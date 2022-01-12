EXPLAINED: Does Omicron Infection Work As A 'Natural Vaccine'? Here's Why It May Not Be Wise To Count On It

The Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus may be causing milder symptoms and, hence, leading to fewer hospitalisations. It is also seen as being much more transmissible than Delta, which it is fast replacing as the dominant strain the world over. But can an infection caused by it regarded as being a sort of a “natural vaccination", or a “natural booster" dose against Covid-19? Here’s what experts say.

What Is The Natural Booster Theory?

Less than two months after it was first detected in southern Africa, Omicron has demonstrated an ability to cause infections in people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 — the so-called breakthrough infections — and also reinfect those who have contracted Covid-19 and recovered from it.

Now, it is known that either vaccination or recovery from infection imparts antibodies against the virus, helping the body to ward off the disease upon a subsequent encounter. However, these antibodies are liable to wane over time, leaving an individual susceptible to again contracting the disease, even though antibodies are not the only protection that the immune system can count on given that there are also memory B and T cells that are equipped to counter a pathogen.

Indications that the Omicron variant could be causing a milder disease than earlier variants have thus led to the view that a bout of infection with this newest WHO-designated variant of concern (VoC) can top the immune system up with antibodies for those who have either been vaccinated against Covid-19 or encountered the disease before and made their recovery.

“With the increase of immunity in population — and with Omicron, there will be a lot of natural immunity taking place on top of vaccination — we will be fast moving towards a scenario that will be closer to endemicity," Marco Cavaleri, head of vaccine strategy at the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the European Union (EU) body in charge of the evaluation and supervision of medical products, is reported to have said during a media briefing. The idea, it seems, is that since Omicron is causing a milder disease — one that nonetheless will create antibodies — populations will, one way or the other, augment their immunity against future infection.

It is a view that was espoused as well by Maharashtra state surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate, who was quoted in media reports as saying in the light of Omicron’s observed trait of spreading faster than Delta but causing fewer hospitalisations that “we hope this trend continues" since “Omicron will act as a natural vaccination and may help in its (Covid-19) progression towards the endemic stage".

The transition from pandemic to endemic for any disease means that it does not totally disappear but loses an ability to seed massive surges since the majority of the population develops immunity against it — the so-called herd immunity.

But Will The Omicron Antibodies Work Against Other Variants?

In late December 2021, a study in South Africa among a small group of people found that people who were infected with Omicron developed enhanced immunity to the Delta variant, , especially if they had been vaccinated against Covid-19.

The study, which hadn’t been peer-reviewed at the time of being reported in the media, said that along with increase in the neutralisation of Omicron, “there was a 4.4-fold increase in neutralisation of the Delta variant", news agency Reuters said. “The increase in Delta variant neutralisation in individuals infected with Omicron may result in decreased ability of Delta to re-infect those individuals," the researchers said.

They had pointed out that if Omicron were found to be less pathogenic than Delta — an earlier South African study said there is reduced risk of hospitalisation and severe disease with Omicron compared with Delta — “then the incidence of Covid-19 severe disease would be reduced and the infection may shift to become less disruptive to individuals and society".

But the researchers are also said to have noted that cross-neutralisation was not a given and that infection with the Delta variant did not similarly result in neutralisation of the Beta strain of the novel coronavirus. Further, they said that it was not clear if the neutralising antibodies against Delta were a result of infection with Omicron or arose due to vaccinations or prior infection.

What’s The Risk With The Natural Vaccination/Booster Hypothesis?

Health experts, in India and elsewhere, have warned that approaching Omicron and the latest wave of infections with anything other than the same amount of caution that has been advised so far during the pandemic would be unwise. While pandemic fatigue is evident after three years of restrictions, lockdowns and safety protocols, people have been urged not to drop their guard.

Noted virologist Shahid Jameel said that the view that Omicron acts as a natural vaccine, “breeds complacency and is rooted more in pandemic fatigue and the inability to do more, than in evidence available at this time". Pointing to the threat of “long Covid" marked by persisting symptoms, he added that “to willingly let people be exposed to a virus about which you understand little is not good science and public health".

In fact, experts note that notwithstanding the talk of herd immunity, allowing a virus that has given proof of an ability to take on new mutations to spread uncontrolled through the population only heightens the chances of the emergence of newer, more difficult variants.

As CNN Philippines quoted an epidemiologist as pointing out vis-a-vis the natural vaccine theory, “First of all, you can’t adjust the dose of infection. If you get too little of the virus, you don’t develop immunity at all, if you get too much you get hospitalised."

“Second, if you get Omicron, you’re infectious to others unlike vaccines," Dr John Wong said.

Further, experts also warned that there is no certainty that infection with Omicron will confer life-long protection against novel coronavirus. Just like the seasonal influenza, the virus may keep mutating and, even if it becomes endemic, retain an ability to infect some people severely unless they take annual shots against it.

“The question is, will it (Omicron) protect us from future other variants of concern that will evolve and be present? We don’t know," infectious diseases specialist Dr Rontgene Solante told CNN Philippines.

“We always start seeing declining antibodies a few months out. An infection with this particular variant doesn’t guarantee protection against future variants," another infectious diseases expert, Dr Luis Ostrosky, was quoted as telling Fortune magazine.

Moreover, a drawback to seeking herd immunity, even if by riding the wave of a milder variant, is that while most people may only end up getting a mild disease or experience an asymptomatic infection, if cases spread widely, there are bound to be vulnerable individuals who contract Covid-19 and suffer severe outcomes as a result.

The best strategy, therefore, experts say, is to get vaccinated, or boosted, against Covid-19 as the means to build up protection against infection and keep observing all safety protocols like masking, distancing and frequent hand-washing.

