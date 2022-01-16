EXPLAINED: How Hair Fall Became A Talking Point In South Korean Presidential Elections

It may not be surprising for election contestants to be ready to go to any lengths to succeed at the hustings, something one could argue is especially the case in India. But a promise by a leading candidate in South Korea’s upcoming presidential polls has raised eyebrows and inspired mirth the world over. Lee Jae-myung’s assurance that he’ll extend state funding to cover hair transplant costs though might have just hit the nail on the head in a country where a sizeable percentage of people are said to be struggling against hair loss.

What Is The Hair Pledge?

Lee, who has been put up as the presidential candidate by South Korea’s ruling Democractic Party, himself sports a crop of thick hair. But his attention to hair fall as a national problem has added an intriguing subplot to the polls. What Lee has promised is state payment for hair loss treatment by getting insurance providers to cover transplantation costs.

He has already told reporters that hair regrowth treatments should be covered by the national health insurance programme.

“Please, let us know what has been inconvenient for you over hair-loss treatments and what must be reflected in policies. I’ll present a perfect policy on hair-loss treatment," Lee wrote on Facebook.

While exact figures are not available regarding the extent of the hair loss problem among South Koreans, Lee is reported to have said that almost 10 million people are grappling with balding issues, which would mean that Lee’s pledge would resonate with almost one out of five people in the country of 50 million.

It can be assumed that practically the entire population dealing with hair loss belongs to the voting age, which would mean that it may prove to be a strong pitch indeed, given also how most South Koreans are seen as able to do little about the problem in view of the high treatment costs at home. Lee is reported to have said that people with hair loss face “daily discriminatory encounters… across age and gender groups".

Reports say that hair loss due to aging and hereditary factors is not covered at present by the government-backed insurance scheme with treatment costs reimbursed only if the hair loss is due to certain diseases. South Koreans fighting hair loss thus have to “order medicines from overseas or resort to prostate drugs as an alternative", says British daily The Guardian.

“I will expand universal health insurance to hair loss treatment drugs… and will also consider covering hair transplant for serious cases of hair loss," Lee is reported to have said in a Facebook post that received hundreds of likes in minutes.

What Has Been The Reaction?

The hair fall poll plank, needless to say, has caused a sensation ahead of the polls with messages of support flooding South Korean social media even as some slammed the pledge as populist.

“Jae-myung bro. I love you. I’ll implant you in the Blue House," read one message posted on social media, referring to the official residence of the South Korean president. Lee’s party has also held a meeting with voters suffering from hair loss where a woman participant is reported to have said that she had to discontinue hair fall treatment as it needed her to spend close to USD 3,500 over six months.

Meanwhile, reports say Lee is leading in public opinion surveys although some commentators were less gung-ho. “(Lee’s idea) may appear to be a necessary step for many people worrying about their hair loss but it’s nothing but serious populism, given that it would worsen the financial stability of the state insurance programme," said a recent editorial in a conservative newspaper.

The Guardian cited a medical school professor at South Korea’s Jeju National University as saying that including hair fall treatment as part of national health insurance may adversely affect the programme and undermine coverage of the more serious ailments.

Who Are The Main Contenders In South Korean Presidential Elections?

Lee, a lawyer-turned-politician, earned the ruling Democratic Party’s nod for contesting as its presidential candidate in the March 9 polls as the incumbent, Moon Jae-in is legally barred from running for a second term and is required to quit his post in May since, under the South Korean constitution, the president is restricted to a single five-year term in office.

While Lee has built up a healthy lead in opinion surveys over his conservative People Power Party (PPP) rival Yoon Suk-yeol, the presidential race is nonetheless seen as having the potential to turn out to be a tight one. Both candidates are relatively new to electoral politics and neither has ever been a member of the South Korean national assembly.

Lee is well-known for his push for a universal basic income as a former governor of the Gyeonggi province while Yoon shot to fame as a prosecutor general under the Moon Jae-in administration amid the corruption scandals that hit the headlines involving the now-convicted former president Park Geun-hye.

Reports say previous presidential polls in South Korea have focused on ties with North Korea and economic problems, among other issues. What impact the hair fall treatment pledge has on the upcoming polls now remains to be seen.

