EXPLAINED: Elizabeth Holmes, Theranos And A Conviction That's Seen As A Cautionary Tale For Silicon Valley

The story had all the elements that Silicon Valley dreams are made of. A young dropout, a billion-dollar idea of disruptive potential that would change lives and a meteoric rise to startup stardom. Except that all of it was found, before too long, to be made of lies. And, that is how Elizabeth Holmes and her company, Theranos, came to be seen as a cautionary tale of empty promise masquerading as the next big thing. Convicted now of investor fraud, the entrepreneur once described as the next Steve Jobs could be facing years in prison. Here’s all you need to know about the rise and fall of the much-talked-about founder who once had gathered a multi-billion dollar fortune.

Who Is Elizabeth Holmes?

Aged 37 now, Holmes grew up in Washington DC where her parents were bureaucrats on Capital Hill. A BBC report said “she was raised in a comfortably well-off family… and was a polite but withdrawn child, according to people who knew her".

According to chroniclers of her rise and fall — Holmes is the subject of multiple books and a documentary while a movie, too, is planned on her story — she gave indications from early on of ambitions uncommon for children of her age. Soon after entering Stanford University in 2002 to study chemical engineering, she had an idea to create a patch that could scan the wearer for infections and release antibiotics as needed, the report said.

Then, in 2003, aged 19 and sure of her next steps, she dropped out of college and founded Theranos, the name a combination of “therapy" and “diagnosis". The company would come to be vauled at USD 9 billion at one point after she launches its marquee product — purported to be a fast, easy and cheap blood test — in 2013.

Animated by the promise the product was seen as holding, business biggies like the Waltons of Walmart fame, News Corp founder Rupert Murdoch and Oracle’s Larry Ellison poured in millions into the company even as Holmes started gracing magazine covers and being hailed as the next Steve Jobs as much for the early success she secured as for donning a signature black turtleneck much like the late Apple CEO.

But within two years, whistleblower revelations and media reports would blow the lid off the lies on which the company was founded.

How Did Theranos Land In Trouble?

In 2013, Holmes went to town with claims that her company had devised a product, a blood test, in fact, that could diagnose hundreds of disease with just a pinprick of blood. The promise that tests that normally required multiple vials of blood samples to accomplish could be carried out relatively painlessly and at a fraction of the price saw investors making a beeline for putting money into Theranos.

Reports said that Theranos soon succeeded in raising more than USD 900 million from investors and also gathered a galaxy of eminent Americans on its board, from former US secretaries of state to an ex-treasury secretary.

But by 2015, experts and industry watchers began to smell a rat, noticing that there was surprisingly little known about the tech employed by the Theranos blood test. A report in the Wall Street Journal that year claimed that the company had practically never used its much-touted tech to check blood sample and, instead, was using traditional machines available on the market to return results.

By 2016, Theranos was slapped with a ban by US regulators against continuing its blood-testing service for two years and, in 2018, the company was finally dissolved. The same year, Holmes had to settle civil charges for fraudulently raising USD 700 million from investors, but was arrested within months on criminal charges, in which her one-time boyfriend, Ramesh ‘Sunny’ Balwani’ who served as the Teranos COO, was also implicated.

During the trial, Holmes — she married hotel heir William Evans in 2019 and the couple had a son born to them in July 2021 — accused Balwani of emotional and sexual abuse at the time when Theranos was still operating. Balwani faces the same charges as Holmes and faces trial later this year.

What Are Grounds On Which Holmes Has Been Convicted?

Holmes was charged in 2018 but the trial was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic and her pregnancy, reports said. The main line of attack US federal prosecutors took was that she misled patients about the tests and gave false information to investors to get them to back Theranos.

She faced 11 federal charges in total and has been convicted on four of those, related to a conspiracy to defraud investors and three counts of wire fraud linked to specific investors.

Each charge carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years along with a fine of USD 250,000 and restitution. But Holmes was not found guilty of charges related to committing fraud on patients while the jury returned no verdict on three other charges of defrauding investors with the judge, reports CNN, “expected to declare a mistrial on those charges".

CNN said the prosecution attempted to show that Holmes “chose fraud" over “failure" even when it was clear that Theranos could not deliver the product for which it had raised money from investors, instead employing half-truths and misrepresentation to continue operations. Holmes’s defence was based on the position that she was merely an entrepreneur whose company ran into rough weather while she took wrong decisions in steering it through corporate challenges.

But the view is that the Theranos story holds lessons for the Silicon Valley and its culture of conjuring success out of seemingly thin air. “This is a verdict that should matter not just to Silicon Valley but to the people who celebrate it, invest in it and use its products. She (Holmes) was made possible by a Valley business culture that celebrated and encouraged very young, marginally experienced people," Margaret O’Mara, a professor at the University of Washington, was quoted as telling CNN.

George Demos, a former US Securities and Exchange Commission prosecutor, said the verdict “sends a powerful signal to Silicon Valley that fraud cannot masquerade as innovation".

