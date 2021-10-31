PM Narendra Modi will be in attendance as the crucial COP26 climate summit gets underway in Glasgow from October 31, where India is expected to make a strong pitch for “climate justice" and showcase the steps it has taken to do its bit for keeping global temperature rise in check. There is pressure on India to commit to a timeline for achieving the “net zero" target, which developed countries are pushing for all countries to urgently adopt. However, New Delhi sees in the net zero call an attempt by developed countries to shift the goalposts on the climate crisis. Which is why it is asking the developed nations — the largest emitters historically — to do more for the planet and put their money where their mouth is.

Why Is India Stressing On Climate Justice?

Earlier this year, the UN’s main climate change monitoring body, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, said that the world needs to immediately initiate extraordinary steps to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels as the actions pledged at the historic 2015 Paris COP meet were neither ambitious enough nor adequate to address the climate crisis. The Paris meet had seen more than 190 countries agree to work towards limiting temperature rise to below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, with the 1.5 degree threshold mentioned as a best case scenario.

However, it noted that the current status of emissions places the planet on a trajectory of clocking a temperature rise of about 2.7 degrees Celsius by the end of this century. To avoid this, IPCC said, global carbon dioxide emissions would need to reach “net zero" around 2050. Net zero means that a country only produces that much carbon dioxide that it can suck out of the atmosphere by planting more trees or deploying technologies — as yet in their nascent stages — to sequester emissions.

That call paved the way for the developed world to push for the universalisation of the net zero target, meaning that rich and poor countries would need to together achieve that goal by the 2050s. The likes of US, UK have committed to achieving net zero by 2050 while China has said it will go carbon neutral by 2060. But developing countries see the net zero call as an attempt by rich countries to arm-twist them into compromising on their urgent priorities like economic growth and poverty eradication.

Ahead of the 26th Conference of Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Glasgow, India has been one of the most prominent voices that has attempted to call out the developed world on this shift in stance on the climate fight, noting that while it is the rich nations who have been the worst emitters historically, adopting the net zero goal would prevent the poorer countries from achieving their human development and economic goals.

What Is India’s Position?

Ahead of his departure for Europe, PM Modi had said in a statement that he would, at the Glasgow meet, “highlight the need to comprehensively address climate change issues, including equitable distribution of carbon space, support for mitigation and adaptation and resilience building measures, mobilisation of finance, technology transfer and importance of sustainable lifestyles for green and inclusive growth". In a nutshell, that captures the essence of what the expectations are going to be for developing countries attending the meet.

India is part of a group of 24 ‘Like-Minded Developing Countries‘ (LMDCs) on the issue of climate change, which had, in the run-up to the meet organised a virtual meet where they had criticised a “history of broken promises" and the “inequitable call for net zero by 2050" while noting a “lack of ambition" vis-a-vis climate goals on the part of major developed countries and their attempt to “shift the goal posts of the Paris Agreement from what have already been agreed by calling for all countries to adopt net zero targets by 2050".

Days before the Glasgow summit, Environment Secretary RP Gupta said net zero was not the solution to the climate crisis that it is being made out to be. “It is how much carbon you are going to put in the atmosphere before reaching net zero that is more important," Gupta was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters. On the other hand, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav told UK Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss that India had “huge expectations" from COP26, which included “arriving at a consensus on unresolved issues of the Paris Agreement Rule Book, long-term climate finance, market-based mechanisms, etc".

These items are also high on the agenda of the LMDC grouping, which had said in a ministerial statement on October 18 that not only had “developed countries… increased their emissions between 1990 and 2020", they also had “regrettably… fallen short" of the Paris Agreement commitment to make available USD 100 billion annually by way of climate finance to aid developing countries’ climate goals. While the 2020 timeline to deliver on the USD 100 billion was shifted to 2025, the LMDCs noted that “failures to deliver on the commitments agreed to by developed countries undermines trust and confidence in the multilateral system".

The LMDCs, therefore, stressed on the need for developed countries to honour “their long-standing obligations under the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement, including on the provision of climate finance, technology transfer and capacity-building".

What Has India Done On Climate Change?

In his statement, PM Modi also said that he would at COP26 “share India’s excellent track record on climate action and our achievements".

“Today, India is creating new records in collective effort for climate adaptation, mitigation and resilience and forging multilateral alliances. India is among the top countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy, wind and solar energy capacity," he said.

With the PM talking about India’s “tradition of living in harmony with nature and culture of deep respect for the planet", it has been pointed out that the developed nations still have a much bigger carbon footprint than their poorer counterparts. For instance, the per capita annual carbon dioxide emissions footprint of US was more than 15 tonnes and that of China close to 8 tonnes in 2018 whereas India’s stood at 1.8 tonnes.

The Union Environment Ministry had told Parliament earlier this year that the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement both “recognise and acknowledge that the emissions of the developing countries, India included, will rise owing to their social and developmental needs" and that “India’s annual and cumulative emissions in both absolute and per capita terms have been significantly low" and that the “impact of global warming on India is largely due to the emissions of the developed countries and other big emitters".

The ministry said that “India is the only G20 country whose NDC targets are compatible with the Paris Agreement temperature target of 2 degrees Celsius". NDCs are short for nationally determined targets, a set of voluntarily climate goals that countries were obligated to announce under the Paris Agreement. With IPCC warning that the world has to now work towards the 1.5-degree threshold, countries were asked to update their NDCs ahead of the Glasgow meet, something that India is yet to do, although its moves in that regard could depend on the commitment shown by developed countries at the COP26 meet.

