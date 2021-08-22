EXPLAINED: How China Is Planning To Get Couples To Have Three Babies

China had upgraded its notorious one-child policy to allow two kids per couple in 2015. Six years later, it has gone one step further and is asking couples to have three children if they want to, offering several incentives to encourage such a decision. Slowing population growth and an ageing workforce is something that the country’s authoritarian rulers are nervous about. While the demographic troubles of today may have their roots in the past, there are other factors that may hinder couples from obliging the country’s rulers.

What Is China Offering To Couples Who Have Three Children?

When the country had brought in its one-child policy, in the late 1970s, it had laid down elaborate penalties for violators, including fines and loss of employment. Now, as it seeks to inject more life into its population growth rate, it is rolling out significant benefits for those who decide to go for three children.

While the exact details are not clear, Chinese Xinhua news agency said that Beijing is contemplating introduction of parental leave and the setting up of more nursery and children’s daycare centres in public areas and workplaces.

But if anything, the incentives could be wide-ranging. Xinhua said that the “country will roll out more supportive measures in terms of finance, taxation, insurance, education, housing and employment, to ease the burden on families in terms of childbearing, childcare and education".

On job guarantees and employment rights, the report was a little more vague and was said to lay down that “the legitimate rights and interests of women in employment will be protected, and they will be offered employment services if their job is affected due to childbearing".

Has The Two-Children Policy Helped?

China had introduced its two-children policy in 2015, after more than three decades of allowing couples to have only one baby. That policy is said to have had a profound impact on the country’s demographics and is said to be squarely to blame for the country’s present anxieties.

While it remains the world’s most populous country, with 1.4 billion citizens, the country has been experiencing a seemingly inexorable decline in the rate at which its population is growing. That was what its rulers had tried to achieve in the first place, when the country was trying to address the lack of economic and social development. But while more people in China have prospered now than ever before, there are already signs of pressures to come, borne by population decline.

2021 census data showed that the country had registered its slowest population increase since the time it had started conducting an official count, in 1953.

“China had 12 million births in 2020, the lowest since 1961 when the country suffered a famine, compared to 14.65 million in 2019. From 2010 to 2020, the population grew at an average rate of 0.53 per cent per year," said a report. This despite the two-child policy being in place, clearly showing that even the earlier easing of norms hasn’t had much of an impact in influencing Chinese couples to have more babies.

Why Is China Worried About Population?

Experts say that for a population to stay constant from one generation to another, women in the reproductive age have to each bear 2.1 children. This is called replacement level fertility. India’s fertility rate, according to World Bank, was 2.2 in 2019. The fertility rate in China in 2020 was calculated to be 1.3, similar to the likes of Japan and Italy, country’s that are seen to be ageing rapidly.

China’s rise to the status of an economic powerhouse was scripted in the country’s factories and industrial hubs, where it became the manufacturer to the world. That process relied heavily on the presence of a large workforce. But if the one-child policy was not conducive to maintaining a fertility rate of 2.1 per woman, young Chinese now increasingly complain about the rising cost of living, which is said to have become a deterrent to couples having big families.

It has been reported that in less than 30 years from now, people aged 60 years and above could account for up to a third of China’s population. The decline of the productive population would increase pressures on the younger generations to support the elderly. The overall impact on the economy would be significant while a 2019 report by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences warned that urban pension funds could run out by 2035 thanks to demographic pressures.

