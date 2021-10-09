EXPLAINED: What Changes For Aryan Khan As Drugs Bust Suspects Move From NCB To Judicial Custody

A Mumbai court rejected the demand by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for further custody of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan along with others arrested in connection with the cruise ship drug bust, sending them to judicial custody instead. If you have wondered how the two are different, here’s breaking it down.

What Is The Entailed By Police Custody?

When the investigating agency, say, the police or, in the drug bust case, NCB, has custody of a suspect, then that person is said to be in police custody. According to the rules laid down in the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, any person arrested in connection with an offence has to be physically produced before a magistrate within 24 hours.

According to Section 57 of CrPC, a person arrested without warrant cannot be held in police custody for more than 24 hours without being produced before a judicial magistrate. It is up to the judicial magistrate, under Sec.167 of the Code, to grant further custody of the suspect to police, but it cannot extend for more than 15 days in total.

Section 167 of CrPC says that where “it appears that the investigation cannot be completed within the period of

twenty-four hours fixed by Section 57", the judicial magistrate may grant an extension of police custody of the suspect but that he cannot “authorise the detention of the accused in such custody… for a term not exceeding fifteen days in the whole". That is, police custody of a suspect may altogether extend to 15 days.

Aryan Khan, 23, and seven others were arrested by NCB following the drug raid on the Goa-bound cruise ship on October 3. Since NCB could not close the investigation within the mandated 24 hours, it had on October 4 sought, and received, extension of the custody of the suspects. After the renewed custody lapsed on October 7, they were produced before the additional chief metropolitan magistrate by NCB with the plea for another extension, which the court, however, rejected. Saying that “simply remanding the accused to police custody would amount to violation of fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution", the additional chief metropolitan magistrate sent the accused to 14 days’ judicial custody.

What Is Judicial Custody?

Section 167 CrPC says that a judicial magistrate may allow the detention of a suspect “otherwise than in custody of the police, beyond the period of fifteen days". For that, the magistrate has to be satisfied that “adequate grounds exist for doing so". However, the magistrate cannot authorise such detention in judicial custody for a total period exceeding 90 days where the offence being probed carries the death penalty or imprisonment for life or for a term of not less than 10 years. For any other offence, the maximum period of judicial offence can extend to 60 days.

After the completion of the period of 90, or 60 days, as the case may be, “the accused person shall be released on bail if he is prepared to and does furnish bail". The idea is that the investigation should be completed and the charge sheet filed within the said period for the offences specified.

If the police report is filed within stipulated time-frame, “then then the accused won’t be released on default bail and thus will continue to be detained under judicial custody because after investigation the process of

enquiry has started". Section 436A of CrPC saysd that if the accused is undertrial and has, while in judicial custody, undergone half of the maximum punishment awardable for the offence, then he can be released on default bail. Thus, the maximum duration for which one can be held in judicial custody is up to half of the maximum period awardable for the offence.

What Is The Difference Between Judicial, Police Custody?

During police custody, the suspect is to stay at the lock-up at the police station or any facility under the control of the investigating agency. Investigating officers have full access to suspects while they are in police custody and use the time to interrogate them. Section 57 CrPC says that no suspect shall be detained in custody “for a longer period than under all the circumstances of the case is reasonable".

After the agency that has effected an arrest produces the suspect before a judicial magistrate, they can either be remanded in police custody or, if the magistrate deems otherwise, be sent to judicial custody. Being placed in judicial custody means that suspect will be held at a prison and not in the lock-up or other such facility where they were initially placed.

A key difference between police and judicial custody regards the question of access of the investigating officers to the suspect. When the suspect is in judicial custody, the investigating officer is not allowed to interrogate the suspect, although the court may allow the suspect to be quizzed upon an application by the investigating officer or agency.

