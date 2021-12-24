EXPLAINED: Fast Lane To Doom? Why Thwaites Glacier Is Fuelling Fresh Worries About Sea-Level Rise

It’s a glacier bigger in size than many countries and it’s being chipped away at by warming waters. Tucked away at the southern extremity of the planet in Antarctica, the Thwaites glacier is nonetheless of crucial significance to people living on distant shores. That is because it traps away gargantuan volumes of water which, if it were to empty into the sea, would cause global sea-level rise of disastrous proportions. No wonder, then, that this ice titan in Western Antarctica has the moniker of ‘doomsday’ glacier. New findings show that a critical piece of the glacier may end up in the sea in as little as five years’ time.

What Is The Thwaites Glacier?

The frozen continent of Antarctica is about 98 per cent ice, which itself accounts for about 90 per cent of all the ice on Earth and 70 per cent of the planet’s freshwater. The Thwaites Glacier is part of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet (WAIS) and has a maximum width of about 120 km, which makes it the widest glacier on Earth.

With an area of 192,000 sq.km, Thwaites is larger than England, Wales and Northern Ireland combined and also larger than the US state of Florida, the southern part of which — according to ‘Science Guy’ Bill Nye — would end up totally submerged if the entire glacier were to melt.

How Fast Is It Melting?

Thwaites glacier is said to be annually losing about 50 billion tonnes of ice over what it receives in snowfall with the total depletion since 2000 amounting to more than 1,000 billion tonnes of ice.

But worries about its health have been exacerbated by findings that the foot of the glacier, which extends out into the sea and hangs as a 45km-wide ledge of ice over the water, faces a threat of disintegrating within the next five years.

According to the journal Science, “the newest wrinkle is the growth of the diagonal fractures, which stretch more than 40km from the grounding line…". The grounding line is the point where the glacier detaches from the Antarctic landmass. Researchers say they have detected fissures on the surface and the underside of this ice shelf, which would serve to weaken it and eventually break it apart.

But the bigger worry, it was pointed out, is the process that is driving the disintegration of the ice — the flow of warm water beneath. “Incursions of warm ocean water beneath the shelf" has made scientists apprehensive about these waters finding their way inland and affecting the main glacier itself.

“Because Thwaites sits below sea level on ground that dips away from the coast, the warm water is likely to melt its way inland, beneath the glacier itself, freeing its underbelly from bedrock," the journal reported.

Earlier, it was reported that US space agency NASA had in January 2019 discovered an underwater cavity beneath the glacier of an area two-thirds the size of Manhattan, which is “likely speeding up the glacier’s decay".

What Is The Feared Impact?

The scenario of ‘doomsday’ proportions would be if the glacier were to collapse entirely as that would see global sea levels rise by more than half-a-metre, enough to inundate many low lying coastal areas, which are some of the most crowded areas on Earth and are home to millions of people.

The slow melt of the Thwaites Glacier already accounts for about 4 per cent of all global sea-level rise, which is estimated to be about 3.5mm. The breakage of the ice shelf would likely trigger the subsequent slide of the ice sheet that it holds back into the sea. “Once the ice shelf shatters, large sections of the glacier now restrained by it are likely to speed up," glaciologist Ted Scambos, who is a leader of a Thwaites expedition, was quoted as telling Science.

In the short term, the melting of the glacier could contribute several extra cm to sea-level rise by the end of the century, scientists fear. Thwaites’ “demise could eventually lead to the loss of the entire West Antarctic Ice Sheet, which locks up 3.3 meters of global sea level rise". Although, it is believed that it would take centuries for the entire glacier to collapse, and even longer for the West Antarctic Ice Sheet, the progress of the ice shelf’s fissures has sparked worries that global warming is accelerating the process.

“It is unclear whether the shelf will fall apart in 1 year or 10 years," said Science, underlining the difficulties in predicting phenomena linked to nature. But as Nye told CNN

“scientific uncertainty" about the speed at which such potentially dangerous changes are unfolding should not be equated with doubt about climate change itself.

