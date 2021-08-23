EXPLAINED: How Govt's Eyeing A Rs 6L-Cr Bounty From Assets. All About The National Monetisation Pipeline

It was while presenting the 2021 Budget in Parliament that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that the Union government would create a National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) of “potential brownfield infrastructure assets" with an eye on generating funds for the ambitious National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) that it had come out with in 2019. Now, as NMP is launched with eye on a “monetisation potential of Rs 6 lakh crore" over four years between FY2022 and FY2025, here’s what you need to know.

How Will NMP Help?

Asset monetisation is a key goal of the Centre as “a means to raise innovative and alternative financing for infrastructure". In a release prior to the launch of NMP, the NITI Aayog had said that “NMP comprises a four-year pipeline of the central government’s brownfield infrastructure assets", which constitutes the “medium-term roadmap" for its asset monetisation plans.

“Brownfield" indicates any existing asset or project that a new entity leases out to set up a new enterprise.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), which is a part of the Union Finance Ministry, says on its website that “asset monetisation involves creation of new sources of revenue by unlocking of value of hitherto unutilised or underutilised public assets".

Why Has NMP Been Launched?

DIPAM says that monetising assets under government control “is widely held to be a very important but inadequately explored public finance option for managing public resources", adding that “internationally, it is recognised that public assets are a significant resource for all economies".

“Many public sector assets are sub-optimally utilised and could be appropriately monetised to create greater financial leverage and value for the companies and of the equity that the government has invested in them," DIPAM says, adding that, the idea “is to unlock the value of investment made in public assets which have not yielded appropriate or potential returns so far".

The asset monetisation scheme, the NITI Aayog note had said, would provide “visibility to investors" even as it creates “hitherto unexplored sources of income for the company and its shareholders, and contribute to a more accurate estimation of public assets which would help in better financial management of government/public resources over time".

What Kind Of Assets Will Be Monetised?

NITI Aayog, which prepared the report on NMP, said in a release that the infrastructure line ministries included under the pipeline covers Roads, Transport and Highways, Railways, Power, Pipeline and Natural Gas, Civil Aviation, Shipping Ports and Waterways, Telecommunications, Food and Public Distribution, Mining, Coal and Housing and Urban Affairs.

Thus the key sectors as part of NMP are roads, ports, airports, railways, warehousing, gas & product pipeline, power generation and transmission, mining, telecom, stadium, hospitality and housing.

“The strategic objective of the programme is to unlock the value of investments in brownfield public sector assets by tapping institutional and long-term patient capital, which can thereafter be leveraged for further public investments," NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar was quoted by the release. It added that the process for raising money via NMP would involve “structured contractual partnership as against privatisation or slump sale of assets".

“The primary ownership of the assets under these structures, hence, continues to be with the government with the framework envisaging hand back of assets to the public authority at the end of transaction life," it said.

To pursue the implementation and monitoring of the pipeline, “an empowered Core Group of Secretaries on Asset Monetization (CGAM) under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary has been constituted".

