EXPLAINED: As Space Footfall Increases, Here's A Look At What Time Up There Can Do To Your Body

In the light of recent goings-on, you would be thinking that people these days are zooming off to space at the drop of a hat. The last few months have had more than 10 civilians travel to the final frontier. That’s par for the course where the present generation of billionaire space enthusiasts is concerned, since their avowed purpose is to bring space closer to ordinary people. But flying to and staying in space is not the same as catching a flight on a weekend getaway. Time in space can and does affect the human body, but more than 50 years of human spaceflight has ensured that there are strategies to deal with it.

What Happens To The Body In Space?

The distance between the Earth’s surface and the notional line where space is supposed to begin is about 100km, but a lot changes up there which makes the great void a tough environment for humans. From microgravity, that is, a fraction of the gravitational pull on Earth, to cosmic radiation and radiation from the sun, space travellers are exposed to a slew of effects that is nothing like what humans experience on land.

The US space agency NASA sums up “human spaceflight hazards" in terms of the effects on the body through the acronym ‘RIDGE’, “short for Space Radiation, Isolation and Confinement, Distance from Earth, Gravity fields, and Hostile/Closed Environments".

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) says that “space is a very severe environment", which starts impacting people right from the moment they get there, while the time spent away from Earth means the body has to again readjust upon return. All this is mainly thanks to gravity, or thelack thereof in space.

Up inside a spacecraft “the force of gravity is much weaker than on the Earth. As a result, many people show symptoms of ‘space sickness’, such as headaches, nausea, and vomiting," JAXA says, noting, however, that this condition does not persist for a long time — and that some may not feel it at all — and goes away once the brain adjusts to the new environment. But upon return to Earth, “you experience the effects of earth’s gravity again, and thus ‘gravity sickness’ sometimes occurs, with similar symptoms as space sickness".

What Other Impacts Does Microgravity Cause?

The trips made by Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos to the edge of space did not last more than a few minutes and gave only a fleeting taste of microgravity to their crews. The SpaceX Inspiration4 team had a longer, three-day mission in space, and also went much further up — more than 550km than the billionaire duo.

The initial introduction to low gravity also results in the swelling of the face. That is because while on Earth, gravity exerts a pull on blood and other body fluids, that does not happen in space, “resulting in a state where fluids accumulate in the upper body". Also, the mucous membranes of the nose swell, so space travellers can also get a nose block. But “if you stay for a while in space, the fluids in your body balance out, and facial swelling typically begins to disappear after a few weeks", JAXA says.

Again, touching back down on Earth imposes another cycle of readjustment and astronauts can experience dizziness when standing up. That is because while in space, due to the weaker gravity, blood flows more easily from the heart to the head, which is not the case on Earth and the body again has to get used to gravity on terra firma. JAXA adds that since blood can be delivered with less force in space, “weakening of the heart muscles may also be a cause of dizziness when standing" on Earth.

The record for the longest time spent in space on one mission belongs to Russian cosmonaut Valery Polyakov, who stayed on board the Russian Mir space station for 438 days straight between 1994 and 1995. Spending a long time in space can result in the weakening of the muscles and bones, mainly in the legs and lower back. Put it down to gravity again because in space it is easier to maintain an upright posture than on Earth, which means the muscles do not face the constant pull that keeps them in shape.

Astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) are required to do two hours of exercise every day to prevent the weakening of muscles and bone while research is being done to verify the effects of drugs for preventing bone loss.

Is There A Cancer Risk?

The protection that the atmosphere provides to people on Earth by filtering out harmful radiation from the sun and space is lost when one flies into the great void.

“Astronauts who stay in space, where there is almost no atmosphere, are exposed to higher energy radiation than on the earth. If a person is exposed to a lot of higher energy radiation, the risk increases that they will develop diseases such as cancer," JAXA says.

Incidentally, one of the four civilians who went on the Inspiration4 trip, 29-year-old Hayley Arceneaux, is a childhood cancer survivor who has a metal rod inserted into one of her legs following an operation to remove a tumour.

To counter the radiation hazard, spacecraft employ shielding material and radiation monitoring, among other things with NASA saying that it is “developing new radiation detectors to monitor and characterise the radiation environment, which will provide better estimates of the dose and type of radiation to which the crews are exposed" given that future missions — to moon and to Mars — are expected to be of substantially longer duration than the trips at present.

And What About The Mind?

Not just the body, there can be a mental impact, too, of spending a loong time in space. While space vessels are increasingly better provided and more roomy, it still can prove to be a cramped environment in which to live and work.

Although “the ISS has considerably more living space than earlier spacecraft", JAXA notes that “the scope for activity is extremely limited compared to life on the Earth". “Astronauts develop stress before even realising it when living and working together in a cramped space with other astronauts for a few months," it says, adding that to mitigate stress “an environment where they can talk with family and friends while in space is provided, and space food is improved".

What Happens If Somebody Falls Ill In Space?

Space missions are known to take physicians along and NASA says that astronauts “already receive medical training before and during space missions that teach them how to respond to health problems as they arise". They learn to use onboard equipment to produce intravenous solution and perform ultrasound scans on each other.

“If one crew member becomes sick during the mission, crews are ready to perform laboratory testing to help make the right diagnosis and guide treatment," it says, adding that there could be greater use going forward of “artificial intelligence and machine learning to further help diagnose and treat various illnesses".

