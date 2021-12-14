EXPLAINED: As SC Clears Wider Highways, All You Need To Know About Char Dham Roads Project

The Supreme Court has allowed carriageways of three highways to be widened to 10m as part of the Char Dham roads project after modifying its earlier order limiting the width to 5.5m. The strategic importance of the roads, which serve as feeders to the border with China, weighed with the top court even as it set up an oversight committee to ensure that the works are in line with environmental recommendations with petitioners alleging serious violations of norms. Here’s what you need to know.

What Has The Supreme Court Said?

A three-judge Supreme Court bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nath modified an earlier, September 2020 order by another three-judge bench directing that three highways being laid as part of a 899-km road network in Uttarakhand should stick to a width of 5.5 metres for the carriageway.

Following a review sought by the Defence Ministry, the Supreme Court has now decreed that the width of the roads can be of 10m as sought by the Centre, paving the way for their double-laning.

The three national highways — from Rishikesh to Mana, Rishikesh to Gangotri, and Tanakpur to Pithoragarh — are part of the Rs 12,000-crore project to connect the four pilgrimage centres of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri in Uttarakhand.

Acknowledging the strategic importance of the three highways — which act as feeder roads for connecting with the China border — the top court also noted the need for balancing such priorities with environmental concerns.

Thus, while reports said that the court held that there cannot be judicial review over defence requirements, it also ordered the setting up of an oversight committee led by former Supreme Court judge AK Sikri to ensure that the works were executed in an environmentally conscious manner, incorporating the recommendations of a high-powered committee in this regard.

Why Did The Centre Seek A Change In The Earlier SC Order?

The foundation stone for the Char Dham road project — which involves the widening and improvement of National Highways (NHs) in Uttarakhand at a cost of about Rs 12,000 crore — was laid by PM Narendra Modi in December 2016 and was described by him to be a tribute to the victims of the 2013 flash flood tragedy in Uttarakhand.

But the project was challenged on environmental grounds in courts with petitioners, including the the NGO Citizens for Green Doon, alleging irregularities vis-a-vis environmental clearances for the project and that it was being pursued in violation of existing norms. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) cleared the project in September 2018, but its order was challenged for being passed by a bench different from the one that had heard the matter. Supreme Court stayed the NGT order in October 2018.

In September 2020, it passed an order on a writ petition stating that highways for the Char Dham project should not exceed 5.5m in width as prescribed in a 2018 circular of the Union Road Transport Ministry. But the Defence Ministry had in December that year sought a modification in the order to allow the width to be of 10m.

The top court then asked its high-powered committee (HPC) to look into the contentions raised by the Centre on the width of the highways. This HPC submitted its opinion in two parts with the majority view — backed by 21 of the 26 members — saying that the width should be allowed to be of 10m in view of the strategic importance of these highways.

The majority view also noted that it would not be “feasible" to revisit those stretches where work has been already initiated on 10m width to reduce the same to 5.5m and that it would not be possible to grow trees on the patches that had cleared to pave the way for road-building.

The minority view, led by noted environmentalist and chairman of the HPC Ravi Chopra, had maintained that in view of the danger of landslides and ecological concerns, the width should not exceed 5.5m. The Centre had asked the apex court to accept the majority view and allow the work to proceed with per the planned 10m width.

What Were The Arguments For Seeking 10m Width?

Representing the Centre, Attorney General KK Venugopal had told Supreme Court that the road transport ministry guidelines on the width of hilly roads — which incidentally was reported to have been revised in December last year to allow road width in hilly areas along the Indo-China border to 10m — was in the nature of general instructions and did not take into account the special needs of defence services.

“These are inhospitable terrains where Army needs to move heavy vehicles, machineries, weapons, missiles, tanks, troops and food supplies. Our Brahmos missile is 42ft long and needs large vehicles to carry its launchers. If the Army cannot move its missile launchers and machineries upto the northern China border, then how will it fight a war, if it breaks out," the AG had told Supreme Court.

During a hearing in November 2021, following which the apex xourt had reserved its judgment, the bench had said that the issue would have to be addressed by balancing the needs of defence and the environment.

“Defence concerns cannot be over-ridden especially in light of border incidents in the recent past," Justice Chandrachud had said.

What Are The Environmental Concerns That Were Flagged?

Environmentalists maintain that large-scale construction works in hilly terrain is a recipe for disaster as it leads to a heightened risk of landslides given the felling of trees and loosening of rocks.

The South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP) says that the petitioners, including Citizens for Green Doon and residents of different villages that lie along the route of the all-weather highway project “had alleged that the project was being executed bypassing mandatory environment clearances and environment impact assessment (EIA) procedures".

Activists have also pointed to over 25,000 trees that have reportedly been felled to make way for the project as a grave worry for the ecologically sensitive zone. It has also been pointed out that since wider carriageways would require more excavation and blasting, the purpose of having an all-weather highway may be compromised since the topography would become that much more sensitive to slippage and landslides.

