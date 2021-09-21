EXPLAINED: As PM Modi Heads For Quad Meet, Here's What The Agenda Could Look Like

What Will Be Top On The Quad Leaders’ Minds?

At the first-ever leader-level summit of the Quad , held virtually in March this year, the four member countries had pledged to “strengthen our cooperation on the defining challenges of our time". The Quad had first taken shape at a time of crisis — the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami — and after years during which it remained in suspended animation has been revitalised as the world grapples with another emergency — the Covid-19 pandemic. While it has set itself a broad agenda of engagement, it is China that is, without a doubt China, the core of its focus. But from vaccines to semiconductor chips, there will be a lot the four leaders are expected to discuss when they meet on September 24.

The Quad meeting comes a little over a month since the US completely withdrew from Afghanistan and saw the country fall back into the hands of Taliban. The end of US’ longest military engagement and the blow that its messy denouement has delivered to its prestige means Washington is exploring new geopolitical goals with renewed vigour. Case in point is the Joe Biden administration’s move to host the first in-person meeting of Quad leaders. But there is also the AUKUS alliance that Washington has struck with Australia and the UK, which makes clear its intention about containing China.

However, the Quad, short for the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, is not a military grouping and India is known to resist any arrangement that would suggest that it was getting bracketed into any ‘camp’ while military muscle-flexing is something that doesn’t sit well with Japanese policy either. Which would explain why the US swooped in with an offer of nuclear-powered submarines for Australia, at the cost of incurring the displeasure of its Nato ally France. While the move to bring nuclear submarines in the Indo-Pacific sends out a strong message to China, it also puts a question mark on the Quad’s role in resisting its aggressive moves in the region.

But as the ‘The Spirit of the Quad‘ joint statement that the Quad members had released after their March meet said,

the grouping today will seek to address “the global devastation wrought by Covid-19, the threat of climate change, and security challenges facing the region… with renewed purpose". It can be assumed, then, that these would be among the key items of discussion during the meeting of the Quad leaders.

What Is The Quad Engagement On Vaccines?

A ‘fact sheet’ released by the White House following the March meet of Quad leaders had said the grouping will be “taking shared action necessary to expand safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing in 2021, and will work together to strengthen and assist countries in the Indo-Pacific with vaccination". At a time of an unprecedented crisis like Covid-19, expediting vaccine production and ensuring their widest possible distribution will enhance the soft power of the Quad grouping, especially when China has offered shots to multiple countries to push its vaccine diplomacy.

As the world’s largest vaccine maker, India is key to such plans and the Quad partners had said that they were “working collaboratively to achieve expanded manufacturing of safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines at facilities in India". But the March meeting had come before the second wave drove up case in the country and led India to halt vaccine exports. Reports leading up to the September meet had said that the US was keen for India to resume vaccine exports. Days before the meet, India announced that it would be again sending out vaccines for other countries.

As part of the efforts to ramp up production, the US had said in March that it would fund production of 1 billion doses of vaccines by Hyderabad-based Biological E by the end of 2022 while Japan, too, had said it would extend loans for the purpose. The Quad meet could thus see the leaders thrash out plans for expanding vaccine production while India may take up the issue of patents and production licences.

And On Technology?

Days ahead of the meet, a report by Japanese daily Nikkei said that the draft for a joint statement by the Quad leaders — US President Joe Biden and the prime ministers of Australia, Japan and India, Scott Morrison, Yoshihide Suga, Narendra Modi, respectively — will stress on the importance of “resilient, diverse and secure technology supply chains for hardware, software, and services".

In fact, following their virtual meeting in March, the Quad leaders had said they will set up a ‘critical and emerging technology working group’ as the goal of a “free, open, inclusive, and resilient Indo-Pacific requires that critical and emerging technology is governed and operates according to shared interests and values".

To that extent, they had said that the member countries will devise principles governing technology design, development, and use and “encourage cooperation on telecommunications deployment, diversification of equipment suppliers, and future telecommunications, including through close cooperation with our private sectors and industry". Experts are thus expecting discussions on these matters at the upcoming meet.

What Else Could The Meeting Cover?

Climate change, too, would be a major talking point for the leaders given PM Modi’s push for clean energy in India while President Biden would be keen to bring US clean energy plans back on track after his predecessor Donald Trump’s aggressive rejection of climate commitments.

The march statement had said that the Quad members are “united in recognising that climate change is a global priority and will work to strengthen the climate actions of all nations, including to keep a Paris-aligned temperature limit within reach". With the COP-26 meet of nations set to be held in Glasgow later this year, the Quad members had said they are hoping for its success.

The Quad leaders are expected to discuss ways in which countries can cooperate on achieving emissions targets agreed as part of the Paris climate accord and explore “low-emissions technology solutions to support emissions reduction", among other things. Capacity-building, and climate finance could also be areas on which the leaders engage.

