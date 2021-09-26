EXPLAINED: From Defence Ties To Job Visas, What PM Modi And Prez Biden Talked About In US

What Was The Discussion Around Covid-19?

The meeting in the US between Indian PM Narendra Modi and Joe Biden was their first since the latter became the American president. Coming amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic and in the wake of the chaotic exit of American troops from Afghanistan , it touched upon issues of strategic and economic interest of the two countries as the two leaders sought to further cement growing Indo-US ties in the spheres of tech and military collaboration.

The meeting between Modi and Biden was on the sidelines of the first in-person engagement of the leaders of Quad grouping, which saw the four member countries agree on stepping up efforts to enable access to vaccines to poorer countries. Ahead of the meet, India had announced that it will from October resume vaccine exports, which had been paused amid the second wave and vaccine shortage in India.

The Quad had already announced after a virtual meeting of the leaders in March this year that it would fund an expansion of vaccine production in India and the India-US joint statement said that “finishing the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic" is one of the aspects of the vision to guide “the US-India relationship forward".

During the course of the pandemic that has now lasted more than a year, India and the US have chipped in to help each other’s Covid-19 response. In April this year, the US had enabled the export of crucial vaccine raw materials to India as the country grappled with its second wave and its vaccine campaign was seen to sputter amid a a shortage of doses. Biden had noted at the time the collaboration between the two countries.

“Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need," the US President had tweeted. The US had also said India would be a beneficiary of a donation of 80 million doses that it was making available as part of the COVAX alliance.

But while both countries have managed to vaccinate sizeable proportions of their eligible populations, the problem of vaccine access has dominated the international response against the pandemic. With a view to stepping up production, India and South Africa had called for the waiver of patent provisions for Covid-19 vaccines to enable their production around the world, something that was not met with much enthusiasm by the manufacturers. But as supply woes have eased in the major countries, India and US “reiterated their commitment to lead the global effort to end this pandemic".

What About Terrorism?

Pakistan was an unspoken focus of the discussions around terror with the joint statement calling for “the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks to be brought to justice". While Hafiz Saeed, the alleged mastermind behind the attacks that killed at least 175 people, has been imprisoned by Pakistan, the Lashkar e-Toiba group that he leads is seen as being supported by the Pakistani establishment.

Biden and Modi agreed that India and the US “stand together in a shared fight against global terrorism" and would take “concerted action against all terrorist groups". They noted that the upcoming US-India Counterterrorism Joint Working Group, among other things, would “further strengthen counterterrorism cooperation between India and the United States, including in the areas of intelligence sharing and law enforcement cooperation".

In a clear message to Islamabad, the two countries “denounced any use of terrorist proxies and emphasised the importance of denying any logistical, financial or military support to terrorist groups which could be used to launch or plan terror attacks".

But amid the return of Afghanistan into Taliban hands, the reference can be read as being as much to the Islamist group, whose harbouring of al Qaeda had brought US troops into the country following the 9/11 terror strikes on American soil.

What About Taliban?

Afghanistan becoming a safe haven once again for terror actors is a worry for both Washington and New Delhi and the US had, in fact, predicated its exit on a promise by Taliban that it would not allow terror groups to operate in the country. To that extent, India and US said that “Taliban must abide by UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021), which demands that Afghan territory must never again be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists, or to plan or finance terrorist attacks".

The joint statement said that Biden and Modi also “underscored the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan".

Did Defence Ties Feature In The Talks?

As part of his visit, PM Modi pursued the purchase of 30 Predator military drones from the US with defence ties between the two countries having deepened in recent years. Reports say that “bilateral defence trade increased from less than USD 1 billion in 2008 to USD 18 billion in 2019".

“US arms exports to India recorded an ‘over 550 per cent growth in 2013-17 compared with the previous five years’ making it India’s second-largest arms supplier," said a paper published by the Observer Research Foundation.

While India is not a treaty partner of the US and is seen as studiously seeking to avoid being bracketed as part of any “camp", the statement said that President Biden “reaffirmed the strength of the defence relationship… and the unwavering commitment to India as a Major Defence Partner". The ties is this area, it was noted, cover the sharing of information and logistics and involves “strengthening cooperation in advanced military technologies".

The US has said it backs India’s bid for a permanent UN Security Council chair and President Biden “also reiterated US support" for India and “and for other countries who are important champions of multilateral cooperation". He also reaffirmed U.S. support for India’s entry to the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

What About Job Visas?

The US being a prized employment destination for Indian techies, the discussions between the two leaders also touched on job visas, with the Indian PM reported to have taken up the issue of job access for Indian professionals with the US President.

Indians are among the biggest beneficiaries of both the H-1B job visa and the permanent residency ‘green card’ handed out by the US. There was a tightening of H-1B rules under Biden’s predecessor Donal Trump while Indian green card aspirants face a decades-long backlog.

Recently though a Bill has been tabled in the US House of Representatives that will allow people to obtain a green card by paying a supplemental fee. However, news agency PTI said that the bill does not contain permanent structural changes to the legal immigration system, including eliminating country caps for green cards or increasing the annual quotas of H-1B visas.

On the topic of job visas, the joint statement said the leaders “noted that the movement of highly skilled professionals, students, investors and business travellers between their countries enhances their economic and technological partnership".

Was There Any Discussion On Climate?

India has aggressively pursued its climate and emissions targets under the Paris accord while US marks a return to the pact after Trump had withdrawn from it. Climate was a key topic of engagement between the two leaders and the US said it is “actively working with India to realise its ambitious goal of deploying 450GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030".

The joint statement said that the US President “acknowledged the importance of mobilising finance for investments in renewables, storage, and grid infrastructure" with a ‘fact sheet‘ put out by White House noting that in the last five years, the US “contributed to the deployment of five gigawatts of renewable energy across India… and helped mobilise USD 1.1 billion in private sector clean energy investments".

Among green investments by US companies in India, the fact sheet noted a USD 684 million deal announced by US firm First Solar for setting up a fully integrated solar module manufacturing facility in south India while reference was also made to Washington supporting “the conclusion of a contract to build six Westinghouse Electric Company AP-1000 nuclear reactors in Kovvada" with the project aimed at providing “clean, reliable power to millions of Indians".

