons Programme

It is normally one of the world’s most isolated nations, but all it needs for North Korea to become a global talking point is news of the country working on its nuclear weapons programme. It has been slapped with sanctions for pursuing the production of weapons of mass destruction, but continues seemingly undeterred by such actions. Now, the international nuclear weapons watchdog has said that the country has resumed activity at its main nuclear complex. The development comes after a recent thaw that had seen escalated engagement with South Korea and the US. But experts say that it may be more as a leverage for concessions and removal of sanctions that Pyongyang has made its latest nuclear moves.

What Has North Korea Done?

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a report published in August that it had observed activity after years at the key site of North Korea’s nuclear programme, the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant, located about 100km north of capital Pyongyang.

The IAEA said that while there were “no indications of reactor operation from early December 2018 to the beginning of July 2021" at the 5MW reactor, “since early July 2021, there have been indications, including the discharge of cooling water, consistent with the operation of the reactor".

More worryingly, it noted that the radiochemical laboratory at the reactor was in operation for about five months between mid-February 2021 until early July 2021 and that “the five-month timeframe is consistent with the time required to reprocess a complete core of irradiated fuel" from the reactor. Reports said that the Yongbyon reactor produces plutonium, “one of the two key ingredients used to build nuclear weapons along with highly enriched uranium".

IAEA added that Pyongyangs’s “nuclear activities continue to be a cause for serious concern".

“Furthermore, the new indications of the operation of the 5MW(e) reactor and the radiochemical laboratory are deeply troubling," it added. Reports said that the laboratory is where plutonium is extracted by reprocessing spent fuel rods removed from reactors.

Why Is North Korea Working On Nukes In The Middle Of The Pandemic?

The pandemic and the impact it has had on North Korea, in fact, may be the reason why Pyongyang has resumed enrichment work at the Yongbyon reactor, experts say. The country claims it hasn’t had a single case of Covid-19 within its borders, since the pandemic broke early last year. The highly reclusive country sealed its borders and cut down on any interactions with it even its closest neighbours, like China.

As trade dropped, economic deprivation worsened in the a;ready impoverished country. The situation was worsened by floods and there were reports earlier this year of a famine in North Korea. Experts say that while the strict lockdown was brought in because North Korea lacks even the basic health infrastructure to deal with a serious health crisis, the curbs have extracted a massive economic toll.

“According to some local embassies, buying such basic goods as pasta, flour, vegetable oil, or sugar has become challenging even for them," The Diplomat reported, noting that trade with China, the mainstay of North Korea’s economy had “plummeted by 80-90 per cent throughout 2020".

An economic crisis is not something North Korean leaders can brush off so easily and experts say that reviving the nuclear programme is Kim Jong-un’s way of drawing the world to the bargaining table, where he can commit to scaling back on capabilities in exchange for concessions that can keep his country afloat.

It has also been pointed out that the nuclear moves could be in response to joint South Korea and US military drills that Pyongyang has frowned upon in the past.

What Is The Size Of North Korea’s Nuclear Arsenal?

From intercontinental missiles to thermonuclear devices, Pyognyang claims to have it all. But there is no confirmation of its claims because the country has shielded its nuclear programme from the outside world. As the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) points out, “North Korea is the only country to have withdrawn from the Treaty on the Nonproliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) to pursue a nuclear weapons program, and possesses an increasingly sophisticated nuclear arsenal".

The country has conducted tests in 2006, 2009, 2013, 2016, and 2017, the last of which it claimed was of a thermonuclear device, or Hydrogen bomb.

While the exact size of its nuclear arsenal can only be guessed at, the Council on Foreign Relations (CRF) says that “Pyongyang could have between 20 and 60 assembled nuclear weapons". It also cites US intelligence officials as saying in 2018 that North Korea has “enough fissile material… for 65 weapons, and that every year it produces enough fissile material for 12 additional weapons".

Further, the country is seen as having developed capabilities to put nuclear warheads on the tips of missiles. “A confidential US intelligence assessment from July 2017 reportedly concluded that North Korea has developed the technology to miniaturise a nuclear warhead to fit its ballistic missiles," CFR said.

In recent years, after Kim Jong-un assumed the mantle of North Korea’s supreme leader in 2011, the country has aggressively pursued the development of missile technology and is now considered to have everything from “short-, medium-, intermediate-, and intercontinental- range, and submarine-launched ballistic missiles", including ones that are assumed would be able to hit the US.

What Is The Status Of Nuclear Negotiations And Peace Talks?

North Korea has been down the years slapped with a slew of sanctions by the US, UN and other countries in response to its nuclear weapons programme and IAEA’s latest report noted that “the continuation of the… nuclear programme is a clear violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions and is deeply regrettable".

However, the Kim Jong-un years have also seen wider engagement with South Korea and the US, including a meeting between the North Korean leader and former US president Donald Trump. In 2018, extensive engagement with South Korea led to a meeting between Kim Jong-un and the South Korean President Moon Jae-in, which was followed by the summit with Trump in Singapore. But as NTI notes, while “North Korea affirmed its commitment to the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula at both summits, there has been little tangible progress" towards that.

Taking over from Trump, Joe Biden is reported to have said that he did not agree with his predecessor’s approach to North Korea and would not give Kim Jong-un any “international recognition". That was met with news from North Korea that Kim Jong-un had asked his officers to prepare for both “dialogue and confrontation" with Washington. As Washington wraps up its engagement in Afghanistan and pivots to the Asia-Pacific, North Korea may have made the first move by slightly flexing its nuclear muscle, if only to bring Washington back to the talks table.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here