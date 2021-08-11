EXPLAINED: As US Battles Delta Surge, Here's Why More Deadly Variants Can Arise And How To Tackle Them

The US had by early June this year completely vaccinated four out of every 10 eligible persons. The daily count of new cases was at its lowest in months, as was the fatality rate. But since the middle of July cases the rate of new infections started rising and the country is now adding close to 100,000 daily cases. Mask requirements that had been relaxed are back and top US health officials have said the country is “failing" in its Covid fight. The blame for this deterioration has been laid on the Delta variant but the anxieties don’t end there, as experts are worried about the emergence of an even more troublesome variant. Mutations have been an integral part of the pandemic story, but it has proven hard to get a handle on them and there are only few proven strategies. Here’s what you need to know.

How Fast Is The Delta Variant Spreading?

As variants go, the Delta is as smart as they get. It is estimated to be at least 40-60 per cent more transmissible than the Alpha variant, which at one time was behind the bulk of cases in the UK, and “almost twice as transmissible as the original Wuhan strain of Sars-CoV-2". The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that Delta — which is one of the variants of concern (VoC) identified by it — has been now found in 132 territories. And, a UK study says that the risk of dying due to a Delta infection is 64 per cent higher than with previous strains.

While the world gets to grips with fresh surges seeded by the Delta variant, reports have emerged of the likes of Lambda — a variant of interest (VoI) so far — being a step ahead of the Delta itself.

US infectious diseases chief Anthony Fauci has warned that every delay in reining in the Delta variant ups the risk of a new variant emerging that “could be more problematic than Delta".

Why Does Sars-CoV-2 Keep Mutating?

Taking on new mutations is, of course, par for the course for the likes of the novel coronavirus. The only way that it can be stopped from mutating is by preventing the virus from spreading further. But with more than 200 million confirmed cases worldwide and sero surveys suggesting that the count of actual cases would be many times that number, it would seem that the virus has spread widely enough to be able to mutate freely.

Experts say that if “a new virus is contained fairly quickly, it has less chance of evolving into a more deadly version", citing the example of the original Sars-CoV outbreak of 2002, which spread to no further than 8,000 people, killing about 800 of them. But like the Spanish Flu pandemic of the last century, the novel coronavirus has had more than year to try the various combinations that would help it spread to more hosts.

One reason the Sars-CoV of 2002 died out so easily, experts say, was because it did not have the ability to cause asymptomatic or mild disease as its 2019 avatar can. “Generally, when people got Sars they became very sick quickly and were easy to identify and quarantine," experts say. But wily customer that it is, scientists believe that the novel coronavirus, or Sars-CoV-2 may go into a “‘mutational meltdown’ in which it mutates into versions that are less able to infect people", given the rate at which it is spawning variants.

In fact, scientists have predicted that Covid-19 may end up likely an endemic disease — always present but “potentially being less dangerous to much of the population". That would take no more than proper health systems and perhaps adequate vaccine to keep a tight tab on. There are diseases, like say measles, which are more contagious than Covid-19 but that are yet unable to attain pandemic-level spread because of widespread vaccination.

How Are New Variants Different From Earlier Strains?

Any new variant raises some basic questions: Is it more infectious than earlier versions? Is it more lethal? Will vaccines work against it? To sum up, “new variants are deemed as being of concern if they are more contagious or more deadly, or more resistant to vaccines or treatments," experts say. All Sars-CoV-2 VoCs have shown some of these qualities. One thing to understand is that a virus is not out to kill but on the lookout for a host. Which is why scientists feel that it will evolve into an endemic disease, but while it likely does that, it may have a grave impact, given that it is completely new to humans — hence the name ‘novel’ coronavirus.

Thus, variants like beta, first detected in South Africa, are seen as being more adept at causing re-infections in those who have recovered from an earlier version of the novel coronavirus. It is also considered to be somewhat resistant to some of the Covid-19 vaccines.

“Researchers have preliminary evidence that some of the new variants, including alpha, seem to bind more tightly to our cells," infectious disease expert Robert Bollinger told Johns Hopkins Medicine. “This appears to make some of these new strains ‘stickier’ due to changes in the spike protein", which is what the novel coronavirus uses to invade and latch onto human cells. He pointed out that a direct outcome of a variant that causes more infections is that it “can result in more people getting very sick or dying".

Stuart Ray, vice chair of medicine for data integrity and analytics at Johns Hopkins Medicine, points out that

“New variants of the Sars-CoV-2 virus are detected every week… When a change in the infection pattern first pops up, it can be very hard to tell what’s driving the trend — changes to the virus, or changes in human behaviour. It is worrisome that similar changes to the spike protein are arising independently on multiple continents."

But Bollinger adds, “We deal with mutations every year for flu virus, and will keep an eye on this coronavirus and track it. If there would ever be a major mutation, the vaccine development process can accommodate changes, if necessary".

What Needs To Be Done To Counter Variants?

Experts say that while cases of infection among vaccinated people may occur, a shot still remains the best bet against Covid-19. Even when vaccines fail to shield against infection with new variants, a shot is seen as being successful in preventing serious infection and death.

Saying that the “Delta is a warning: it’s a warning that the virus is evolving", the WHO’s emergencies director, Michael Ryan, pointed out that “there are no gold and silver bullets here; there are no magical solutions; there’s no magic dust. The only magic dust we have is vaccination".

But then, there is a problem, he warned. “The problem is we’re not sprinkling that evenly around the world and we are working against ourselves."

News agency AFP had said at the end of last month that of the more than four billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered globally till then, “in countries deemed high income by the World Bank, 98 doses per 100 people have been injected [but] that figure drops to 1.6 per 100 in the 29 lowest-income countries".

In fact, the WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has urged for more equitable distribution of vaccines around the world so that the poorer countries can at least inoculate their vulnerable populations.

And in countries that have managed to inject a bulk of their populations with vaccine doses and yet are seeing new outbreaks, the advice is the same as in the first days of the pandemic: masks, hand-washing and distancing.

“The virus has got fitter, the virus has got faster. The game plan still works, but we need to implement and execute our game plan much more efficiently and much more effectively then we’ve ever done before," Ryan said.

“The same measures that we have applied before will stop that virus," notably physical distancing, wearing masks, hand hygiene and avoiding long periods indoors in poorly ventilated, busy places. They are stopping the Delta strain, especially when you add in vaccination. But we need to work hard," he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here