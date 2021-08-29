EXPLAINED: How A Fitting Survey Is Looking To Cut Indian Clothes To Size

One person’s XL becomes another’s L and sometimes Small is Medium or the other way around. Confusion with clothing sizes is something most retail shoppers have encountered and despite years of shopping very few people can confidently read a label and decide which stated size will be the best fit for them. If you are an Indian, the task difficulty is compounded by the fact that the country doesn’t have its native sizing system, and we use borrowed metrics created by the likes the US and UK. But that’s about to change as India has launched a survey to devise a scale of sizes that arev specific to the country and the body-type of the population.

How Is India Going To Create Its Own Size Chart?

Called ‘INDIAsize’, the first-of-its-kind project has been launched by the Union Textile Ministry in association with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). It aims to measure more than 25,000 people in the 15-65 years age group across the six cities of New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Shillong, each representing six zones the country has been divided into for the exercise.

The project, which is being supported by the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI), was announced in 2019, but had to suffer delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic that broke in early 2020.

The first leg of the survey is already under way in Delhi and the entire exercise is expected to be completed by the end of 2022 with preliminary findings expected to become available prior to that.

“The project aims at providing standardised body measurements for Indian population to address inconsistencies in apparel sizing systems and provided fits," Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani said.

How Will The Survey Be Done?

According to the NIFT Director General, Shantmanu, the survey entails a “scientific exercise where anthropometric data is collected from a sample population, using human safe 3D whole body scanner technology". He added that the survey will cover participants from different age groups, income brackets and ethnicities so as to enable the creation of “a comprehensive and standardised size chart".

NIFT said the survey will “collate basic data like gender, locality and age" and would also cover children and go into footwear size. “The first phase of the survey will look into a size chart for 15-65 years of age, while the second phase will map sizes for children, as well as for footwear," it said.

3D body scanners will be used to conduct the survey and the entire process will take around 15 minutes per scan, NIFT said. For those who swear by physical measurements by a tailor, experts point out that “the 3D body scanner… automatically takes a series of measurements of a subject, reducing the manual effort required to perform anthropometric surveys and making them much easier, less invasive, and faster". Anthropometry is nothing but the science of measuring the human body.

Secretary, Textiles, Upendra Prasad Singh said that the survey will gather information on more than 100 anthropometric data points and “will result in the creation of a size identification number for a customer through mapping, categorisation and defining of their body size".

What Will Be The Benefits Of The Survey?

Out shopping, you may have been bewildered by seemingly different sizing with the same size tags: ‘M’ for one brand of clothing looking closer to an ‘L’ for another and so on. It’s something that keeps buyers trapped amid the shopping aisles and the trial rooms. The problem is exacerbated when it comes to online shopping. Here, a buyer has to go through the hassle of returning clothes that don’t fit because the size labels were misleading or not entirely helpful in deciding what is the best fit.

Apart from making the process of buying clothes agonisingly complicated, it can also have an environmental impact. Imagine the constant trips made by delivery staff for collecting clothes that don’t fit and bringing back replacements.

“The vision of this project is to dress the Indian population with very good fit and undo the prevalent practice of using size charts which are largely tweaked versions of size charts of other countries resulting in fits that are a cause for concern. The project also envisions a reduced product return which currently hovers in the range of 20-40 per cent in the RTW (Ready-to-wear) industry," reports quoted Shantmanu as saying.

The Textiles Ministry had in 2019 said the project will “benefit the manufacturer by enabling minimisation of wrong inventory and expenses on returned goods and improving sales".

Will It Have Other Uses?

Officials said that apart from the garments industry, data from the survey can be relevant for a wide range of industries and sectors, like automotibles, aerospace, fitness & sport, art, computer gaming, etc. NIFT said that “insights from this data can produce ergonomically designed products which are well suited for the Indian population".

It might seem like a simple matter of size, but having a standardised chart that is specific to a particular population is a crucial aid. Announcing the project in 2019, the Textiles Ministry had noted that INDIAsize “will put the country on par with developed countries, which typically follow a standardised size for their consumers — such as the US Size, UK Size, Mexican Size, etc.".

Although garments are one of the essential markers of human society and civilisation, it was not until about 100 years back that large-scale surveys were done to ascertain the average size of a population.

The first recorded instance of a sizing survey was in 1921, but it included only men. The survey that is said to represent the first proper and scientific effort at anthropometric measurement was launched in 1939, again in the US. This survey covered only women and was done by the US Department of Agriculture. Called the Women’s Measurements for Garment and Pattern Construction, it studied studied body measurements of close to 15,000 women. Regarded as being surprisingly thorough for its time, it covered, however, just seven US states and the final data was for only white women.

By 1970s, after many twists and turns, a standardised system of sizing appeared ready only for manufacturers to come up with ‘vanity’ sizing, which rejigged numbers in a way to flatter wearers of bigger sizes. But the need for having standard sizes has persisted and India can now hope for a better fit and greater satisfaction with sizes that more closely reflect the Indian population.

