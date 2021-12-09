EXPLAINED: Clues The Black Box Can Provide Into Chopper Crash That Killed CDS Rawat

The ‘black box’ of the ill-fated Russian-made Mi-17VH chopper that was flying CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and 12 other personnel has been recovered from the crash site in the Nilgiri hills. Official sources said the black box was retrieved after authorities expanded the search area from 300 metres to 1km at the accident spot. The ‘black box’ or, more properly, the flight data recorder, is a vital electronic device that records 88 vital parameters about a flight, including airspeed, altitude, cockpit conversations, and air pressure. In the event of a mishap, the black box holds important clues as to its occurrence.

What Is A Black Box?

Despite the name, a ‘black box’ is neither black nor a box. It is really a compressor-shaped device that is painted in a high-visibility orange colour. While it is not clear how the unofficial moniker originated, many historians attribute its creation to Australian scientist David Warren in the 1950s.

A black box weighs about 10 pounds (4.5 kilos) and contains four main parts: A chassis or interface designed to fix the device and facilitate recording and playback; an underwater locator beacon; the core housing or ‘Crash Survivable Memory Unit’ made of stainless steel or titanium, which in turn contains the finger-nail sized recording chips on circuit boards.

There are two recorders: a Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) for pilot voices or cockpit sounds and a Flight Data Recorder (FDR).

How Are The Recorders Handled?

Technicians peel away protective material and carefully clean connections to make sure they do not accidentally erase data. The audio or data file must be downloaded and copied. The data itself means nothing at first. It must be decoded from raw files before being turned into graphs. Investigators sometimes use “spectral analysis" — a way of examining sounds that allows scientists to pick out barely audible alarms or the first fleeting crack of an explosion.

The data recorder typically points to ‘what’ was the event and ‘how’ it happened, says an investigator, while the cockpit recorder helps with understanding ‘why’.

How Long Do Black Box Investigations Take?

Investigators prefer to work methodically but public and media pressure can be intense in case of a major tragedy. Depending on any damage to the boxes and the type of accident, some investigators say they can get a very basic idea within days or even hours. But they stress that it is not always the case and rarely the whole story. Interim reports are published after a month but are often sparse. Deeper investigations take a year or more to complete. A Lebanese investigation into an Ethiopian Airlines crash in 2010 took two years.

How Has The Black Box Evolved?

Older models used to record on wire, foil or reels of magnetic tape. Modern versions use computer chips housed inside “crash-survivable" containers able to withstand g-forces 3,400 times the feeling of gravity.

A new type of black box being tested by aviation major Airbus would be built into a floatable panel embedded in the outer skin. Bolts would retract allowing it to fall away when the plane is about to crash on water, triggering a radio beacon and avoiding a deep-sea search.

There is also a debate on whether black boxes should stream live data back to the ground. But some regulators are skeptical, saying it might be an unecessary measure since most boxes are quickly found.

(Source: Media reports)

