EXPLAINED: From Agenda To Notable Absences, What You Need To Know About Biden's Democracy Summit

The plan to host a democracy summit was one of the earliest announcements made by US President Joe Biden after he got the better of Donald Trump in a tight race to the White House. Now, as he is set to kick off the virtual meet aimed at arresting a slide away from democracy and the erosion of rights and freedoms worldwide, both critics and commentators have pointed out that democracy in the US itself is not in the best shape while the invitees’ list is also seen as being problematic. Here’s what you need to know.

Why Is It Being Held?

Announcing the first of Biden’s democracy summits — this one is the virtual precursor to the second, in-person, meet scheduled for December next year — the White House had said it will “galvanise commitments and initiatives across three principal themes: defending against authoritarianism, fighting corruption, and promoting respect for human rights".

With the country finally free of its two-decade entanglement in Afghanistan — where its efforts to foster democracy came to nought with Taliban retaking control and deposing the elected government in Kabul — Biden has sought to recalibrate US geopolitical priorities and establish the country as the leader of the ‘free world’, moves that come at a time when China has been increasingly wooing countries across the world to expand its sphere of influence.

The White House said that in Biden’s view, “the challenge of our time is to demonstrate that democracies can deliver by improving the lives of their own people and by addressing the greatest problems facing the wider world".

This summit is being seen as a move by the Biden White House to identify allies and shut out antagonists — mainly China and Russia — as US seeks to reasserts its claims to being the pre-eminent global superpower, although the invitees’ list has thrown up quite a few surprises and sparked discontent in some quarters.

The White House said the summit will provide a platform for participants to “listen to one another and to their citizens, share successes, drive international collaboration, and speak honestly about the challenges facing democracy so as to collectively strengthen the foundation for democratic renewal".

Who Is Attending?

Invites were sent to a total of 111 countries with representatives of civil society, philanthropy, and the private sector, too, called for the meet.

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace (CEIP) notes that the invitees’ list “includes liberal democracies, weaker democracies, and several states with authoritarian characteristics". Citing the Freedom House democracy index, it said that at 77, the majority of invitees rank as “free" or fully democratic while another 31 countries rank as “partly free".

There are also three countries that fall into the “not free" category — Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Iraq.

Seen through the prism of US’ strategic interests, there are both conspicuous inclusions and exclusions. Significant misses are Hungary and Turkey, both NATO members, but under leaders that have pushed authoritarian and right wing agenda. CEIP pointed out that not inviting the Victor Orban-led Hungary or the Recep Tayyip Erdogan-led Turkish government are a means of denying them legitimacy ahead of their upcoming reelection bids. Both are democracies whose democratic credentials though are seen to be under increasing threat from their elected leaders.

Notable exclusions — some critics would say glaring — in Asia are Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Singapore. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, in fact, score higher than Pakistan on the Freedom House rankings though all three — along with India and Singapore — are clubbed among countries deemed to be “partly free".

But officials have been quoted as saying that the selection of the guest list was not intended to be an endorsement or censure of countries’ democractic credentials. “This was not about endorsing, ‘You’re a democracy, you are not a democracy.’ That is not the process we went through," a senior US official who was involved in the planning of the summit told news agency Reuters.

Even so, experts are baffled at the exclusion of countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore if countering China is one of the unstated goals of the summit.

How Have China And Russia Reacted?

China and Russia have spoken out with some vehemence against a democracy summit that excludes both, branding the US move as “an evident product of its Cold-War mentality". An opinion penned jointly by the ambassadors of the two countries to the US said that the December 9-10 event would “stoke up ideological confrontation and a rift in the world, creating new ‘dividing lines'".

The two ambassadors argued that democracy “can be realised in multiple ways, and no model can fit all countries" and said that “no country has the right to judge the world’s vast and varied political landscape by a single yardstick".

China, which would also have been rankled by the invitation to Taiwan — which it regards as a part of its territory and which is officially recognised by only a handful of countries, a list that does not include US — has kept up a sustained attack on the US over the democracy summit.

Chinese government officials have come up with reports and articles hailing China’s model of democracy and pointing out flaws with its practice in the US. The New York Times said that a report by the Chinese foreign ministry criticises “the corrupting influence of money, the deepening social polarisation and the inherent unfairness of the Electoral College" in US.

What Have Experts Said?

These are issues that commentators outside and within the US, too, have flagged in connection with the democracy summit.

Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump had openly praised hardline leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkey’s Erdogan as also the Philippines’ Rodrigo Duterte and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro (both invited) while his refusal to accept the verdict of the closely fought US presidential elections was seen to have undermined US’ democratic core. The storming of the US Capitol by Trump supporters who disputed Biden’s win was seen as a low-point in US’ democratic record that pointed to a deeper malaise within.

The International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, a Stockholm-based non-profit group, has listed the US as a “backsliding democracy" that has witnessed a “visible deterioration" beginning in 2019. It pointed to, among other things, to voting laws in US states “disproportionately affecting minorities in a negative way" and increased polarisation due to fake news as factors US had to watch out for.

Commentators have also questioned how successful the summit would be in terms of achieving concrete ends as they note that the factors that prevent democracy from taking root are often linked to poverty and lack of education and opportunities for economic growth. One expert pointed out that African countries need all-round assistance to emerge as robust democracies, but the reluctance of advanced nations to reach out with help on even a matter like Covid vaccines shows that there can be a considerable gap between words and actions.

