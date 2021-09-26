EXPLAINED: Here's What You Need To Know About The Four Cs of Quad Engagement

Now that the first in-person meeting of the leaders of the four Quad countries of Australia, India, Japan and the US has taken place, the grouping that long lay dormant after first taking shape following the Indian Ocean tsunami of 2004 has identified the key pillars of its engagement. While the perception is that it has been revived mainly to contain China, the grouping nonetheless has declared its intention to address the pressing issues of these extraordinary times, namely Covid-19, climate change and the development of critical technologies. Here’s a look, then, at the four Cs that represent the Quad’s key concerns.

What Is Stand On China?

Although not mentioned directly, Quad concerns centred around China were top of the joint statement and once more echoed a need for countering Beijing’s aggressive moves in the Indo-Pacific region. From India to Australia to Japan, all three countries have faced off with China in recent days. If Japan has the dispute over the Senkaku Islands (which China calls Diaoyu and claims as its own), India was locked in a standoff with its northern neighbour in Ladakh last year. Australia was slapped with trade sanctions by China after it backed calls for an independent probe into the Wuhan lab leak theory of the origin of the novel coronavirus.

China’s actions in converting islands and reefs in the South China Sea into military bases and its unilateral interpretation of territorial claims on the basis of its definition of the nine-dash line can be seen as the direct focus of the Quad’s assertion about “promoting the free, open, rules-based order, rooted in international law and undaunted by coercion… in the Indo-Pacific and beyond".

The Quad also pointedly mentioned the ASEAN grouping of Southeast Asian nations, many of which, including Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, have maritime disputes with China. “We stand for the rule of law, freedom of navigation and overflight, peaceful resolution of disputes, democratic values, and territorial integrity of states," said the statement, which referred to the Quad’s “strong support for ASEAN’s unity and centrality and for ASEAN’s Outlook on the Indo-Pacific".

While China has described the Quad as an “Asian NATO", the formation of the AUKUS configuration comprising Australia, the UK and US — which had nuclear submarines for Canberra thrown in at its very inception — means that the Quad’s focus can be narrowed to containing China’s economic and diplomatic influence in the Indo-Pacific, something that promises to bring more investment to India as part of efforts to wean the world off Chinese manufacturing.

How Is The Quad Countering Covid-19?

When they’d met virtually for the first leadership-level engagement of the Quad, in March this year, the grouping had laid special stress on collaboration to end the pandemic, chiefly through ensuring vaccine access for poorer countries. Vaccine production and equitable distribution was a prominent part of the in-person Quad meet, too, and the leaders noted that they have “actively improved coordination of our efforts to support safe, effective, quality-assured vaccine production and equitable access", including through the COVAX Facility.

At their March meeting, the Quad Vaccine Partnership had agreed to fund an augmentation of manufacturing capacity at the Hyderabad-based Biological to enable it to produce “at least one billion safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines by the end of 2022". It noted in the Washington statement that the “additional production in India will come on line later this year" and said that the idea is to “ensure this expanded manufacturing is exported for the Indo-Pacific and the world".

Ahead of the in-person Quad meet, India had announced that it will revive vaccine exports — which have stayed suspended since the time when the second wave had hit the country — and the decision was hailed by the grouping. India is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer and the resumption of exports is expected to vastly improve vaccine supplies to countries that have struggled to find shots even as their wealthier counterparts have raced ahead with vaccinations.

The Quad joint statement said that the four members will “donate more than 1.2 billion doses globally" in addition to doses financed through COVAX. The statement said that so far 79 million vaccine doses have been shared with countries in the Indo-Pacific, which means that the alliance still has to meet the overhwelming bulk of its vaccine commitments in the coming days.

Japan said it will continue to help regional partners buy vaccines through its USD 3.3 billion Covid-19 Crisis Response Emergency Support Loan while Australia committed to spend more than USD 400 million for vaccine purchases by and rollout in Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

The Quad members also agreed to boost collaboration in the areas of clinical trials and genomic surveillance and spoke of the 100-Day Mission that aims to “have safe and effective vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics available within 100 days — now and into the future".

What Are The Quad’s Climate Objectives?

While former US President Donald Trump had pulled the US out of the Paris climate accord for limiting emissions and reining back global temperature rise, his successor Joe Biden’s move to return his country to the deal marks a fresh impetus to efforts to tackle climate change and it now forms a key pillar of the Quad engagement.

“Quad countries will work together to keep the Paris-aligned temperature limits within reach and will pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels," the joint statement said.

Backing the goal of contributing to “global net-zero emissions preferably by 2050", the Quad said that it will pursue incremental climate efforts and “coordinate their diplomacy to raise global ambition, including reaching out to key stakeholders in the Indo-Pacific region".

Among the specific areas where the Quad agreed to work together was on the deployment of “green-port infrastructure and clean-bunkering fuels", noting that the “Quad countries represent major maritime shipping hubs with some of the largest ports in the world". The grouping said that a Quad Shipping Taskforce will be launched and ports at Los Angeles, Mumbai, Sydney, and Yokohama, would be invited to “form a network dedicated to greening and decarbonising the shipping value chain".

The statement also said that the Quad “will announce a clean-hydrogen partnership to strengthen and reduce costs across all elements of the clean-hydrogen value chain".

Why Is Critical Tech A Focus Area?

In the run-up to the Washington meet, it was reported that the Quad is seized of the semiconductor chip shortage issue that has rocked global automobile and tech production and the joint statement said that the members recognise “the importance of government support measures and policies that are transparent and market-oriented" to address drawbacks that affect the development and distribution of critical technologies.

“We are mapping the supply chain of critical technologies and materials, including semiconductors, and affirm our positive commitment to resilient, diverse, and secure supply chains," the statement said. The reference again is tacitly to China, which has been accused of stealing knowhow from western countries even as it pursues self-sufficiency in the manufacture of semiconductor chips, the availability of which is crucial to a host of industries.

With the 5G era now set to unfold, the Quad said it is partnering industry players to advance the “the deployment of secure, open, and transparent 5G and beyond-5G networks… and foster innovation and promote trustworthy vendors". It also said that it will be exploring inter-operability of tech platforms to enhance such cooperation.

The development of common technical standards was also said to be an important objective and the Quad said it “will establish sector-specific contact groups to promote an open, inclusive, private-sector-led, multi-stakeholder, and consensus-based approach".

