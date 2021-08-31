EXPLAINED: How Revelation About Covid's Spread Could Make Us Unlearn The Way We Fight Pandemics

Till not very long back, it was believed that the main mode of spread of the novel coronavirus was via respiratory droplets released by infected persons, and that people got the disease through exposure to such droplets either by inhaling them or coming into contact with contaminated surfaces and then touching their nose, eyes or mouth. But mounting evidence then suggested that it was as microscopic molecules known as aerosols that the disease mainly circulates. Now, a group of researchers has concluded that lessons from the pandemic are relevant not only for Covid-19 but other respiratory viruses, too, and that it has “revealed critical knowledge gaps in our understanding of and a need to update the traditional view of transmission pathways for respiratory viruses".

What Have The Researchers Found?

If there is anything in this pandemic that has proven to be as much liable to constant change as the shape-shifting novel coronavirus itself, it has to be the guidelines on fighting the disease. That can be put down in a big part to the fact that this was a pathogen that humans, and modern medical science, had encountered for the first time. In a paper published in the peer-reviewed Science journal, a group of researchers led by C Wang says that findings related to aerosol spread could be one of the most significant takeaways from the pandemic.

They note how droplet spread was the accepted view on the spread of any respiratory disease, but that it had failed to explain the rapid spread of Covid-19, which has so far led to more than 200 million confirmed cases worldwide and over 4.5 million deaths. But as studies pointed to the role of aerosol spread, health authorities revised guidelines on mitigation strategies, stressing on masking and avoiding closed spaces to beat the infection.

The researchers now say that not just the novel coronavirus, “several respiratory pathogens are known to spread through small respiratory aerosols, which can float and travel in air flows, infecting people who inhale them at short and long distances from the infected person".

“There is robust evidence supporting the airborne transmission of many respiratory viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (Sars-CoV), Middle East respiratory syndrome (Mers-CoV), influenza virus, human rhinovirus, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)," they said.

What Are Aerosols?

Aerosols can be defined as “microscopic liquid, solid, or semisolid particles that are so small that they remain suspended in air". There are aerosols that are also created through vehicular emissions, which contribute to global warming, but the ones relevant to the transmission of Covid-19 are those “produced during all expiratory activities, including breathing, talking, singing, shouting, coughing, and sneezing from both healthy individuals and those with respiratory infections".

It has been now found, thanks mainly to research on the novel coronavirus, that while droplets from an infectious person “may convey infection at short distances (<0.5m), the number and viral load of aerosols produced through speaking and other expiratory activities are much higher than those of droplets".

"Aerosols are small enough to linger in air, accumulate in poorly ventilated spaces, and be inhaled at both short and long ranges, calling for an urgent need to include aerosol precautions in current respiratory disease control protocols," the researchers said.

What Are The Misconceptions They Have Flagged?

While aerosol spread has been accepted as a major pathway for the spread of Covid-19, it wasn’t the case right from the beginning of the pandemic, when there was a debate on whether everybody even needed to wear a mask. But as it became clear that the novel coronavirus could spread in the form of fine particles that float in the air, masks quickly became a key piece of protection in the pandemic.

“Airborne transmission of pathogens has been vastly underappreciated, mostly because of an insufficient understanding about the airborne behaviour of aerosols and at least partially because of the misattribution of anecdotal observations," the researchers said.

One of the examples they cite is of American public health pioneer Charles V Chapin who is said to have “erroneously equated infections at close range with droplet transmission — neglecting the fact that aerosol transmission also occurs at short distances". They say that the “unsupported assumption became widespread in epidemiological studies, and mitigation strategies for controlling respiratory virus transmission have since focused on limiting droplet and fomite transmission (spread by touching contaminated surfaces)".

The reason though that the view on droplet spread persisted so long was that some of the strategies to counter it are also partially effective against aerosol transmission, the researchers say. “Given the lack of evidence for droplet and fomite transmission and the increasingly strong evidence for aerosols in transmitting numerous respiratory viruses, we must acknowledge that airborne transmission is much more prevalent than previously recognised," they add.

What Is The Way Ahead?

There are a bunch of viruses out there — some of which may not be known yet to science — that can potentially seed pandemics of the future. Talk of return to normalcy post the Covid pandemic has given way to speculation on a “new normal" in a scenario where Covid-19 is not entirely eliminated but persists as an endemic disease. The WHO Chief Scientist, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, suggested as much regarding India, where she said the novel coronavirus might be entering a some sort of endemicity.

That would mean that precautions and strategies that we have adopted during the pandemic may need to persist in the time to come. Outbreaks of avian flu and swine flu had seen masks become common in east Asia much before the emergence of the novel coronavirus. The researchers also stress that going forward, the best practices of the Covid pandemic will be important against other diseases.

“Additional precautionary measures must be implemented for mitigating aerosol transmission at both short and long ranges, with particular attention to ventilation, airflows, air filtration, UV disinfection, and mask fit. These interventions are critical tools for ending the current pandemic and preventing future outbreaks," they said.

What Are The Safety Measures That Work?

The researchers noted that the now universal requirements of masking, distancing and ventilation are essential to fending against respiratory viruses. To thata extent, even if it’s less dangerous than aerosol spread, the researchers said that what must be done is to ensure that “‘droplet precautions’ are not replaced but instead expanded".

In fact, they said that faced with the rise of novel respiratory viruses, “a more holistic approach that acknowledges all modes of transmission (airborne, droplet, and fomite) is needed to successfully mitigate risk and prevent spread".

“Universal masking" was cited as “an effective and economical way to block virus-laden aerosols" as they have been found to “reduce the total number of infected individuals as well as mortalities as a result of Covid-19".

Then there is social distancing. Although the researchers noted that “distancing helps by moving people away from the most concentrated parts of respiratory plumes, distancing alone does not stop transmission and is not sufficient without accounting for other measures", like ventilation and filtration.

The paper stressed on proper ventilation as a key mitigation strategy, but noted that it “must be implemented correctly to reduce the spread and risk of aerosol inhalation". So, while they mention aerosol sensors for improving the efficiency of HEPA and HVAC filters and “assuring a minimum ventilation rate of 4 to 6 air changes per hour (ACH) and maintaining carbon dioxide levels below 700 to 800 ppm", the researchers also flagged “inappropriate ventilation" that “may create hotspots with risks much higher than in other room locations". Thus, they observed how “physical plexiglass barriers designed to block droplet spray… can impede the airflow and even trap higher concentrations of aerosols in the breathing zone" leadong to increased transmission of Sars-CoV-2.

